Input module for Listr

Install

$ npm install

Usage

const Listr = require ( 'listr' ); const input = require ( 'listr-input' ); const got = require ( 'got' ); const list = new Listr([ { title : 'Retrieving data' , task : () => input( 'Credentials' , { secret : true , validate : value => value.length > 0 , done : credentials => got( 'https://myapi.com' , { headers : { 'Authorization' : `Bearer ${credentials} ` } }) }) } ]); list.run();

API

Returns an Observable which asks for user input.

question

Type: string

Question to ask.

options

default

Type: string

Default value to use if nothing is entered.

Type: function

Function which accepts the provided value. Should return true if the value is valid, false otherwise.

secret

Type: boolean

Default: false

Mark the input as secret.

done

Type: function

Function that will be invoked when the user has answered the question.

autoSubmit

Type: function

Function which accepts the provided value. If returns true then the value will be submitted automatically.

License

MIT © Sam Verschueren