liqe

Lightweight and performant Lucene-like parser and search engine.

Usage

import { filter, highlight, parse, test, } from 'liqe' ; const persons = [ { height: 180 , name: 'John Morton' , }, { height: 175 , name: 'David Barker' , }, { height: 170 , name: 'Thomas Castro' , }, ];

Filter a collection:

filter(parse( 'height:>170' ), persons);

Test a single object:

test(parse( 'name:John' ), persons[ 0 ]); test(parse( 'name:David' ), persons[ 0 ]);

Highlight matching fields and substrings:

test(highlight( 'name:john' ), persons[ 0 ]); test(highlight( 'height:180' ), persons[ 0 ]);

Query Syntax

Liqe syntax cheat sheet

foo 'foo' "foo" name: foo name. first: foo name: /foo/ name: /foo/o name: foo*bar member: true member: false member: null height: = 100 height: > 100 height: >= 100 height: < 100 height: <= 100 height: [ 100 TO 200 ] height: { 100 TO 200 } name: foo AND height: = 100 name: foo OR name: bar name: foo AND ( bio: bar OR bio: baz)

Keyword matching

Search for word "foo" in any field (case insensitive).

foo

Search for word "foo" in the name field.

name: foo

Search for name field values matching /foo/i regex.

name: /foo/i

Search for name field values matching f*o wildcard pattern.

name: f*o

Search for phrase "foo bar" in the name field (case sensitive).

name: "foo bar"

Number matching

Search for value equal to 100 in the height field.

height: = 100

Search for value greater than 100 in the height field.

height: > 100

Search for value greater than or equal to 100 in the height field.

height: >= 100

Range matching

Search for value greater or equal to 100 and lower or equal to 200 in the height field.

height: [ 100 TO 200 ]

Search for value greater than 100 and lower than 200 in the height field.

height: { 100 TO 200 }

Wildcard matching

Search for any word that starts with "foo" in the name field.

name: foo*

Search for any word that starts with "foo" and ends with bar in the name field.

name: foo*bar

Logical Operators

Search for phrase "foo bar" in the name field AND the phrase "quick fox" in the bio field.

name: "foo bar" AND bio: "quick fox"

Search for either the phrase "foo bar" in the name field AND the phrase "quick fox" in the bio field, or the word "fox" in the name field.

( name: "foo bar" AND bio: "quick fox" ) OR name: fox

Compatibility with Lucene

The following Lucene abilities are not supported:

Recipes

Handling syntax errors

In case of a syntax error, Liqe throws SyntaxError .

import { parse, SyntaxError , } from 'liqe' ; try { parse( 'foo bar' ); } catch (error) { if (error instanceof SyntaxError ) { console .error({ message: error.message, offset: error.offset, offset: error.line, offset: error.column, }); } else { throw error; } }

Highlighting matches

Consider using highlight-words package to highlight Liqe matches.

Development

Compiling Parser

If you are going to modify parser, then use npm run watch to run compiler in watch mode.

Benchmarking Changes