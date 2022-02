LispyScript

This package is no longer supported. Do not use.

A Javascript with Lispy syntax and Macros!

Lispyscript is Javascript using a 'Lispy' syntax, and compiles to Javascript.

Features

Javscript Semantics

Macros

Tail Call Optimization

Templates

Callback Sequence (avoid nested callbacks)

Monads

Run in browser

Server-side and Browser-side REPLs

Unit test feature

LispyScript was inspired by Beating the averages.

Discuss LispyScript at https://groups.google.com/forum/#!forum/lispyscript.

Contributors

Santosh Rajan santoshrajan.

Balaji Rao [balajirrao] (https://github.com/balajirrao).

Irakli Gozalishvili Gozala.

Darren Cruse darrencruse

Note to Contributors

To build and run the tests do:

npm test

To build all generated files (including the browser bundle) do:

npm run-script prepublish

Note if browserify fails to find your lispyscript module - Consider adding the location of your lispyscript repo directory on your $NODE_PATH.

Change Log

Version 1.0.0, 6 Nov 2015

Added sitemap support. Added in browser repl. Added watch option to lispy command. Improved run option for lispy command.

Simplified browser usage.

Version 0.3.6, 11 Jul 2013

Simplified browser usage.

Version 0.3.5, 1 Jul 2013

Added browser example in examples folder.

Version 0.3.4, 29 Jun 2013

Added browser support for lispyscript via browserify.

Version 0.3.3, 26 Jun 2013

Added support for requiring '.ls' files.

Require lispyscript files in javascript

Version 0.3.2, 24 Jun 2013

Removed dependency on amd-loader. Use browserify for browser.

Removed dependency on underscorejs

Refactored code

Version 0.3.1, 4 May 2013

var now supports multiple assignments

Refactored array and object to generate cleaner code

Overall cleaner code generated

Version 0.3.0, 24 Apr 2013

Dropped support for older browsers. (Cleaner code)

Minor bug fix

Version 0.2.9, 14 Oct 2012

Added more options to lispy command

Added arrayInit, arrayInit2d, each2d

Added breakout game example

Added shortcut macros for browser usage

Bug fix for division operator

Version 0.2.8, 8 Oct 2012

Added continuation monad

minor bug fixes

Version 0.2.7, 28 Sep 2012

Added method chaining

Changed cond statement

Added homoiconic expressions for recursive macros

Improved macro error checking

Version 0.2.6, 26 Sep 2012

Added Monads

Added cond (switch) statement

Version 0.2.5, 20 Sep 2012

Bug Fixes

Version 0.2.4, 18 Sep 2012

Added array and object keywords.

Macros follow guidelines now.

Version 0.2.3, 15 Sep 2012

Added Callback Sequence to avoid nested callbacks.

Added Test features for language.

Added Test Suite.

Fixed Browser Compatibility issues.

Bug fixes

Version 0.2.2, 9 Sep 2012

Added tail call optimised loop recur construct

Bug fixes

Version 0.2.1, 12 Aug 2012

Added to docs

Edited docs to for latest version

Added to examples

Minor bug fixes

Version 0.2.0, 11 Aug 2012

Bug fix for usage in browser.

Version 0.1.9, 9 Aug 2012

Added html templates

Added template-repeat-key

Changed template syntax

Version 0.1.8, 6 Aug 2012

Changed comments from "#" to ";".

Made LispyScript browser compliant.

Simplified LispyScript installation.

Added support for stdin -> compile -> stdout.

Added 'template-repeat'.

Added setting array/object elements.

Added chatserver example.

Added a simple Twitter example using expressjs and lispyscript templates.

Initial Release, Version 0.1.6, Jun 20, 2012