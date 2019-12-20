A Vue tree component that allows you to present hierarchically organized data in a nice and logical manner.
Npm:
$ npm install liquor-tree
Yarn:
$ yarn add liquor-tree
To run that demo on your own computer:
npm install
npm run build
npm run storybook
http://localhost:9001/
There are a lot of examples for you. All sources of stories are located in
liquor-tree/docs/storybook/stories.
<!-- Vue Component -->
<template>
<tree
:data="items"
:options="options"
ref="tree"
/>
</template>
<script>
import Vue from 'Vue'
import LiquorTree from 'liquor-tree'
Vue.use(LiquorTree)
export default {
...
data() {
return {
items: [
{text: 'Item 1'},
{text: 'Item 2'},
{text: 'Item 3', children: [
{text: 'Item 3.1'},
{text: 'Item 3.2'}
]}
],
options: {
checkbox: true
}
}
}
...
}
</script>
Check out the
package.jsons script section. There are 2 scripts:
npm run dev - it will open browser and you can play with code
npm run build - it will craete a module file in
production mode