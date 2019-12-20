A Vue tree component that allows you to present hierarchically organized data in a nice and logical manner.
Npm:
$ npm install liquor-tree
Yarn:
$ yarn add liquor-tree
To run that demo on your own computer:
npm install
npm run build
npm run storybook
http://localhost:9001/
There are a lot of examples for you. All sources of stories are located in
liquor-tree/docs/storybook/stories.
<!-- Vue Component -->
<template>
<tree
:data="items"
:options="options"
ref="tree"
/>
</template>
<script>
import Vue from 'Vue'
import LiquorTree from 'liquor-tree'
Vue.use(LiquorTree)
export default {
...
data() {
return {
items: [
{text: 'Item 1'},
{text: 'Item 2'},
{text: 'Item 3', children: [
{text: 'Item 3.1'},
{text: 'Item 3.2'}
]}
],
options: {
checkbox: true
}
}
}
...
}
</script>
Check out the
package.jsons script section. There are 2 scripts:
npm run dev - it will open browser and you can play with code
npm run build - it will craete a module file in
production mode
Haven't found a good alternative and will not be picking this one up for deployed projects since it has been abandoned since 2019 and no big fixes have been done, let alone support for Vue 3
Very good implementation for a tree library but it lacks a lot of accessibility features and there is no way to fix these issues since no new pull requests have been merged since 2019.