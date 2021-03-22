This repo is no longer maintained. We recommend you use the liquidjs package instead.

Liquid with Node.js

This is a port of the original Liquid template engine from Ruby to Node.js. It uses Promises to support non-blocking/asynchronous variables, filters, and blocks.

Features

Supports asynchronous variables, tags, functions and filters (helpers)

Supports whitespace control

Allows custom tags and filters to be added

Supports full liquid syntax

Based on original Ruby code

High test coverage

What does it look like?

< ul id = "products" > {% for product in products %} < li > < h2 > {{ product.name }} </ h2 > Only {{ product.price | price }} {{ product.description | prettyprint | paragraph }} </ li > {% endfor %} </ ul >

Installation

npm install liquid

Usage

Liquid supports a very simple API based around the Liquid.Engine class. For standard use you can just pass it the content of a file and call render with an object.

const Liquid = require ( 'liquid' ) const engine = new Liquid.Engine() engine .parse( 'hi {{name}}' ) .then( template => template.render({ name : 'tobi' })) .then( result => console .log(result)) engine .parseAndRender( 'hi {{name}}' , { name : 'tobi' }) .then( result => console .log(result))

Usage with Connect and Express

app.get( ( req, res, next ) => { engine .parseAndRender( 'hi {{name}}' , { name : 'tobi' }) .nodeify( ( err, result ) => { if (err) { res.end( 'ERROR: ' + err) } else { res.end(result) } }) })

Registering new filters

engine.registerFilters({ myFilter : input => { return String (input).toUpperCase() } })

Take a look at the existing tags to see how to implement them.

class MyTag extends Liquid . Tag { render () { return 'hello world' } } engine.registerTag( 'MyTag' , MyTag)

Tests

npm test

Similar libraries

harttle/liquidjs ( liquidjs on npm) is another actively maintained Liquid parser and render for Node.js

on npm) is another actively maintained Liquid parser and render for Node.js darthapo's Liquid.js is liquid ported to JavaScript to be run within the browser. It doesn't handle asynchrony.

tchype's Liquid.js is liquid-node wrapped to run in a browser.

License

MIT

