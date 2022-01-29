A simple, expressive and safe Shopify / Github Pages compatible template engine in pure JavaScript. The purpose of this repo is to provide a standard Liquid implementation for the JavaScript community so that Jekyll sites, Github Pages and Shopify templates can be ported to Node.js without pain.
Basically there're two types of Liquid syntax: tags enclosed by
{% %} and outputs enclosed by
{{ }}. A Liquid template looks like:
{% if username %}
{{ username | append: ", welcome to LiquidJS!" | capitalize }}
{% endif %}
A live demo is also available and here's a quick tutorial for Liquid syntax.
Install from npm in Node.js:
npm install liquidjs
Or use the UMD bundle from jsDelivr:
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/liquidjs/dist/liquid.browser.min.js"></script>
More details, refer to The Setup Guide.
Coming from Rails, I originally worked with EJS (Embedded Javascript) but was quickly disappointed by the fact that EJS lacks proper layouts. Rails is a high standard of a framework, so I do prefer to bring as much of its philosophy to non-rails projects where applicable. LiquidJS allows me to do that by providing a really simple, powerful, and well-documented engine. I use it everywhere I can.