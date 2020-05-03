#listify

Turn an array into a list of comma-separated values, appropriate for use in an English sentence.

Example

var listify = require ( 'listify' ); assert(listify([ 1 , 2 ]) === '1 and 2' ); assert(listify([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]) === '1, 2, and 3' ); assert(listify([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ]) === '1, 2, 3, and 4' ); assert(listify([ 1 , 2 , 3 ], { separator : '… ' }) === '1… 2… and 3' ); assert(listify([ 1 , 2 , 3 ], { finalWord : false }) === '1, 2, 3' ); assert(listify([ 1 , 2 , 3 ], { separator : '… ' , finalWord : 'or' }) === '1… 2… or 3' );

Tests