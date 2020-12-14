This lib is help-tool for convertation list to tree a data structure.
- Recently I have rewritten the project and now it is based on IronTree - it allowed to do the project in unix way style and added flexibility. IronTree has a fairly rich interface.
- The tree can now be sorted - you only need to pass your sorting method if you are not satisfied with the native sorting.
npm install list-to-tree --save
var LTT = require('list-to-tree');
var list = [
{
id: 1,
parent: 0
}, {
id: 2,
parent: 1
}, {
id: 3,
parent: 1
}, {
id: 4,
parent: 2
}, {
id: 5,
parent: 2
}, {
id: 6,
parent: 0
}, {
id: 7,
parent: 0
}, {
id: 8,
parent: 7
}, {
id: 9,
parent: 8
}, {
id: 10,
parent: 0
}
];
var ltt = new LTT(list, {
key_id: 'id',
key_parent: 'parent'
});
var tree = ltt.GetTree();
console.log( tree );
[{
"id": 1,
"parent": 0,
"child": [
{
"id": 2,
"parent": 1,
"child": [
{
"id": 4,
"parent": 2
}, {
"id": 5,
"parent": 2
}
]
},
{
"id": 3,
"parent": 1
}
]
}, {
"id": 6,
"parent": 0
}, {
"id": 7,
"parent": 0,
"child": [
{
"id": 8,
"parent": 7,
"child": [
{
"id": 9,
"parent": 8
}
]
}
]
}, {
"id": 10,
"parent": 0
}];
IronTree type and have methods: add, remove, contains, sort, move, traversal, toJson, etc...
key_id (string) Field name for id item. Default: 'id'.
key_parent (string) Field name for parent id. Default: 'parent'.
key_child (string) Field name for children of item. Default 'child'.
empty_children (boolean) Flag for allow empty children property in item. Default: false.
list - array list with elements. Like
{ id: 5: parent: 1 }.
options - optional parameter. Object for describe flags and field names for tree.
tree.GetTree()
IronTree\Node type and have methods: add, remove, get, set, sort, traversal, etc...
function compareById(vector) {
return (a, b) => {
const aid = Number(a.get('id'));
const bid = Number(b.get('id'));
if (aid > bid) {
return vector ? 1 : -1;
} else if (aid < bid) {
return vector ? -1 : 1;
} else {
return 0
}
};
}
ltt.sort(compareById(false));
For run testing, typing on your console
npm test