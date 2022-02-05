Monorepo for tools that analyze lit-html templates



This mono-repository consists of the following tools:

vscode-lit-plugin VS Code plugin that adds syntax highlighting, type checking and code completion for lit-html.

ts-lit-plugin Typescript plugin that adds type checking and code completion to lit-html templates.

lit-analyzer CLI that analyzes lit-html templates in your code to validate html and type check bindings.

➤ Rules

You can find a list of all rules here.

➤ Contributing

If you are interested in contributing to this repository please read contributing.md

➤ Contributors

➤ License

Licensed under MIT.