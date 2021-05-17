A hubot script to persist hubot's brain using redis
See
src/redis-brain.js for full documentation.
In hubot project repo, run:
npm install hubot-redis-brain --save
Then add hubot-redis-brain to your
external-scripts.json:
[
"hubot-redis-brain"
]
hubot-redis-brain requires a redis server to work. It uses the
REDIS_URL environment variable for determining
where to connect to. The default is on localhost, port 6379 (ie the redis default).
The following attributes can be set using the
REDIS_URL
For example,
export REDIS_URL=redis://:password@192.168.0.1:16379/prefix would
authenticate with
password, connecting to
192.168.0.1 on port
16379, and store
data using the
prefix:storage key.
For a UNIX domain socket,
export REDIS_URL=redis://:password@/var/run/redis.sock?prefix would authenticate with
password, connecting to
/var/run/redis.sock, and store data using the
prefix:storage key.
If you need to install and run your own, most package managers have a package for redis:
brew install redis
apt-get install redis-server
If you are using boxen to manage your environment,
hubot-redis-brain will automatically use the boxen-managed redis (ie by using
BOXEN_REDIS_URL).
If you are deploying on Heroku, you can add the Redis Cloud or Redis To Go addon to have automatically configure itself to use it:
Other redis addons would need to be configured using
REDIS_URL until support
is added to hubot-redis-brain (or hubot-redis-brain needs to be updated to look
for the environment variable the service uses)
If you are using Twemproxy to cluster redis, you need to turn off the redis ready check which uses the unsupported INFO cmd.
REDIS_NO_CHECK = 1