openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ltw

liquor-tree-withoutdragndrop

by Kostiantyn
0.2.71 (see all)

Tree component based on Vue.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

48

GitHub Stars

373

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

22

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Liquor Tree

A Vue tree component that allows you to present hierarchically organized data in a nice and logical manner.

documentation | demos

Features

  • drag&drop
  • mobile friendly
  • events for every action
  • flexible configuration
  • any number of instances per page
  • multi selection
  • keyboard navigation
  • filtering
  • sorting
  • integration with Vuex

Installation

Npm:

$ npm install liquor-tree

Yarn:

$ yarn add liquor-tree

Live Playground

To run that demo on your own computer:

  • Clone this repository
  • npm install
  • npm run build
  • npm run storybook
  • Visit http://localhost:9001/

There are a lot of examples for you. All sources of stories are located in liquor-tree/docs/storybook/stories.

Usage

  <!-- Vue Component -->
  <template>
    <tree
        :data="items"
        :options="options"
        ref="tree"
    />
  </template>

  <script>
    import Vue from 'Vue'
    import LiquorTree from 'liquor-tree'

    Vue.use(LiquorTree)

    export default {
      ...
      data() {
        return {
          items: [
            {text: 'Item 1'},
            {text: 'Item 2'},
            {text: 'Item 3', children: [
              {text: 'Item 3.1'},
              {text: 'Item 3.2'}
            ]}
          ],
          options: {
            checkbox: true
          }
        }
      }
      ...
    }
  </script>

Development

Check out the package.jsons script section. There are 2 scripts:

  • npm run dev - it will open browser and you can play with code
  • npm run build - it will craete a module file in production mode

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial