This repo is no longer maintained. We recommend you use the liquidjs package instead.
This is a port of the original Liquid template engine from Ruby to Node.js. It uses Promises to support non-blocking/asynchronous variables, filters, and blocks.
<ul id="products">
{% for product in products %}
<li>
<h2>{{ product.name }}</h2>
Only {{ product.price | price }}
{{ product.description | prettyprint | paragraph }}
</li>
{% endfor %}
</ul>
npm install liquid
Liquid supports a very simple API based around the Liquid.Engine class. For standard use you can just pass it the content of a file and call render with an object.
const Liquid = require('liquid')
const engine = new Liquid.Engine()
engine
.parse('hi {{name}}')
.then(template => template.render({ name: 'tobi' }))
.then(result => console.log(result))
// or
engine
.parseAndRender('hi {{name}}', { name: 'tobi' })
.then(result => console.log(result))
app.get((req, res, next) => {
engine
.parseAndRender('hi {{name}}', { name: 'tobi' })
.nodeify((err, result) => {
if (err) {
res.end('ERROR: ' + err)
} else {
res.end(result)
}
})
})
engine.registerFilters({
myFilter: input => {
return String(input).toUpperCase()
}
})
Take a look at the existing tags to see how to implement them.
class MyTag extends Liquid.Tag {
render () {
return 'hello world'
}
}
engine.registerTag('MyTag', MyTag)
npm test
liquidjs on npm) is another actively maintained Liquid parser and render for Node.js
liquid-node wrapped to run in a browser.
