Lightweight and performant Lucene-like parser and search engine.
import {
filter,
highlight,
parse,
test,
} from 'liqe';
const persons = [
{
height: 180,
name: 'John Morton',
},
{
height: 175,
name: 'David Barker',
},
{
height: 170,
name: 'Thomas Castro',
},
];
Filter a collection:
filter(parse('height:>170'), persons);
// [
// {
// height: 180,
// name: 'John Morton',
// },
// {
// height: 175,
// name: 'David Barker',
// },
// ]
Test a single object:
test(parse('name:John'), persons[0]);
// true
test(parse('name:David'), persons[0]);
// false
Highlight matching fields and substrings:
test(highlight('name:john'), persons[0]);
// [
// {
// path: 'name',
// query: /(John)/,
// }
// ]
test(highlight('height:180'), persons[0]);
// [
// {
// path: 'height',
// }
// ]
# search for "foo" term anywhere in the document (case insensitive)
foo
# search for "foo" term anywhere in the document (case sensitive)
'foo'
"foo"
# search for "foo" term in `name` field
name:foo
# search for "foo" term in `first` field, member of `name`, i.e.
# matches {name: {first: 'foo'}}
name.first:foo
# search using regex
name:/foo/
name:/foo/o
# search using wildcard
name:foo*bar
# boolean search
member:true
member:false
# null search
member:null
# search for age =, >, >=, <, <=
height:=100
height:>100
height:>=100
height:<100
height:<=100
# search for height in range (inclusive, exclusive)
height:[100 TO 200]
height:{100 TO 200}
# logical operators
name:foo AND height:=100
name:foo OR name:bar
# grouping
name:foo AND (bio:bar OR bio:baz)
Search for word "foo" in any field (case insensitive).
foo
Search for word "foo" in the
name field.
name:foo
Search for
name field values matching
/foo/i regex.
name:/foo/i
Search for
name field values matching
f*o wildcard pattern.
name:f*o
Search for phrase "foo bar" in the
name field (case sensitive).
name:"foo bar"
Search for value equal to 100 in the
height field.
height:=100
Search for value greater than 100 in the
height field.
height:>100
Search for value greater than or equal to 100 in the
height field.
height:>=100
Search for value greater or equal to 100 and lower or equal to 200 in the
height field.
height:[100 TO 200]
Search for value greater than 100 and lower than 200 in the
height field.
height:{100 TO 200}
Search for any word that starts with "foo" in the
name field.
name:foo*
Search for any word that starts with "foo" and ends with bar in the
name field.
name:foo*bar
Search for phrase "foo bar" in the
name field AND the phrase "quick fox" in the
bio field.
name:"foo bar" AND bio:"quick fox"
Search for either the phrase "foo bar" in the
name field AND the phrase "quick fox" in the
bio field, or the word "fox" in the
name field.
(name:"foo bar" AND bio:"quick fox") OR name:fox
The following Lucene abilities are not supported:
In case of a syntax error, Liqe throws
SyntaxError.
import {
parse,
SyntaxError,
} from 'liqe';
try {
parse('foo bar');
} catch (error) {
if (error instanceof SyntaxError) {
console.error({
// Syntax error at line 1 column 5
message: error.message,
// 4
offset: error.offset,
// 1
offset: error.line,
// 5
offset: error.column,
});
} else {
throw error;
}
}
Consider using
highlight-words package to highlight Liqe matches.
If you are going to modify parser, then use
npm run watch to run compiler in watch mode.
Before making any changes, capture the current benchmark on your machine using
npm run benchmark. Run benchmark again after making any changes. Before committing changes, ensure that performance is not negatively impacted.