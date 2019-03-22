Simple as pie CLI for the node-lintspaces module. Supports all the usual lintspaces args that the Grunt, Gulp and vanilla node.js module support.
$ npm install -g lintspaces-cli
$ lintspaces --help
Usage: lintspaces [options]
Options:
-V, --version output the version number
-n, --newline Require newline at end of file.
-g, --guessindentation Tries to guess the indention of a line depending on previous lines.
-b, --skiptrailingonblank Skip blank lines in trailingspaces check.
-it, --trailingspacestoignores Ignore trailing spaces in ignores.
-l, --maxnewlines <n> Specify max number of newlines between blocks.
-t, --trailingspaces Tests for useless whitespaces (trailing whitespaces) at each line ending of all files.
-d, --indentation <s> Check indentation is "tabs" or "spaces".
-s, --spaces <n> Used in conjunction with -d to set number of spaces.
-i, --ignores <items> Comma separated list of ignores built in ignores. (default: [])
-r, --regexignores <items> Comma separated list of ignores that should be parsed as Regex (default: [])
-e, --editorconfig <s> Use editorconfig specified at this file path for settings.
-o, --allowsBOM Sets the allowsBOM option to true
-v, --verbose Be verbose when processing files
-., --matchdotfiles Match dotfiles
--endofline <s> Enables EOL checks. Supports "LF" or "CRLF" or "CR" values
--json Output the raw JSON results from lintspaces
-h, --help output usage information
Check all JavaScript files in directory for trailing spaces and newline at the end of file:
lintspaces -n -t ./*.js
Check all js and css files
lintspaces -n -t src/**/*.js src/**/*.css
Check that 2 spaces are used as indent:
lintspaces -nt -s 2 -d spaces ./*.js
lintspaces supports ignores, and we added support for those in version 0.3.0 of this module.
Using built in ignores can be done like so:
lintspaces -i 'js-comments' -i 'c-comments'
To add Regex ignores a different flag is required:
lintspaces -r '/pointless|regex/g' -r '/and|another/gi '
0.7.1 - Fix "is not a file" errors
0.7.0 - Bump dependencies. Add
--json output flag. Add tests. Normalise arguments to lowercase.
0.6.0 - Added support for matching dotfiles (dzięki @jrencz)
0.5.0 - Add support for glob patterns (thanks @jantimon)
0.4.0 - Add verbose option (thank you @gemal)
0.3.0 - Add support for Regex ignores by adding the --regexIgnores option.
0.2.0 - Update to use lintspaces@0.5.0 and support new allowsBOM and endOfLine options.
0.1.1 - Support for node.js v4+ (thank you @gurdiga)
0.1.0 - Initial stable release
< 0.1.0 - Dark ages...