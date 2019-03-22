Simple as pie CLI for the node-lintspaces module. Supports all the usual lintspaces args that the Grunt, Gulp and vanilla node.js module support.

Install

npm install -g lintspaces-cli

Help Output

$ lintspaces --help Usage: lintspaces [options] Options: - V, --version output the version number - n, --newline Require newline at end of file. - g, --guessindentation Tries to guess the indention of a line depending on previous lines. - b, --skiptrailingonblank Skip blank lines in trailingspaces check. - it, --trailingspacestoignores Ignore trailing spaces in ignores. - l, --maxnewlines <n> Specify max number of newlines between blocks. - t, --trailingspaces Tests for useless whitespaces (trailing whitespaces) at each line ending of all files. - d, --indentation <s> Check indentation is "tabs" or "spaces" . - s, --spaces <n> Used in conjunction with -d to set number of spaces. - i, --ignores <items> Comma separated list of ignores built in ignores. ( default: []) - r, --regexignores <items> Comma separated list of ignores that should be parsed as Regex ( default: []) - e, --editorconfig <s> Use editorconfig specified at this file path for settings. - o, --allowsBOM Sets the allowsBOM option to true - v, --verbose Be verbose when processing files - ., --matchdotfiles Match dotfiles - -endofline <s> Enables EOL checks. Supports "LF" or "CRLF" or "CR" values - -json Output the raw JSON results from lintspaces - h, --help output usage information

Example Commands

Check all JavaScript files in directory for trailing spaces and newline at the end of file:

lintspaces -n -t ./ *.js

Check all js and css files

lintspaces -n -t src * .js src * .css

Check that 2 spaces are used as indent:

lintspaces -nt -s 2 -d spaces ./ *.js

Using Ignores

lintspaces supports ignores, and we added support for those in version 0.3.0 of this module.

Using built in ignores can be done like so:

lintspaces - i 'js-comments' - i 'c-comments'

To add Regex ignores a different flag is required:

lintspaces -r '/pointless|regex/g' -r '/and|another/gi '

Changelog

0.7.1 - Fix "is not a file" errors

0.7.0 - Bump dependencies. Add --json output flag. Add tests. Normalise arguments to lowercase.

0.6.0 - Added support for matching dotfiles (dzięki @jrencz)

0.5.0 - Add support for glob patterns (thanks @jantimon)

0.4.0 - Add verbose option (thank you @gemal)

0.3.0 - Add support for Regex ignores by adding the --regexIgnores option.

0.2.0 - Update to use lintspaces@0.5.0 and support new allowsBOM and endOfLine options.

0.1.1 - Support for node.js v4+ (thank you @gurdiga)

0.1.0 - Initial stable release

< 0.1.0 - Dark ages...

Contributors