Liquid Tether combines the ideas behind Ember Tether with the power of Liquid Fire to provide an accessible, easy-to-use toolkit for both positioning & animating UI elements.
Interactive documentation can be found here.
Liquid Tether is tested on all versions of Ember >= 1.13. Long term support will continue for 1.13 and up for as long Ember core support continues.
ember install liquid-tether
Fork the repository, make your changes on a branch, and submit a pull request.
Credits to @ef4, @chrislopresto, @lukemelia, and @zackbloom for their help in making this library possible!