liquid-node

3.0.1 (see all)

💧 Node.js port of the Liquid template engine

Deprecated!
The 'liquid-node' package has been renamed to 'liquid'

Readme

This repo is no longer maintained. We recommend you use the liquidjs package instead.

Liquid with Node.js

This is a port of the original Liquid template engine from Ruby to Node.js. It uses Promises to support non-blocking/asynchronous variables, filters, and blocks.

Features

  • Supports asynchronous variables, tags, functions and filters (helpers)
  • Supports whitespace control
  • Allows custom tags and filters to be added
  • Supports full liquid syntax
  • Based on original Ruby code
  • High test coverage

What does it look like?

<ul id="products">
  {% for product in products %}
    <li>
      <h2>{{ product.name }}</h2>
      Only {{ product.price | price }}

      {{ product.description | prettyprint | paragraph }}
    </li>
  {% endfor %}
</ul>

Installation

npm install liquid

Usage

Liquid supports a very simple API based around the Liquid.Engine class. For standard use you can just pass it the content of a file and call render with an object.

const Liquid = require('liquid')
const engine = new Liquid.Engine()

engine
  .parse('hi {{name}}')
  .then(template => template.render({ name: 'tobi' }))
  .then(result => console.log(result))

// or

engine
  .parseAndRender('hi {{name}}', { name: 'tobi' })
  .then(result => console.log(result))

Usage with Connect and Express

app.get((req, res, next) => {
  engine
    .parseAndRender('hi {{name}}', { name: 'tobi' })
    .nodeify((err, result) => {
      if (err) {
        res.end('ERROR: ' + err)
      } else {
        res.end(result)
      }
    })
})

Registering new filters

engine.registerFilters({
  myFilter: input => {
    return String(input).toUpperCase()
  }
})

Registering new tags

Take a look at the existing tags to see how to implement them.

class MyTag extends Liquid.Tag {
  render () {
    return 'hello world'
  }
}

engine.registerTag('MyTag', MyTag)

Tests

npm test

Similar libraries

  • harttle/liquidjs (liquidjs on npm) is another actively maintained Liquid parser and render for Node.js
  • darthapo's Liquid.js is liquid ported to JavaScript to be run within the browser. It doesn't handle asynchrony.
  • tchype's Liquid.js is liquid-node wrapped to run in a browser.

License

MIT

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Marcel Jackwerth
💻 📖
Tony C. Heupel
💻
Chen Yangjian
💻
Henri Bergius
💻
Sam Tiffin
💻
Kris Ciccarello
💻
Cory Reed
💻 💡 📖

Sebastian Seilund
💻
Rob Loach
💻
Sarah Schneider
💻
Zeke Sikelianos
💻 📖 🚧

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

