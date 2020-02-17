Input module for Listr
$ npm install --save listr-input
const Listr = require('listr');
const input = require('listr-input');
const got = require('got');
const list = new Listr([
{
title: 'Retrieving data',
task: () => input('Credentials', {
secret: true,
validate: value => value.length > 0,
done: credentials => got('https://myapi.com', {
headers: {
'Authorization': `Bearer ${credentials}`
}
})
})
}
]);
list.run();
Returns an Observable which asks for user input.
Type:
string
Question to ask.
Type:
string
Default value to use if nothing is entered.
Type:
function
Function which accepts the provided value. Should return
true if the value is valid,
false otherwise.
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Mark the input as secret.
Type:
function
Function that will be invoked when the user has answered the question.
Type:
function
Function which accepts the provided value. If returns
true then the value will be submitted automatically.
