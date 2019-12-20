Liquor Tree

A Vue tree component that allows you to present hierarchically organized data in a nice and logical manner.

documentation | demos

Features

drag&drop

mobile friendly

events for every action

flexible configuration

any number of instances per page

multi selection

keyboard navigation

filtering

sorting

integration with Vuex

Installation

Npm:

npm install liquor-tree

Yarn:

yarn add liquor-tree

Live Playground

To run that demo on your own computer:

Clone this repository

npm install

npm run build

npm run storybook

Visit http://localhost:9001/

There are a lot of examples for you. All sources of stories are located in liquor-tree/docs/storybook/stories .

Usage

< template > < tree :data = "items" :options = "options" ref = "tree" /> </ template > < script > import Vue from 'Vue' import LiquorTree from 'liquor-tree' Vue.use(LiquorTree) export default { ... data() { return { items : [ { text : 'Item 1' }, { text : 'Item 2' }, { text : 'Item 3' , children : [ { text : 'Item 3.1' }, { text : 'Item 3.2' } ]} ], options : { checkbox : true } } } ... } </ script >

Development

Check out the package.json s script section. There are 2 scripts:

npm run dev - it will open browser and you can play with code

- it will open browser and you can play with code npm run build - it will craete a module file in production mode

License

MIT