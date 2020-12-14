This lib is help-tool for convertation list to tree a data structure.

Attention

Recently I have rewritten the project and now it is based on IronTree - it allowed to do the project in unix way style and added flexibility. IronTree has a fairly rich interface.

The tree can now be sorted - you only need to pass your sorting method if you are not satisfied with the native sorting.

Install on npm

npm install list - to -tree --save

Usage

var LTT = require ( 'list-to-tree' ); var list = [ { id : 1 , parent : 0 }, { id : 2 , parent : 1 }, { id : 3 , parent : 1 }, { id : 4 , parent : 2 }, { id : 5 , parent : 2 }, { id : 6 , parent : 0 }, { id : 7 , parent : 0 }, { id : 8 , parent : 7 }, { id : 9 , parent : 8 }, { id : 10 , parent : 0 } ]; var ltt = new LTT(list, { key_id : 'id' , key_parent : 'parent' }); var tree = ltt.GetTree(); console .log( tree );

Result

[{ "id": 1 , "parent": 0 , "child": [ { "id": 2 , "parent": 1 , "child": [ { "id": 4 , "parent": 2 }, { "id": 5 , "parent": 2 } ] }, { "id": 3 , "parent": 1 } ] }, { "id": 6 , "parent": 0 }, { "id": 7 , "parent": 0 , "child": [ { "id": 8 , "parent": 7 , "child": [ { "id": 9 , "parent": 8 } ] } ] }, { "id": 10 , "parent": 0 }];

Properties

tree - This property is IronTree type and have methods: add, remove, contains, sort, move, traversal, toJson, etc...

- This property is type and have methods: add, remove, contains, sort, move, traversal, toJson, etc... options key_id (string) Field name for id item. Default: 'id'. key_parent (string) Field name for parent id. Default: 'parent'. key_child (string) Field name for children of item. Default 'child'. empty_children (boolean) Flag for allow empty children property in item. Default: false.



Methods

constructor(list, options) params: list - array list with elements. Like { id: 5: parent: 1 } . options - optional parameter. Object for describe flags and field names for tree.

.GetTree() This method will be return json tree example: tree .GetTree ()

This method will be return json tree .sort(callback) The custom sort method callback(a, b) - a and b have IronTree\Node type and have methods: add, remove, get, set, sort, traversal, etc... example: function compareById ( vector ) { return ( a, b ) => { const aid = Number (a.get( 'id' )); const bid = Number (b.get( 'id' )); if (aid > bid) { return vector ? 1 : -1 ; } else if (aid < bid) { return vector ? -1 : 1 ; } else { return 0 } }; } ltt.sort(compareById( false ));

The custom sort method

Testing

For run testing, typing on your console