liquid-fire

by ember-animation
0.33.0 (see all)

Animations & transitions for ambitious Ember applications.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

Liquid Fire

Comprehensive animation support for ambitious Ember applications. Interactive Documentation is here.

Features

  • Animated transitions between routes that work seamlessly with the Ember router.

  • A DSL for laying out your spatial route relationships, cleanly separated from view-layer implementation details.

  • Animated transitions between models within a single route.

  • Animated transitions between individual scalar values within a template.

  • Promise-driven API to control your animation flow.

  • Backed by velocity.js, but easy to extend to other animation drivers if there's interest.

Documentation

Liquid Fire website is an ember-cli application that contains an interactive demo & documentation. It runs from Liquid Fire's test dummy app.

You can also see some examples in my Ember Animation Demo repo, and this video presentation from the Boston Ember Meetup.

Ember Compatibility Table

The latest version of Liquid Fire is tested with Ember versions as far back as 3.16.

For older versions, see this wiki page.

Development

Source Organization

This repo contains both the liquid-fire library and a demo application that presents interactive documentation. It follows standard ember-cli addon format.

  • app: is code that's loaded directly into the user's application
  • addon: is code that can be imported by the user from the liquid-fire namespace
  • tests/dummy: is the testing, demo, and documentation application

Testing

When running tests you'll want to set your transition speeds to 0 so they don't slow down your tests. This can be accomplished by using an Environment variable.

// Import the Environment
import ENV from "your-application-name/config/environment";

// If Testing Environment
if (ENV.environment === "test") {
  var customDuration = 0; // set to 0 seconds
} else {
  var customDuration = 200; // set to 200 miliseconds
}

this.transition(
  this.toRoute("foo"),
  this.use("toLeft", { duration: customDuration }) // Use customDuration
);

