lc

lintspaces-cli

by Evan Shortiss
0.7.1 (see all)

A CLI for the node-lintspaces module.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8.5K

GitHub Stars

16

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

lintspaces-cli

Travis CI Coverage Status npm version npm downloads

Simple as pie CLI for the node-lintspaces module. Supports all the usual lintspaces args that the Grunt, Gulp and vanilla node.js module support.

Install

$ npm install -g lintspaces-cli

Help Output

$ lintspaces --help

Usage: lintspaces [options]

Options:
  -V, --version                   output the version number
  -n, --newline                   Require newline at end of file.
  -g, --guessindentation          Tries to guess the indention of a line depending on previous lines.
  -b, --skiptrailingonblank       Skip blank lines in trailingspaces check.
  -it, --trailingspacestoignores  Ignore trailing spaces in ignores.
  -l, --maxnewlines <n>           Specify max number of newlines between blocks.
  -t, --trailingspaces            Tests for useless whitespaces (trailing whitespaces) at each line ending of all files.
  -d, --indentation <s>           Check indentation is "tabs" or "spaces".
  -s, --spaces <n>                Used in conjunction with -d to set number of spaces.
  -i, --ignores <items>           Comma separated list of ignores built in ignores. (default: [])
  -r, --regexignores <items>      Comma separated list of ignores that should be parsed as Regex (default: [])
  -e, --editorconfig <s>          Use editorconfig specified at this file path for settings.
  -o, --allowsBOM                 Sets the allowsBOM option to true
  -v, --verbose                   Be verbose when processing files
  -., --matchdotfiles             Match dotfiles
  --endofline <s>                 Enables EOL checks. Supports "LF" or "CRLF" or "CR" values
  --json                          Output the raw JSON results from lintspaces
  -h, --help                      output usage information

Example Commands

Check all JavaScript files in directory for trailing spaces and newline at the end of file:

lintspaces -n -t ./*.js

Check all js and css files

lintspaces -n -t src/**/*.js src/**/*.css

Check that 2 spaces are used as indent:

lintspaces -nt -s 2 -d spaces ./*.js

Using Ignores

lintspaces supports ignores, and we added support for those in version 0.3.0 of this module.

Using built in ignores can be done like so:

lintspaces -i 'js-comments' -i 'c-comments'

To add Regex ignores a different flag is required:

lintspaces -r '/pointless|regex/g' -r '/and|another/gi '

Changelog

  • 0.7.1 - Fix "is not a file" errors

  • 0.7.0 - Bump dependencies. Add --json output flag. Add tests. Normalise arguments to lowercase.

  • 0.6.0 - Added support for matching dotfiles (dzięki @jrencz)

  • 0.5.0 - Add support for glob patterns (thanks @jantimon)

  • 0.4.0 - Add verbose option (thank you @gemal)

  • 0.3.0 - Add support for Regex ignores by adding the --regexIgnores option.

  • 0.2.0 - Update to use lintspaces@0.5.0 and support new allowsBOM and endOfLine options.

  • 0.1.1 - Support for node.js v4+ (thank you @gurdiga)

  • 0.1.0 - Initial stable release

  • < 0.1.0 - Dark ages...

Contributors

