A node module for checking spaces in files.
If you're looking for a gruntjs or gulpjs task to validate your files, take a look at these ones:
There is also a lintspaces CLI available written by evanshortiss.
This package is available on npm
as:
lintspaces
npm install lintspaces
To run the lintspaces validator on one or multiple files take a look at the following example:
var Validator = require('lintspaces');
var validator = new Validator({
/* options */
});
validator.validate('/path/to/file.ext');
validator.validate('/path/to/other/file.ext');
var results = validator.getInvalidFiles();
The response of
getInvalidFiles() contains an object. Each key of this
object is a filepath which contains validation errors.
Under each filepath there is an other object with at least one key. Those key(s) are the specific linenumbers of the file containing an array with errors.
The following lines shows the structure of the validation result in JSON notation:
{
"/path/to/file.ext": {
"3": [
{
"line": 3,
"code": "INDENTATION_TABS",
"type": "warning",
"message": "Unexpected spaces found."
},
{
"line": 3,
"code": "TRAILINGSPACES",
"type": "warning",
"message": "Unexpected trailing spaces found."
}
],
"12": [
{
"line": 12,
"code": "NEWLINE",
"type": "warning",
"message": "Expected a newline at the end of the file."
}
]
},
"/path/to/other/file.ext": {
"5": [
{
"line": 5,
"code": "NEWLINE_AMOUNT",
"type": "warning",
"message": "Unexpected additional newlines at the end of the file."
}
]
}
}
Tests for newlines at the end of all files. Default value is
false.
newline: true;
NEWLINE, when a missing a newline at the end of the file.
NEWLINE_AMOUNT, when found unexpected additional newlines
at the end of a file.
warning
Test for the maximum amount of newlines between code blocks. Default value is
false. To enable this validation a number larger than
0 is expected.
newlineMaximum: 2;
NEWLINE_MAXIMUM, when maximum amount of newlines exceeded
between code blocks.
warning
Lintspaces fails with incorrect end of line errors when files contain lines that
end in the wrong sequence. Default value is
false. To enable end of line checks
use any of the following values:
'LF' or
'CRLF' or
'CR'. Values are
case-insensitive. Note that this option checks all lines; even "ignored" lines.
endOfLine: 'lf';
END_OF_LINE, when the wrong line ending sequence is found.
warning
Tests for useless whitespaces (trailing whitespaces) at each lineending of all
files. Default value is
false.
trailingspaces: true;
TRAILINGSPACES, when unexpected trailing spaces were found.
warning
Note: If you like to to skip empty lines from reporting (for whatever
reason), use the option
trailingspacesSkipBlanks and set them to
true.
Tests for correct indentation using tabs or spaces. Default value is
false.
To enable indentation check use the value
'tabs' or
'spaces'.
indentation: 'tabs';
INDENTATION_TABS, when spaces are used instead of tabs.
warning
If the indentation option is set to
'spaces', there is also the possibility
to set the amount of spaces per indentation using the
spaces option. Default
value is
4.
indentation: 'spaces',
spaces: 2
INDENTATION_SPACES, when tabs are used instead of spaces.
INDENTATION_SPACES_AMOUNT, when spaces are used but the
amound is not as expected.
warning
This
indentationGuess option tries to guess the indention of a line
depending on previous lines. The report of this option can be incorrect,
because the correct indentation depends on the actual programming language
and styleguide of the certain file. The default value is
false - disabled.
This feature follows the following rules: The indentation of the current line is correct when:
indentationGuess: true;
NEWLINE_GUESS
hint
Lintspaces fails with incorrect indentation errors when files contain Byte Order
Marks (BOM). If you don't want to give false positives for inconsistent tabs or
spaces, set the
allowsBOM option to
true. The default value is
false - disabled.
allowsBOM: true;
Use the
ignores option when special lines such as comments should be ignored.
Provide an array of regular expressions to the
ignores property.
ignores: [/\/\*[\s\S]*?\*\//g, /foo bar/g];
There are some build in ignores for comments which you can apply by using these strings:
(build in strings and userdefined regular expressions are mixable in the
ignores array)
ignores: ['js-comments', /foo bar/g];
Feel free to contribute some new regular expressions as build in!
Note: Trailing spaces are not ignored by default, because they are always
evil!! If you still want to ignore them use the
trailingspacesToIgnores
option and set them to
true.
Note: If endOfLine checking is enabled, then all lines (including "ignored" lines will be checked for appropriate end of line sequences.
It's possible to overwrite the default and given options by setting up a path
to an external editorconfig file by using the
editorconfig option. For a basic
configuration of a .editorconfig file check out the
EditorConfig Documentation.
editorconfig: '.editorconfig';
The following .editorconfig values are supported:
insert_final_newline will check if a newline is set
indent_style will check the indentation
indent_size will check the amount of spaces
trim_trailing_whitespace will check for useless whitespaces
end_of_line will check the end of line character sequence
Load all settings from a RC configuration file. The configuration can be defined
in
ini or
json format. When setting this option to
true the
configuration from a
.lintspacesrc in the
RC standards load paths
will be taken.
rcconfig: true;
Define a custom path to a RC configuration file of your choice by setting the option to the desired path.
rcconfig: 'path/to/.customrc';
An instance of the Lintspaces validator has the following methods
validate(path)
This function runs the check for a given file based on the validator settings.
path is the path to the file as
String.
path is not a valid path.
path is not a file.
undefined.
getProcessedFiles()
This returns the amount of processed through the validator.
Number.
getInvalidFiles()
This returns all invalid lines and messages from processed files.
Object represents a path of a
processed invalid file. Each value is an other object containing the validation
result. For more informations about the returned format see Usage.
getInvalidLines(path)
This returns all invalid lines and messages from the file of the given
path. This is just a shorter version of
getInvalidFiles()[path].
path is the file path
Object represents a line from the
file of the given path, each value an exeption message of the current line. For
more informations about the returned format see Usage.
Feel free to contribute. Please run all the tests and validation tasks befor you offer a pull request.
Run
npm run test && npm run lint to run the tests and validation tasks.
The readme chapters are located in the docs directory as Markdown. All
Markdown files will be concatenated through a grunt task
'docs'. Call
grunt docs or run it fully by call
grunt to validate, test and
update the README.md.
Note: Do not edit the README.md directly, it will be overwritten!