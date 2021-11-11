openbase logo
by Gajus Kuizinas
1.13.0

Lightweight and performant Lucene-like parser and search engine.

Readme

liqe

Usage

import {
  filter,
  highlight,
  parse,
  test,
} from 'liqe';

const persons = [
  {
    height: 180,
    name: 'John Morton',
  },
  {
    height: 175,
    name: 'David Barker',
  },
  {
    height: 170,
    name: 'Thomas Castro',
  },
];

Filter a collection:

filter(parse('height:>170'), persons);
// [
//   {
//     height: 180,
//     name: 'John Morton',
//   },
//   {
//     height: 175,
//     name: 'David Barker',
//   },
// ]

Test a single object:

test(parse('name:John'), persons[0]);
// true
test(parse('name:David'), persons[0]);
// false

Highlight matching fields and substrings:

test(highlight('name:john'), persons[0]);
// [
//   {
//     path: 'name',
//     query: /(John)/,
//   }
// ]
test(highlight('height:180'), persons[0]);
// [
//   {
//     path: 'height',
//   }
// ]

Query Syntax

Liqe syntax cheat sheet

# search for "foo" term anywhere in the document (case insensitive)
foo

# search for "foo" term anywhere in the document (case sensitive)
'foo'
"foo"

# search for "foo" term in `name` field
name:foo

# search for "foo" term in `first` field, member of `name`, i.e.
# matches {name: {first: 'foo'}}
name.first:foo

# search using regex
name:/foo/
name:/foo/o

# search using wildcard
name:foo*bar

# boolean search
member:true
member:false

# null search
member:null

# search for age =, >, >=, <, <=
height:=100
height:>100
height:>=100
height:<100
height:<=100

# search for height in range (inclusive, exclusive)
height:[100 TO 200]
height:{100 TO 200}

# logical operators
name:foo AND height:=100
name:foo OR name:bar

# grouping
name:foo AND (bio:bar OR bio:baz)

Keyword matching

Search for word "foo" in any field (case insensitive).

foo

Search for word "foo" in the name field.

name:foo

Search for name field values matching /foo/i regex.

name:/foo/i

Search for name field values matching f*o wildcard pattern.

name:f*o

Search for phrase "foo bar" in the name field (case sensitive).

name:"foo bar"

Number matching

Search for value equal to 100 in the height field.

height:=100

Search for value greater than 100 in the height field.

height:>100

Search for value greater than or equal to 100 in the height field.

height:>=100

Range matching

Search for value greater or equal to 100 and lower or equal to 200 in the height field.

height:[100 TO 200]

Search for value greater than 100 and lower than 200 in the height field.

height:{100 TO 200}

Wildcard matching

Search for any word that starts with "foo" in the name field.

name:foo*

Search for any word that starts with "foo" and ends with bar in the name field.

name:foo*bar

Logical Operators

Search for phrase "foo bar" in the name field AND the phrase "quick fox" in the bio field.

name:"foo bar" AND bio:"quick fox"

Search for either the phrase "foo bar" in the name field AND the phrase "quick fox" in the bio field, or the word "fox" in the name field.

(name:"foo bar" AND bio:"quick fox") OR name:fox

Compatibility with Lucene

The following Lucene abilities are not supported:

Recipes

Handling syntax errors

In case of a syntax error, Liqe throws SyntaxError.

import {
  parse,
  SyntaxError,
} from 'liqe';

try {
  parse('foo bar');
} catch (error) {
  if (error instanceof SyntaxError) {
    console.error({
      // Syntax error at line 1 column 5
      message: error.message,
      // 4
      offset: error.offset,
      // 1
      offset: error.line,
      // 5
      offset: error.column,
    });
  } else {
    throw error;
  }
}

Highlighting matches

Consider using highlight-words package to highlight Liqe matches.

Development

Compiling Parser

If you are going to modify parser, then use npm run watch to run compiler in watch mode.

Benchmarking Changes

Before making any changes, capture the current benchmark on your machine using npm run benchmark. Run benchmark again after making any changes. Before committing changes, ensure that performance is not negatively impacted.

