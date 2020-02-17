openbase logo
by Sam Verschueren
0.2.1 (see all)

Input module for Listr

97.8K

GitHub Stars

34

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

listr-input Build Status

Input module for Listr

Install

$ npm install --save listr-input

Usage

const Listr = require('listr');
const input = require('listr-input');
const got = require('got');

const list = new Listr([
    {
        title: 'Retrieving data',
        task: () => input('Credentials', {
            secret: true,
            validate: value => value.length > 0,
            done: credentials => got('https://myapi.com', {
                headers: {
                    'Authorization': `Bearer ${credentials}`
                }
            })
        })
    }
]);

list.run();

API

input(question, [options])

Returns an Observable which asks for user input.

question

Type: string

Question to ask.

options

default

Type: string

Default value to use if nothing is entered.

validate

Type: function

Function which accepts the provided value. Should return true if the value is valid, false otherwise.

secret

Type: boolean
Default: false

Mark the input as secret.

done

Type: function

Function that will be invoked when the user has answered the question.

autoSubmit

Type: function

Function which accepts the provided value. If returns true then the value will be submitted automatically.

License

MIT © Sam Verschueren

