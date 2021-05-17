Run linters on committed files of a GIT Branch🔬
This package will run linters on your project for the committed files in your branch.
npm install --save-dev husky lint-prepush
yarn:
yarn add --dev husky lint-prepush
Configure the following scripts in package.json to lint your committed files 🔧. You can also follow any of the cosmiconfig methods to configure lint-prepush.
{
+ "husky": {
+ "hooks": {
+ "pre-push": "lint-prepush"
+ }
+ },
+ "lint-prepush": {
+ "base": "master",
+ "tasks": {
+ "*.js": [
+ "eslint"
+ ]
+ }
+ }
}
The above scrips will lint the js files while pushing to git. It will terminate the process if there are any errors, otherwise, the changes will be pushed.
Tasks for a file group will by default run in linear order (eg.
"*.js": [ "jest", "eslint"] will run jest first, then after it's done run eslint).
If you'd like to run tasks for a file group concurrently instead (eg. jest and eslint in parallel), use the
concurrent property like so:
{
+ "lint-prepush": {
+ "tasks": {
+ "*.js": {
+ concurrent: [ "jest", "eslint" ]
+ }
+ }
+ }
}
By default when the tasks succeed, there is no output printed to the console. Sometimes you might need to show linter rules configured for
warn which should be displayed even if the tasks succeed. In order to achieve this, you can pass the config
verbose: true so that the task output is printed to the console when the tasks succeed.
"lint-prepush": {
"verbose": true,
"tasks": {
...
}
}
