A simple, expressive and safe Shopify / Github Pages compatible template engine in pure JavaScript. The purpose of this repo is to provide a standard Liquid implementation for the JavaScript community so that Jekyll sites, Github Pages and Shopify templates can be ported to Node.js without pain.

What's it like?

Basically there're two types of Liquid syntax: tags enclosed by {% %} and outputs enclosed by {{ }} . A Liquid template looks like:

{% if username %} {{ username | append: ", welcome to LiquidJS!" | capitalize }} {% endif %}

A live demo is also available and here's a quick tutorial for Liquid syntax.

Installation

Install from npm in Node.js:

npm install liquidjs

Or use the UMD bundle from jsDelivr:

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/liquidjs/dist/liquid.browser.min.js" > </ script >

More details, refer to The Setup Guide.

