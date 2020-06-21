LiquidCore enables Node.js virtual machines to run inside Android and iOS apps. It provides a complete runtime environment, including a virtual file system.
LiquidCore also provides a convenient way for Android developers to execute raw JavaScript inside of their apps, as iOS developers can already do natively with JavaScriptCore.
npm
In the root directory of your project, you must have a
package.json file. If you do not already
have one, you can create it by running:
$ npm init
and following the steps in the wizard.
package.json
$ npm i liquidcore
$ npx liquidcore init
The
init step will add some utility scripts and the
liquidcore object to your
package.json file. It will also create an example service called
example.js, which will get packaged into your app. You can change / add files to be packaged by editing the
liquidcore.entry property in your
package.json.
|
Android
|
iOS
|
where
|
where
LiquidCore requires the use of Cocoapods, so make sure you've set up your project to use a
Podfile first. Important: Your
Podfile must contain the
use_frameworks! directive. If you are not yet using Cocoapods, you can create a simple one like this:
platform :ios, '11.0'
use_frameworks!
target '<TARGET>' do
end
where
<TARGET> is the name of your
xcodeproj (without the
.xcodeproj extension).
Also, any time you add a new
liquidcore.entry point in
package.json, you must first run the bundler and then run
pod install again. This is a quirk of how Cocoapods works with finding files. Those files must exist at installation time, or they will not be available in the pod, even if they are created later. So after adding a new
entry, just do this part again:
$ npx liquidcore bundler --platform=ios
$ pod install
One of the newest features in 0.7.0+ is the ability to automatically bundle JavaScript files in the application build process. This is configured in the
gradle-config and/or
pod-config steps above. The bundling options are stored in the local
package.json file in the
liquidcore property. A typical file
liquidcore object may look something like this:
"liquidcore": {
"entry": [
"example.js",
"index.js"
],
"gradle_options": {
"module": "app"
},
"bundler_output": {
"android": "app/src/main/res/raw",
"ios": ".liquidcore/ios_bundle"
},
"bundler_options": {
"minify": false
},
"pod_options": {
"dev": true,
"target": "TestApp"
}
}
To include a new bundle, simply put the entry point JavaScript file in the
entry array property. LiquidCore will generate one bundle for each
entry during the build process.
If you have a non-standard configuration for your app, you may have to change some of these values. For example,
bundler_output for Android assumes that your resources directory is at
<app-module>/src/main/res. This is the Android Studio default. If you have changed this to something else, you will need to update this property.
Bundling is a convenient way to test and package your JavaScript projects. The bundler uses Metro to package up all of your required node modules into a single file that can be packaged as a resource in your app. If you are running on the Android Emulator or iOS Simulator, you can run a local server on your development machine and hot-edit your JavaScript code by
npx liquidcore server in your project root. If you are using the
Bundle API (described below), and your app is built in debug mode, it will first attempt to get the bundles from the server. If the server is not available, it will use the automated bundle packaged at build time. In release mode, it will always use the packaged bundle.
MicroService API
A micro service is nothing more than an independent Node.js instance whose startup code is referenced by a URI. For example:
|
Android Kotlin
|
iOS Swift
|
|
The service URI can either refer to a server URL or a local resource. For services that are automatically bundled with your app by LiquidCore, you can use the
MicroService.Bundle() or
LCMicroService.bundle() methods to generate the correct URI. Any javascript entry files referenced in your
package.json in
liquidcore.entry will get bundled automatically with each build. By default, the initialization script creates and packages
example.js, but you can easily change this.
A micro service can communicate with the host app once the Node.js environment is set up. This can be determined by adding a start listener in the constructor:
|
Android Kotlin
|
iOS Swift
|
|
Conform to
A micro service communicates with the host through a simple
EventEmitter interface, eponymously called
LiquidCore. For example, in your JavaScript startup code:
LiquidCore.emit('my_event', {foo: "hello, world", bar: 5, l337 : ['a', 'b'] })
On the app side, the host app can listen for events:
|
Android Kotlin
|
iOS Swift
|
|
Conform to
Similarly, the micro service can listen for events from the host:
|
Android Kotlin
|
iOS Swift
|
|
Then, in Javascript:
LiquidCore.on('host_event', function(msg) {
console.log('Hallo, ' + msg.hallo)
})
LiquidCore creates a convenient virtual file system so that instances of micro services do not unintentionally or maliciously interfere with each other or the rest of the Android/iOS filesystem. The file system is described in detail here.
example.js
When you follow the directions above, LiquidCore will automatically bundle a file called
example.js, which looks like this:
const {LiquidCore} = require('liquidcore')
// A micro service will exit when it has nothing left to do. So to
// avoid a premature exit, set an indefinite timer. When we
// exit() later, the timer will get invalidated.
setInterval(()=>{}, 1000)
console.log('Hello, World!')
// Listen for a request from the host for the 'ping' event
LiquidCore.on( 'ping', () => {
// When we get the ping from the host, respond with "Hello, World!"
// and then exit.
LiquidCore.emit( 'pong', { message: 'Hello, World from LiquidCore!' } )
process.exit(0)
})
// Ok, we are all set up. Let the host know we are ready to talk
LiquidCore.emit( 'ready' )
Below is an example of how to interact with this JavaScript code from the app. Note that
hello_text on Android and
textBox on iOS are UI elements whose setup is not shown here.
|
Android Kotlin
|
iOS Swift
|
|
You can use this as a guide for how to create your own services. You can use
npm install to install most JS-only (non-native) modules and
require them as normal. The bundler will package all of the code into a single file.
Android Javadocs (liquidcore-Nodejs)
Android Javadocs (liquidcore-V8)
Copyright (c) 2014 - 2020 LiquidPlayer
Distributed under the MIT License. See LICENSE.md for terms and conditions.