lt

liquor-tree

by Kostiantyn
0.2.70 (see all)

Tree component based on Vue.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

4.3K

373

Vue Tree

Reviews

Average Rating

4.7/53
Read All Reviews
patrickoliveras
MizziM96

Top Feedback

2Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable
2Abandoned

Readme

Liquor Tree

A Vue tree component that allows you to present hierarchically organized data in a nice and logical manner.

documentation | demos

Features

  • drag&drop
  • mobile friendly
  • events for every action
  • flexible configuration
  • any number of instances per page
  • multi selection
  • keyboard navigation
  • filtering
  • sorting
  • integration with Vuex

Installation

Npm:

$ npm install liquor-tree

Yarn:

$ yarn add liquor-tree

Live Playground

To run that demo on your own computer:

  • Clone this repository
  • npm install
  • npm run build
  • npm run storybook
  • Visit http://localhost:9001/

There are a lot of examples for you. All sources of stories are located in liquor-tree/docs/storybook/stories.

Usage

  <!-- Vue Component -->
  <template>
    <tree
        :data="items"
        :options="options"
        ref="tree"
    />
  </template>

  <script>
    import Vue from 'Vue'
    import LiquorTree from 'liquor-tree'

    Vue.use(LiquorTree)

    export default {
      ...
      data() {
        return {
          items: [
            {text: 'Item 1'},
            {text: 'Item 2'},
            {text: 'Item 3', children: [
              {text: 'Item 3.1'},
              {text: 'Item 3.2'}
            ]}
          ],
          options: {
            checkbox: true
          }
        }
      }
      ...
    }
  </script>

Development

Check out the package.jsons script section. There are 2 scripts:

  • npm run dev - it will open browser and you can play with code
  • npm run build - it will craete a module file in production mode

License

MIT

100
Patrick I. OliverasGuadalajara, Jalisco. MX1 Rating0 Reviews
1 month ago
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable
Abandoned

Haven't found a good alternative and will not be picking this one up for deployed projects since it has been abandoned since 2019 and no big fixes have been done, let alone support for Vue 3

0
MizziM961 Rating0 Reviews
January 21, 2021
Abandoned
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable

Very good implementation for a tree library but it lacks a lot of accessibility features and there is no way to fix these issues since no new pull requests have been merged since 2019.

1
patrickoliveras
Ajay Reddy4 Ratings0 Reviews
3 months ago
UBK-RE6 Ratings0 Reviews
October 8, 2020

Alternatives

vt
vuejs-treeA highly customizable and blazing fast Vue tree component ⚡🌲
GitHub Stars
264
Weekly Downloads
1K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vue
vued3treeVue component to display tree based on D3.js layout.
GitHub Stars
779
Weekly Downloads
624
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vtl
vue-tree-list🌲A vue component for tree structure
GitHub Stars
342
Weekly Downloads
2K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
2Performant
vjp
vue-json-prettyA JSON tree view component that is easy to use and also supports data selection.
GitHub Stars
643
Weekly Downloads
31K
@syncfusion/ej2-vue-navigationsSyncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.
GitHub Stars
222
Weekly Downloads
2K
Tutorials

Events - Liquor Tree - JSFiddle - Code Playground
jsfiddle.netEvents - Liquor Tree - JSFiddle - Code PlaygroundTest your JavaScript, CSS, HTML or CoffeeScript online with JSFiddle code editor.
VueToolbox
www.vuetoolbox.comVueToolboxExplore and discover the best Vue.js resources.
Tree component based on Vue.js | BestofVue
bestofvue.comTree component based on Vue.js | BestofVueamsik/liquor-tree, Liquor Tree A Vue tree component that allows you to present hierarchically organized data in a nice and logical manner. documentation | demos Features
liquor-tree examples - CodeSandbox
codesandbox.ioliquor-tree examples - CodeSandboxLearn how to use liquor-tree by viewing and forking liquor-tree example apps on CodeSandbox
A Tree component based on Vue.js
vuejsexamples.com4 years agoA Tree component based on Vue.jsA Vue tree component that allows you to present hierarchically organized data in a nice and logical manner.