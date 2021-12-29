openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
lcl

lit-css-loader

by Benny Powers
1.2.1 (see all)

Build Plugins for CSS tagged-template-literals

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

13.2K

GitHub Stars

16

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

2

License

ISC

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

lit-CSS Plugins

Build plugins to import css files as JavaScript tagged-template literal objects.

The "Lit" stands for "Literal"

You can use it to import CSS for various libraries like lit-element, @microsoft/fast-element, or others.

Do I Need This?

No. These are optional packages whose sole purpose is to make it easier to write CSS-in-CSS. You can just as easily write your CSS in some 'styles.css.js' modules a la:

import { css } from 'lit';
export default css`:host { display: block; }`;

And this may actually be preferred.

Hopefully this package will become quickly obsolete when the CSS Modules Proposal (or something like it) is accepted and implemented.

In the mean time, enjoy importing your CSS into your component files.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial