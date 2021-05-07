LinvoDB

LinvoDB is a Node.js/NW.js/Electron persistent DB with MongoDB / Mongoose-like features and interface.

MongoDB-like query language

Persistence built on LevelUP - you can pick back-end

built on LevelUP - you can pick back-end

NW.js/Electron friendly - JS-only backend is level-js or Medea

Performant - steady performance unaffected by DB size - queries are always indexed

Auto-indexing

Live queries - make the query, get constantly up-to-date results

Schemas - built-in schema support

- built-in schema support Efficient Map / Reduce / Limit

Coming soon:

Streaming cursors

Distributed dataset

Relationship to NeDB

LinvoDB is based on NeDB, the most significant core change is that it uses LevelUP as a back-end, meaning it doesn't have to keep the whole dataset in memory. LinvoDB also can do a query entirely by indexes, meaning it doesn't have to scan the full database on a query.

In general:

LinvoDB is better for large datasets (many objects, or large objects) because it doesn't keep the whole DB in memory and doesn't need to always scan it

LinvoDB does the entire query through the indexes, NeDB scans the DB

Both LinvoDB and NeDB play well with NW.js (node-webkit). LinvoDB can be initialized with the JS-only level-js back-end.

NeDB is ultra-fast because the DB is in memory, LinvoDB's performance is comparible to MongoDB. LinvoDB is faster for large datasets.

LinvoDB has live queries, map/reduce and schema support.

Both LinvoDB and NeDB are unsuitable for huge datasets (big data)

Combining NeDB's in-memory data and LinvoDB's full-indexed queries would yield even better performance. If you want to sacrifice memory for query performance, you can use LinvoDB with a backend that works like that or with LevelDB + increased LRU cache

Install, Initialize, pick backend

Install:

npm install linvodb3 level-js # For NW.js, using level-js npm install linvodb3 leveldown # For pure node.js, using LevelDB

Initialize:

var LinvoDB = require ( "linvodb3" ); LinvoDB.defaults.store = { db : require ( "level-js" ) }; LinvoDB.dbPath = process.cwd(); var Doc = new LinvoDB( "doc" , { })

Initialization, detailed:

var LinvoDB = require ( "linvodb3" ); var modelName = "doc" ; var schema = { }; var options = { }; var Doc = new LinvoDB(modelName, schema, options); LinvoDB.dbPath LinvoDB.defaults

Insert / Save

The native types are String , Number , Boolean , Date and null . You can also use arrays and subdocuments (objects). If a field is undefined , it will not be saved.

If the document does not contain an _id field, one will be automatically generated (a 16-characters alphanumerical string). The _id of a document, once set, cannot be modified.

var doc = new Doc({ a : 5 , now : new Date (), test : "this is a string" }); doc.b = 13 ; doc.save( function ( err ) { console .log(doc._id); }); Doc.insert({ a : 3 }, function ( err, newDoc ) { console .log(newDoc._id); }); Doc.insert([{ a : 3 }, { a : 42 }], function ( err, newDocs ) { }); Doc.save([ doc, { a : 55 , test : ".save is handy" } ], function ( err, docs ) { });

Querying

Use find to look for multiple documents matching you query, or findOne to look for one specific document. You can select documents based on field equality or use comparison operators ( $lt , $lte , $gt , $gte , $in , $nin , $ne , $regex , $exists ). You can also use logical operators $or , $and and $not . See below for the syntax.

var Planet = new LinvoDB( "planet" , { }) Planet.save([ { _id : 'id1' , planet : 'Mars' , system : 'solar' , inhabited : false , satellites : [ 'Phobos' , 'Deimos' ] }, { _id : 'id2' , planet : 'Earth' , system : 'solar' , inhabited : true , humans : { genders : 2 , eyes : true } }, { _id : 'id3' , planet : 'Jupiter' , system : 'solar' , inhabited : false }, { _id : 'id4' , planet : 'Omicron Persei 8' , system : 'futurama' , inhabited : true , humans : { genders : 7 } }, { _id : 'id5' , completeData : { planets : [ { name : 'Earth' , number : 3 }, { name : 'Mars' , number : 2 }, { name : 'Pluton' , number : 9 } ] } } ], function ( ) { Planet.find({ system : 'solar' }, function ( err, docs ) { }); Planet.find({ system : 'solar' , inhabited : true }, function ( err, docs ) { }); Planet.find({ "humans.genders" : 2 }, function ( err, docs ) { }); Planet.find({ "completeData.planets.name" : "Mars" }, function ( err, docs ) { }); Planet.find({ "completeData.planets.0.name" : "Earth" }, function ( err, docs ) { }); Planet.find({ humans : { genders : 2 } }, function ( err, docs ) { }); Planet.find({}, function ( err, docs ) { }); Planet.findOne({ _id : 'id1' }, function ( err, doc ) { }); });

Operators ($lt, $lte, $gt, $gte, $in, $nin, $ne, $exists, $regex)

The syntax is { field: { $op: value } } where $op is any comparison operator:

$lt , $lte : less than, less than or equal

$gt , $gte : greater than, greater than or equal

$in : member of. value must be an array of values

$ne , $nin : not equal, not a member of

$exists : checks whether the document posses the property field . value should be true or false

$regex : checks whether a string is matched by the regular expression. Contrary to MongoDB, the use of $options with $regex is not supported, because it doesn't give you more power than regex flags. Basic queries are more readable so only use the $regex operator when you need to use another operator with it (see example below)

Planet.find({ "humans.genders" : { $gt : 5 } }, function ( err, docs ) { }); Planet.find({ planet : { $gt : 'Mercury' }}, function ( err, docs ) { }) Planet.find({ planet : { $in : [ 'Earth' , 'Jupiter' ] }}, function ( err, docs ) { }); Planet.find({ satellites : { $exists : true } }, function ( err, docs ) { }); Planet.find({ planet : { $regex : /ar/ , $nin : [ 'Jupiter' , 'Earth' ] } }, function ( err, docs ) { });

Array fields

When a field in a document is an array the query is treated as a query on every element and there is a match if at least one element matches.

Planet.find({ satellites : 'Phobos' }, function ( err, docs ) { }); Planet.find({ satellites : { $lt : 'Amos' } }, function ( err, docs ) { }); Planet.find({ satellites : { $in : [ 'Moon' , 'Deimos' ] } }, function ( err, docs ) { });

Logical operators $or, $and, $not

You can combine queries using logical operators:

For $or and $and , the syntax is { $op: [query1, query2, ...] } .

For $not , the syntax is { $not: query }

Planet.find({ $or : [{ planet : 'Earth' }, { planet : 'Mars' }] }, function ( err, docs ) { }); Planet.find({ $not : { planet : 'Earth' } }, function ( err, docs ) { }); Planet.find({ $or : [{ planet : 'Earth' }, { planet : 'Mars' }], inhabited : true }, function ( err, docs ) { });

Sorting and paginating

If you don't specify a callback to find , findOne or count , a Cursor object is returned. You can modify the cursor with sort , skip and limit and then execute it with exec(callback) .

var Planet = new LinvoDB( "planet" , { }) var doc1,doc2,doc3,doc4; Planet.save([ doc1 = { _id : 'id1' , planet : 'Mars' , system : 'solar' , inhabited : false , satellites : [ 'Phobos' , 'Deimos' ] }, doc2 = { _id : 'id2' , planet : 'Earth' , system : 'solar' , inhabited : true , humans : { genders : 2 , eyes : true } }, doc3 = { _id : 'id3' , planet : 'Jupiter' , system : 'solar' , inhabited : false }, doc4 = { _id : 'id4' , planet : 'Omicron Persei 8' , system : 'futurama' , inhabited : true , humans : { genders : 7 } } ], function ( ) { Planet.find({}).sort({ planet : 1 }).skip( 1 ).limit( 2 ).exec( function ( err, docs ) { }); Planet.find({ system : 'solar' }).sort({ planet : -1 }).exec( function ( err, docs ) { }); Planet.find({}).sort({ firstField : 1 , secondField : -1 }) ... });

Counting documents

You can use count to count documents. It has the same syntax as find . For example:

Planet.count({ system : 'solar' }, function ( err, count ) { }); Planet.find({}).count( function ( err, count ) { });

Map / Reduce / Filter / Aggregate

Besides the standard pagination and sorting Cursor methods, we have the filter , map and reduce modifiers. Before seeing the examples, you should know that you can combine any of these modifiers in any order/way and all will be executed. For example, you can run a regular query with .find and then run a reduce on it. No matter how you combine those modifiers, the order of execution is: query, filter, sort, limit/skip, map, reduce, aggregate.

The basic syntax is:

Cursor.map(function(val){ return val })

Cursor.reduce(function reducer(a,b), initial);

Cursor.filter(function(val) { return true /* or false*/ }); // truthy / falsy values accepted

Cursor.aggregate(function(res) { /* do something to the result of the query right before serving */ return res })

var Planet = new LinvoDB( "planet" , { }) Planet.save([ doc1 = { _id : 'id1' , planet : 'Mars' , system : 'solar' , inhabited : false , satellites : [ 'Phobos' , 'Deimos' ] }, doc2 = { _id : 'id2' , planet : 'Earth' , system : 'solar' , inhabited : true , humans : { genders : 2 , eyes : true } }, doc3 = { _id : 'id3' , planet : 'Jupiter' , system : 'solar' , inhabited : false }, doc4 = { _id : 'id4' , planet : 'Omicron Persei 8' , system : 'futurama' , inhabited : true , humans : { genders : 7 } } ], function ( ) { Planet.find({ system : 'solar' }).sort({ planet : 1 }) .map( function ( x ) { return x.planet }) .reduce( function ( a, b ) { return a+ ", " +b }, "" ) .exec( function ( err, res ) { }); Planet.find({ "humans.genders" : { $exists : true } }) .map( function ( x ) { return x.humans.genders }) .reduce( function ( a,b ) { return Math .max(a,b) }, 0 ) .exec( function ( err,res ) { }); Planet.find({}) .filter( function ( x ) { return x.planet.length > 5 }) .map( function ( x ) { return { planet : x.planet } }) .exec( function ( err,res ) { }); Planet.find({}).aggregate( function ( res ) { return res.length }).exec( function ( err,res ) { }); Planet.find({ system : "solar" }) .sort({ inhabited : 1 }) .limit( 2 ) .filter( function ( x ) { return x.planet.length > 5 }) .map( function ( x ) { return x.planet }) .reduce( function ( a,b ) { return a+ " " +b }, "planets are:" ) .aggregate( function ( res ) { return res+ ", those are uninhabited and in the solar system, with a long name" }) .exec( function ( err,res ) { console .log(res) }); });

Live Queries

Once you have a Cursor object, returned by calling find without a callback, you can turn it into a live query, meaning the .res property will always be up-to-date results from the query. Of course, all modifiers, such as limit , skip , sort , map , reduce , filter and aggregate will still apply.

An event will be emitted when the result is updated - liveQueryUpdate on the model itself.

Seriously consider if live queries can be utilized in your application - if you need particular results continuously, using live queries is extremely efficient, since you don't have to re-read the database but results are kept up-to-date as you update the documents.

var Planet = new LinvoDB( "planet" , { }) Planet.save([ { _id : 'id1' , planet : 'Mars' , system : 'solar' , inhabited : false , satellites : [ 'Phobos' , 'Deimos' ] }, { _id : 'id2' , planet : 'Earth' , system : 'solar' , inhabited : true , humans : { genders : 2 , eyes : true } }, { _id : 'id3' , planet : 'Jupiter' , system : 'solar' , inhabited : false }, { _id : 'id4' , planet : 'Omicron Persei 8' , system : 'futurama' , inhabited : true , humans : { genders : 7 } } ], function ( err, docs ) { var live = Planet.find({ system : "solar" }).sort({ inhabited : -1 }).limit( 2 ).live(); Planet.on( "liveQueryUpdate" , function ( ) { console .log(live.res); }); setTimeout( function ( ) { docs[ 1 ].inhabited = false ; docs[ 1 ].save(); }, 666 ); });

Angular Disclaimer

If you plan to use Live Queries with AngularJS and update scope on the liveQueryUpdated event please be careful. First, I recommend using $digest when possible instead of $apply (dirty-check only the current scope). Second, I recommend debouncing the event before running the $scope.$apply() event to avoid $apply being called many times because of heavy DB use at a moment.

Updating

Re-saving a document

doc.save() - you can use save on a document instance to re-save it, therefore updating it.

Planet.findOne({ planet : 'Earth' }, function ( err, doc ) { doc.inhabited = false ; doc.save( function ( err ) { }); });

Atomic updating

Doc.update(query, update, options, callback) will update all documents matching query according to the update rules:

query is the same kind of finding query you use with find and findOne

is the same kind of finding query you use with and update specifies how the documents should be modified. It is either a new document or a set of modifiers (you cannot use both together, it doesn't make sense!) A new document will replace the matched docs The modifiers create the fields they need to modify if they don't exist, and you can apply them to subdocs. Available field modifiers are $set to change a field's value, $unset to delete a field and $inc to increment a field's value. To work on arrays, you have $push , $pop , $addToSet , $pull , and the special $each . See examples below for the syntax.

specifies how the documents should be modified. It is either a new document or a set of modifiers (you cannot use both together, it doesn't make sense!) options is an object with two possible parameters multi (defaults to false ) which allows the modification of several documents if set to true upsert (defaults to false ) if you want to insert a new document corresponding to the update rules if your query doesn't match anything. If your update is a simple object with no modifiers, it is the inserted document. In the other case, the query is stripped from all operator recursively, and the update is applied to it.

is an object with two possible parameters callback (optional) signature: err , numReplaced , newDoc numReplaced is the number of documents replaced newDoc is the created document if the upsert mode was chosen and a document was inserted

(optional) signature: , ,

Note: you can't change a document's _id.

Planet.update({ planet : 'Jupiter' }, { planet : 'Pluton' }, {}, function ( err, numReplaced ) { }); Planet.update({ system : 'solar' }, { $set : { system : 'solar system' } }, { multi : true }, function ( err, numReplaced ) { }); Planet.update({ planet : 'Mars' }, { $set : { "data.satellites" : 2 , "data.red" : true } }, {}, function ( ) { Planet.update({ planet : 'Mars' }, { $set : { data : { satellites : 3 } } }, {}, function ( ) { }); }); Planet.update({ planet : 'Mars' }, { $unset : { planet : true } }, {}, function ( ) { }); Planet.update({ planet : 'Pluton' }, { planet : 'Pluton' , inhabited : false }, { upsert : true }, function ( err, numReplaced, upsert ) { }); Planet.update({ planet : 'Pluton' }, { $inc : { distance : 38 } }, { upsert : true }, function ( ) { }); Planet.update({ _id : 'id6' }, { $push : { fruits : 'banana' } }, {}, function ( ) { }); Planet.update({ _id : 'id6' }, { $pop : { fruits : 1 } }, {}, function ( ) { }); Planet.update({ _id : 'id6' }, { $addToSet : { fruits : 'apple' } }, {}, function ( ) { }); Planet.update({ _id : 'id6' }, { $pull : { fruits : 'apple' } }, {}, function ( ) { }); Planet.update({ _id : 'id6' }, { $pull : { fruits : $ in : [ 'apple' , 'pear' ] } }, {}, function ( ) { }); Planet.update({ _id : 'id6' }, { $push : { fruits : { $each : [ 'banana' , 'orange' ] } } }, {}, function ( ) { });

Removing

Removing a document instance

Doc.findOne({ planet : 'Mars' }, function ( err, doc ) { doc.remove( function ( ) { }); });

Removing from the collection

Doc.remove(query, options, callback) will remove all documents matching query according to options

query is the same as the ones used for finding and updating

is the same as the ones used for finding and updating options only one option for now: multi which allows the removal of multiple documents if set to true. Default is false

only one option for now: which allows the removal of multiple documents if set to true. Default is false callback is optional, signature: err, numRemoved

Planet.remove({ _id : 'id2' }, {}, function ( err, numRemoved ) { }); Planet.remove({ system : 'solar' }, { multi : true }, function ( err, numRemoved ) { });

Events

Doc.on( 'save' , function ( doc ) { }) Doc.on( 'insert' , function ( doc ) { }) Doc.on( 'remove' , function ( doc ) { }) Doc.on( 'construct' , function ( doc ) { }) Doc.on( 'inserted' , function ( docs ) { }) Doc.on( 'updated' , function ( docs ) { }) Doc.on( 'removed' , function ( ids ) { })

Schemas

You can define a schema for a model, allowing you to enforce certain properties to types (String, Number, Date), set defaults and also define properties with getter/setter. Since schema support is implemented deep in LinvoDB, you can query on fields which are getter/setter-based and rely that types/defaults are always going to be enforced.

NOTE: when constructing a model with a schema, please specify options object after the schema, otherwise schema will be treated as options: new LinvoDB(name, schema, options)

Schemas are defined as an object of specs for each property. The spec can have properties:

type - the type to be enforced, can be String, Number, Date along with "string", "number", "date" alternative syntax. Can also be a RegExp instance in case you want to validate against that expression.

- the type to be enforced, can be String, Number, Date along with "string", "number", "date" alternative syntax. Can also be a RegExp instance in case you want to validate against that expression. default - the default value; must comply to the type obviously

- the default value; must comply to the type obviously enumerable - whether this property will be enumerable

- whether this property will be enumerable get - getter, cannot be used with type/default

- getter, cannot be used with type/default set - setter, cannot be used with type/default

- setter, cannot be used with type/default index , sparse , unique - booleans, whether to create an index and it's options

If type is all you need, you can shorthand the property to the type only, e.g. { name: String } . You can also define a property as an "array of" by setting it to [spec] , for example [String] for an array of strings. Nested objects are supported.

var Person = new LinvoDB( "person" , { name : { type : String , default : "nameless" }, age : Number , created : Date , address : { line1 : String , line2 : String }, department : { type : String , index : true }, favNumbers : [ Number ], firstName : { get : function ( ) { return this .name.split( " " )[ 0 ] } } }, { }); var p = new Person(); p.name = 23 ; p.created = "10/23/2004" ; p.favNumbers.push( 22 ); p.favNumbers.push( "42" ); p.favNumbers.push( "forty five" ); p.name = "John Smith" ; p.save( function ( ) { Person.find({ firstName : "John" }, function ( err, res ) { }); });

Model - static & instance methods

doc.remove( function ( err ) { }) doc.save( function ( err ) { }) doc.copy();

You can define additional functions for both the model and the document instances.

Planet.static( "findAllSolar" , function ( cb ) { return Planet.find({ system : 'solar' }).exec(cb) }); Planet.findAllSolar( function ( err,res ) { }); Planet.method( "findSameSystem" , function ( cb ) { return Planet.find({ system : this .system }).exec(cb) }); Planet.findOne({ planet : 'Earth' }, function ( err, doc ) { doc.findSameSystem( function ( err,res ) { }) });

Indexing

Indexing in LinvoDB is automatic, although you can turn that off ( {autoindex: false} in model options, not recommended). Defining indexes, in case you need you enforce a unique constraint, happens with Doc.ensureIndex({ fieldName: "name", unique: true }) .

The full syntax is Doc.ensureIndex(options, cb) , where callback is optional and get passed an error if any (usually a unique constraint that was violated). ensureIndex can be called when you want, even after some data was inserted, though it's best to call it at application startup. The options are:

fieldName (required): name of the field to index. Use the dot notation to index a field in a nested document.

(required): name of the field to index. Use the dot notation to index a field in a nested document. unique (optional, defaults to false ): enforce field uniqueness. Note that a unique index will raise an error if you try to index two documents for which the field is not defined.

(optional, defaults to ): enforce field uniqueness. Note that a unique index will raise an error if you try to index two documents for which the field is not defined. sparse (optional, defaults to false ): don't index documents for which the field is not defined. Use this option along with "unique" if you want to accept multiple documents for which it is not defined.

You can remove a previously created index with Doc.removeIndex(fieldName, cb) .

NOTE compound indexes are currently not supported.

Promises with Bluebird

Even though LinvoDB does not support Promises out-of-the-box, it can easily be made promise-friendly using Bluebird's promisification feature:

var LinvoDB = require ( "linvodb3" ); var Promise = require ( "bluebird" ); var Planet = new LinvoDB( 'planet' , {}); Promise .promisifyAll(Planet.find().__proto__); Planet.find({ system : 'solar' }).limit( 10 ).execAsync().then( function ( docs ) { }).catch( function ( err ) { }); try { var docs = await Planet.find({ system : 'solar' }).limit( 10 ).execAsync(); } catch (err) { }

Utilization

Stremio - LinvoDB was created specifically because NeDB started to behave suboptimally with >300 movie/series metadata objects, which were pretty large. Reduced memory usage from ~500MB to ~100MB. Live queries, schemas and map/reduce helped create a much cleaner codebase.

License

