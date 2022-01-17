openbase logo
ls

list-stylesheets

by Jonathan Kemp
1.2.9

Inline css into an html file.

Readme

inline-css npm Build Status Coverage Status

NPM

Inline your CSS properties into the style attribute in an html file. Useful for emails.

Inspired by the juice library.

Features

  • Uses cheerio instead of jsdom
  • Works on Windows
  • Preserves Doctype
  • Modular
  • Gets your CSS automatically through style and link tags
  • Functions return A+ compliant Promises

How It Works

This module takes html and inlines the CSS properties into the style attribute.

/path/to/file.html:

<html>
<head>
  <style>
    p { color: red; }
  </style>
  <link rel="stylesheet" href="style.css">
</head>
<body>
  <p>Test</p>
</body>
</html>

style.css

p {
  text-decoration: underline;
}

Output:

<html>
<head>
</head>
<body>
  <p style="color: red; text-decoration: underline;">Test</p>
</body>
</html>

What is this useful for ?

  • HTML emails. For a comprehensive list of supported selectors see here
  • Embedding HTML in 3rd-party websites.
  • Performance. Downloading external stylesheets delays the rendering of the page in the browser. Inlining CSS speeds up this process because the browser doesn't have to wait to download an external stylesheet to start rendering the page.

Install

Install with npm

npm install --save inline-css

Usage

var inlineCss = require('inline-css');
var html = "<style>div{color:red;}</style><div/>";

inlineCss(html, options)
    .then(function(html) { console.log(html); });

API

inlineCss(html, options)

options.extraCss

Type: String
Default: ""

Extra css to apply to the file.

options.applyStyleTags

Type: Boolean
Default: true

Whether to inline styles in <style></style>.

options.applyLinkTags

Type: Boolean
Default: true

Whether to resolve <link rel="stylesheet"> tags and inline the resulting styles.

options.removeStyleTags

Type: Boolean
Default: true

Whether to remove the original <style></style> tags after (possibly) inlining the css from them.

options.removeLinkTags

Type: Boolean
Default: true

Whether to remove the original <link rel="stylesheet"> tags after (possibly) inlining the css from them.

options.url

Type: String
Default: filePath

How to resolve hrefs. Required.

options.preserveMediaQueries

Type: Boolean
Default: false

Preserves all media queries (and contained styles) within <style></style> tags as a refinement when removeStyleTags is true. Other styles are removed.

options.applyWidthAttributes

Type: Boolean
Default: false

Whether to use any CSS pixel widths to create width attributes on elements.

options.applyTableAttributes

Type: Boolean
Default: false

Whether to apply the border, cellpadding and cellspacing attributes to table elements.

options.removeHtmlSelectors

Type: Boolean
Default: false

Whether to remove the class and id attributes from the markup.

options.codeBlocks

Type: Object
Default: { EJS: { start: '<%', end: '%>' }, HBS: { start: '{{', end: '}}' } }

An object where each value has a start and end to specify fenced code blocks that should be ignored during parsing and inlining. For example, Handlebars (hbs) templates are HBS: {start: '{{', end: '}}'}. codeBlocks can fix problems where otherwise inline-css might interpret code like <= as HTML, when it is meant to be template language code. Note that codeBlocks is a dictionary which can contain many different code blocks, so don't do codeBlocks: {...} do codeBlocks.myBlock = {...}.

Special markup

data-embed

When a data-embed attribute is present on a tag, inline-css will not inline the styles and will not remove the tags.

This can be used to embed email client support hacks that rely on css selectors into your email templates.

cheerio options

Options to passed to cheerio.

Contributing

See the CONTRIBUTING Guidelines

License

MIT © Jonathan Kemp

