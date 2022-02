Liquid Wormhole combines the ideas behind Ember Wormhole with the power of Liquid Fire to provide an accessible, easy-to-use toolkit for both animating UI elements "above" your templates.

Interactive documentation can be found here.

Compatibility

Ember.js v3.24 or above

Ember CLI v3.24 or above

Node.js v12 or above

Installation

ember install liquid-wormhole

Usage

[Longer description of how to use the addon in apps.]

Contributing

See the Contributing guide for details.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.