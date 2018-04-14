openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
lt

liquid-tether

by Chris Garrett
2.0.7 (see all)

Animations for modals, dropdowns, popovers, and more! Built on Liquid Fire!

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

571

GitHub Stars

105

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Build Status

Liquid Tether

Liquid Tether combines the ideas behind Ember Tether with the power of Liquid Fire to provide an accessible, easy-to-use toolkit for both positioning & animating UI elements.

Interactive documentation can be found here.

Ember Compatibility

Liquid Tether is tested on all versions of Ember >= 1.13. Long term support will continue for 1.13 and up for as long Ember core support continues.

Installation

ember install liquid-tether

Contributing

Fork the repository, make your changes on a branch, and submit a pull request.

Acknowledgments

Credits to @ef4, @chrislopresto, @lukemelia, and @zackbloom for their help in making this library possible!

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial