Monorepo for tools that analyze lit-html templates
This mono-repository consists of the following tools:
vscode-lit-plugin VS Code plugin that adds syntax highlighting, type checking and code completion for lit-html.
ts-lit-plugin Typescript plugin that adds type checking and code completion to lit-html templates.
lit-analyzer CLI that analyzes lit-html templates in your code to validate html and type check bindings.
You can find a list of all rules here.
If you are interested in contributing to this repository please read
contributing.md
|Rune Mehlsen
|Andreas Mehlsen
|Peter Burns
|You?
Licensed under MIT.