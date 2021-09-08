LINQJS

Simple LINQ C# implementation compatible with node, iojs and browser.

Install

npm install linqjs

bower install jslinq

Usage in node / iojs

require ( 'linqjs' ); \\ Now all LINQ implementation are available .

Usage in browsers

< script src = "bower_components/jslinq/linqjs.min.js" > </ script >

Documentation

The following documentation will be segmented as follows: Aggregations, Iterations, Predicators, and Selectors.

Selectors

Select

Projects each element of a sequence into a new form.

var arr = [1, 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ]; var doubled = arr.select(function(t){ return t * 2 }); // [2, 4 , 6 , 8 , 10 ]

SelectMany

Projects each element of a sequence to an array and flattens the resulting sequences into one sequence.

var arr = [{ Name : "A" , Values :[ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ]}, { Name : "B" , Values :[ 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 ]}]; var res1 = arr.selectMany( function ( t ) { return t.Values }); var res2 = arr.selectMany( function ( t ) { return t.Values }, function ( t, u ) { return { Name :t.Name, Val :u}});

Take

Returns a specified number of contiguous elements from the start of a sequence.

var arr = [1, 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ]; var res = arr.take(2); // [1, 2 ]

Skip

Bypasses a specified number of elements in a sequence and then returns the remaining elements.

var arr = [1, 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ]; var res = arr.skip(2); // [3, 4 , 5 ]

First

Returns the first element of a sequence.

var arr = [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ]; var t1 = arr.first(); var t2 = arr.first( function ( t ) { return t > 2 }); var t3 = arr.first( function ( t ) { return t > 10 }, 10 );

Last

Returns the last element of a sequence.

var arr = [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ]; var t1 = arr.last(); var t2 = arr.last( function ( t ) { return t > 2 }); var t3 = arr.last( function ( t ) { return t > 10 }, 10 );

Union

Produces the set union of two sequences by using the default equality comparer.

var arr1 = [1, 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ]; var arr2 = [5, 6 , 7 , 8 , 9 ]; var res = arr1.union(arr2); // [1, 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 , 9 ]

Intersect

Produces the set intersection of two sequences.

var arr1 = [1, 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ]; var arr2 = [1, 2 , 3 ]; var res = arr1.intersect(arr2); // [1, 2 , 3 ]

Except

Produces the set difference of two sequences.

var arr1 = [1, 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ]; var arr2 = [2, 3 , 4 ]; var res = arr1.except(arr2); // [1, 5 ]

Distinct

Returns distinct elements from a sequence by using the default equality comparer to compare values.

var arr1 = [ 1 , 2 , 2 , 3 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 5 ]; var res1 = arr.distinct(); var arr2 = [{Name: "A" , Val: 1 }, {Name: "B" , Val: 1 }]; var res2 = arr2.distinct( function (a, b) { return a.Val == b.Val });

Zip

Applies a specified function to the corresponding elements of two sequences, which produces a sequence of the results.

var arr1 = [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ]; var arr2 = [ "A" , "B" , "C" , "D" ]; var res = arr1.zip(arr2, function (a, b) { return {Num:a, Letter:b} });

IndexOf

Returns the index of the first occurrence of a value in a one-dimensional Array or in a portion of the Array.

var arr = [1, 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ]; var index = arr.indexOf(2); // 1

LastIndexOf

Returns the index of the last occurrence of a value in a one-dimensional Array or in a portion of the Array.

var arr = [1, 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 3 , 4 , 5 ]; var index = arr.lastIndexOf(3); // 5

Remove

Removes the first occurrence of a specific object from the Array.

var arr = [1, 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ]; arr.remove(2); // [1, 3 , 4 , 5 ]

RemoveAll

Removes all the elements that match the conditions defined by the specified Predicate.

var arr = [1, 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ]; arr.removeAll(function(t){ return t % 2 == 0 }); // [1, 3 , 5 ]

OrderBy

Sorts the elements of a sequence in ascending order according to a key.

var arr = [{ Name : "A" , Val : 1 }, { Name : "a" , Val : 2 }, { Name : "B" , Val : 1 }, { Name : "C" , Val : 2 }]; var res1 = arr.orderBy( function ( t ) { return t.Name }); var res2 = arr.orderBy( function ( t ) { return t.Name }, function ( a, b ) { if (a.toUpperCase() > b.toUpperCase()) return 1 ; if (a.toUpperCase() < b.toUpperCase()) return -1 ; return 0 ; });

OrderByDescending

Sorts the elements of a sequence in descending order.

var arr = [{ Name :"A", Val: 1 }, { Name :"a", Val: 2 }, { Name :"B", Val: 1 }, { Name :"C", Val: 2 }]; var res = arr.orderByDescending( function (t){ return t.Name });

ThenBy / ThenByDescending

Performs a subsequent ordering of the elements in a sequence in ascending/descending order by using a specified comparer. ThenBy and ThenByDescending are defined to extend the output type of OrderBy and OrderByDescending, which is also the return type of these methods. This design enables you to specify multiple sort criteria by applying any number of ThenBy or ThenByDescending methods.

var arr = [{ Name : "A" , Val : 1 }, { Name : "a" , Val : 2 }, { Name : "B" , Val : 1 }, { Name : "C" , Val : 2 }]; var res1 = arr.orderBy( function ( t ) { return t.Val }) .thenBy( function ( t ) { return t.Name }); var res2 = arr.orderBy( function ( t ) { return t.Val }) .thenByDescending( function ( t ) { return t.Name }); var res3 = arr.orderByDescending( function ( t ) { return t.Val }) .thenBy( function ( t ) { return t.Name });

InnerJoin

Correlates the elements of two sequences based on matching keys.

var arr1 = [{ Name : "A" , Val : 1 }, { Name : "B" , Val : 2 }, { Name : "C" , Val : 3 }]; var arr2 = [{ Code : "A" }, { Code : "B" }, { Name : "C" , Code : "C" }]; var res1 = arr1.innerJoin(arr2, function ( t ) { return t.Name }, function ( u ) { return u.Code }, function ( t, u ) { return { Name : t.Name, Val : t.Val, Code : u.Code } }); var res2 = arr1.innerJoin(arr2, function ( t ) { return t.Name }, function ( u ) { return u.Code }, function ( t, u ) { return { Name : t.Name, Val : t.Val, Code : u.Code } }, function ( a, b ) { return a.toUpperCase() == b.toUpperCase() });

GroupJoin

Correlates the elements of two sequences based on equality of keys and groups the results. The default equality comparer is used to compare keys.

var arr1 = [{ Name : "A" , Val : 1 }, { Name : "B" , Val : 2 }, { Name : "C" , Val : 3 }]; var arr2 = [{ Code : "A" }, { Code : "A" }, { Code : "B" }, { Code : "B" }, { Code : "C" }]; var res1 = arr1.groupJoin(arr2, function ( t ) { return t.Name }, function ( u ) { return u.Code }, function ( t, u ) { return { Item :t, Group :u} }) ; var res2 = arr1.groupJoin(arr2, function ( t ) { return t.Name }, function ( u ) { return u.Code }, function ( t, u ) { return { Item :t, Group :u} }, function ( a, b ) { return a.toUpperCase() == b.toUpperCase() });

GroupBy

Groups the elements of a sequence according to a specified key Selector function.

var arr = [{ Name :"A", Val: 1 }, { Name :"B", Val: 1 }, { Name :"C", Val: 2 }, { Name :"D", Val: 2 }]; var res = arr.groupBy( function (t){ return t.Val }); // [[{ Name :"A", Val: 1 }, { Name :"B", Val: 1 }], [{ Name :"C", Val: 2 }, { Name :"D", Val: 2 }]] res. forEach ( function (t){ console.log("Key: " + t.key, "Length: " + t.length); }); // Key: 1 Length: 2 // Key: 2 Length: 2

ToDictionary

Creates an object from an array according to a specified key Selector function.

var arr = [1, 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ]; var dic = arr.toDictionary(function(t){ return "Num" + t }, function(u){ return u }); // dic = {Num5: 5 , Num4: 4 , Num3: 3 , Num2: 2 , Num1: 1 }

Aggregations

Aggregate

Applies an accumulator function over a sequence.

var arr = [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ]; var sum = arr.aggregate( function ( a, b ) { return a + b }, 0 );

Min

Returns the minimum value in a sequence of values.

var arr1 = [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 ]; var min1 = arr.min(); var arr2 = [{ Name : "A" , Val : 1 }, { Name : "B" , Val : 2 }]; var min2 = arr2.min( function ( t ) { return t.Val });

Max

Returns the maximum value in a sequence of values.

var arr1 = [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 ]; var max1 = arr.max(); var arr2 = [{ Name : "A" , Val : 1 }, { Name : "B" , Val : 2 }]; var max2 = arr2.max( function ( t ) { return t.Val });

Sum

Computes the sum of a sequence of numeric values.

var arr1 = [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 ]; var sum1 = arr.sum(); var arr2 = [{ Name : "A" , Val : 1 }, { Name : "B" , Val : 2 }]; var sum2 = arr2.sum( function ( t ) { return t.Val });

Predicates

Where

Filters a sequence of values based on a Predicate.

var arr = [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ]; var res = arr.where( function ( t ) { return t > 2 }) ;

Any

Determines whether any element of a sequence exists or satisfies a condition.

var arr = [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ]; var res1 = arr.any(); var res2 = arr.any( function ( t ) { return t > 5 });

All

Determines whether all elements of a sequence satisfy a condition.

var arr = [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ]; var res = arr.all( function ( t ) { return t < 6 });

TakeWhile

Returns elements from a sequence as long as a specified condition is true, and then skips the remaining elements.

var arr = [1, 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 ]; var res = arr.takeWhile(function(t){ return t % 4 != 0 }); // [1, 2 , 3 ]

SkipWhile

Bypasses elements in a sequence as long as a specified condition is true and then returns the remaining elements.

var arr = [1, 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 ]; var res = arr.skipWhile(function(t){ return t % 4 != 0 }) ; // [ 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 ]

Contains

Determines whether a sequence contains a specified element.

var arr1 = [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ]; var res1 = arr.contains( 2 ); var arr2 = [{ Name : "A" , Val : 1 }, { Name : "B" , Val : 1 }]; var res2 = arr2.contains({ Name : "C" , Val : 1 }, function ( a, b ) { return a.Val == b.Val }) ;

Iterations

Range

Returns a numerical sequence based on the start and end parameters

var range = Array .range( 1 , 5 );

ForEach

Performs the specified action on each element of the array.

var arr = [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ]; arr.forEach( function ( t ) { if (t % 2 == 0 ) console .log(t); });

DefaultIfEmpty

Returns the elements of the specified sequence or the specified value in a singleton collection if the sequence is empty.

var arr = [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ]; var res = arr.where( function ( t ) { return t > 5 }).defaultIfEmpty( 5 );

License

MIT © João M.