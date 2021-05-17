Run linters on committed files of a GIT Branch🔬

Getting Started 🔮

This package will run linters on your project for the committed files in your branch.

This package requires Node.js >=10 .

. A package to manage git hooks.

Installing

npm

npm install --save-dev husky lint-prepush

yarn add --dev husky lint-prepush

Usage

Configure the following scripts in package.json to lint your committed files 🔧. You can also follow any of the cosmiconfig methods to configure lint-prepush.

Here Husky is used for managing git hooks.

{ + "husky": { + "hooks": { + "pre-push": "lint-prepush" + } + }, + "lint-prepush": { + "base": "master", + "tasks": { + "*.js": [ + "eslint" + ] + } + } }

The above scrips will lint the js files while pushing to git. It will terminate the process if there are any errors, otherwise, the changes will be pushed.

Without Errors

With Errors

Concurrent Tasks

Tasks for a file group will by default run in linear order (eg. "*.js": [ "jest", "eslint"] will run jest first, then after it's done run eslint). If you'd like to run tasks for a file group concurrently instead (eg. jest and eslint in parallel), use the concurrent property like so:

{ + "lint-prepush": { + "tasks": { + "*.js": { + concurrent: [ "jest", "eslint" ] + } + } + } }

Verbose

By default when the tasks succeed, there is no output printed to the console. Sometimes you might need to show linter rules configured for warn which should be displayed even if the tasks succeed. In order to achieve this, you can pass the config verbose: true so that the task output is printed to the console when the tasks succeed.

"lint-prepush": { "verbose": true , "tasks": { ... } }

Built With

NodeJs - Framework used

NPM - Dependency Management

VSCode - Code Editor

Contributing

If you have any ideas, just open an issue and tell us what you think.

Pull requests are warmly welcome, If you would like to contribute to this project.

Versioning

This package use SemVer for versioning. For the versions available, see the tags on this repository.

Authors

Theena Dayalan - Owner - website

See also the list of contributors who participated in this project.

Acknowledgments

Inspired from lint-staged by Andrey Okonetchnikov

License

MIT @ Theena Dayalan