Liquid Tether

Liquid Tether combines the ideas behind Ember Tether with the power of Liquid Fire to provide an accessible, easy-to-use toolkit for both positioning & animating UI elements.

Interactive documentation can be found here.

Ember Compatibility

Liquid Tether is tested on all versions of Ember >= 1.13. Long term support will continue for 1.13 and up for as long Ember core support continues.

Installation

ember install liquid-tether

Contributing

Fork the repository, make your changes on a branch, and submit a pull request.

Acknowledgments

Credits to @ef4, @chrislopresto, @lukemelia, and @zackbloom for their help in making this library possible!