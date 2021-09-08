Simple LINQ C# implementation compatible with node, iojs and browser.
npm install linqjs
bower install jslinq
require('linqjs');
\\ Now all LINQ implementation are available.
<script src="bower_components/jslinq/linqjs.min.js"></script>
The following documentation will be segmented as follows: Aggregations, Iterations, Predicators, and Selectors.
Projects each element of a sequence into a new form.
var arr = [1, 2, 3, 4, 5];
var doubled = arr.select(function(t){ return t * 2 }); // [2, 4, 6, 8, 10]
Projects each element of a sequence to an array and flattens the resulting sequences into one sequence.
var arr = [{Name:"A", Values:[1, 2, 3, 4]}, {Name:"B", Values:[5, 6, 7, 8]}];
var res1 = arr.selectMany(function(t){ return t.Values }); // using default result selector
var res2 = arr.selectMany(function(t){ return t.Values }, function(t, u){ return {Name:t.Name, Val:u}}); // using custom result selector
Returns a specified number of contiguous elements from the start of a sequence.
var arr = [1, 2, 3, 4, 5];
var res = arr.take(2); // [1, 2]
Bypasses a specified number of elements in a sequence and then returns the remaining elements.
var arr = [1, 2, 3, 4, 5];
var res = arr.skip(2); // [3, 4, 5]
Returns the first element of a sequence.
var arr = [1, 2, 3, 4, 5];
var t1 = arr.first(); // 1
var t2 = arr.first(function(t){ return t > 2 }); // using comparer: 3
var t3 = arr.first(function(t){ return t > 10 }, 10); // using comparer and default value: 10
Returns the last element of a sequence.
var arr = [1, 2, 3, 4, 5];
var t1 = arr.last(); // 5
var t2 = arr.last(function(t){ return t > 2 }); // using comparer: 5
var t3 = arr.last(function(t){ return t > 10 }, 10); // using comparer and default value: 10
Produces the set union of two sequences by using the default equality comparer.
var arr1 = [1, 2, 3, 4, 5];
var arr2 = [5, 6, 7, 8, 9];
var res = arr1.union(arr2); // [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9]
Produces the set intersection of two sequences.
var arr1 = [1, 2, 3, 4, 5];
var arr2 = [1, 2, 3];
var res = arr1.intersect(arr2); // [1, 2, 3]
Produces the set difference of two sequences.
var arr1 = [1, 2, 3, 4, 5];
var arr2 = [2, 3, 4];
var res = arr1.except(arr2); // [1, 5]
Returns distinct elements from a sequence by using the default equality comparer to compare values.
var arr1 = [1, 2, 2, 3, 3, 4, 5, 5];
var res1 = arr.distinct(); // [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]
var arr2 = [{Name:"A", Val:1}, {Name:"B", Val:1}];
var res2 = arr2.distinct(function(a, b){ return a.Val == b.Val }); // [{Name:"A", Val:1}]
Applies a specified function to the corresponding elements of two sequences, which produces a sequence of the results.
var arr1 = [1, 2, 3, 4];
var arr2 = ["A", "B", "C", "D"];
var res = arr1.zip(arr2, function(a, b){ return {Num:a, Letter:b} });
// [{Num:1, Letter: "A"},{Num:2, Letter: "B"}, {Num:3, Letter: "C"}, {Num:4, Letter: "D"}]
Returns the index of the first occurrence of a value in a one-dimensional Array or in a portion of the Array.
var arr = [1, 2, 3, 4, 5];
var index = arr.indexOf(2); // 1
Returns the index of the last occurrence of a value in a one-dimensional Array or in a portion of the Array.
var arr = [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 3, 4, 5];
var index = arr.lastIndexOf(3); // 5
Removes the first occurrence of a specific object from the Array.
var arr = [1, 2, 3, 4, 5];
arr.remove(2); // [1, 3, 4, 5]
Removes all the elements that match the conditions defined by the specified Predicate.
var arr = [1, 2, 3, 4, 5];
arr.removeAll(function(t){ return t % 2 == 0 }); // [1, 3, 5]
Sorts the elements of a sequence in ascending order according to a key.
var arr = [{Name:"A", Val:1}, {Name:"a", Val:2}, {Name:"B", Val:1}, {Name:"C", Val:2}];
var res1 = arr.orderBy(function(t){ return t.Name });
var res2 = arr.orderBy(function(t){ return t.Name }, function(a, b){
if(a.toUpperCase() > b.toUpperCase()) return 1;
if(a.toUpperCase() < b.toUpperCase()) return -1;
return 0;
});
Sorts the elements of a sequence in descending order.
var arr = [{Name:"A", Val:1}, {Name:"a", Val:2}, {Name:"B", Val:1}, {Name:"C", Val:2}];
var res = arr.orderByDescending(function(t){ return t.Name });
Performs a subsequent ordering of the elements in a sequence in ascending/descending order by using a specified comparer. ThenBy and ThenByDescending are defined to extend the output type of OrderBy and OrderByDescending, which is also the return type of these methods. This design enables you to specify multiple sort criteria by applying any number of ThenBy or ThenByDescending methods.
var arr = [{Name:"A", Val:1}, {Name:"a", Val:2}, {Name:"B", Val:1}, {Name:"C", Val:2}];
var res1 = arr.orderBy(function(t){ return t.Val })
.thenBy(function(t){ return t.Name });
var res2 = arr.orderBy(function(t){ return t.Val })
.thenByDescending(function(t){ return t.Name });
var res3 = arr.orderByDescending(function(t){ return t.Val })
.thenBy(function(t){ return t.Name });
Correlates the elements of two sequences based on matching keys.
var arr1 = [{Name:"A", Val:1}, {Name:"B", Val:2}, {Name:"C", Val:3}];
var arr2 = [{Code:"A"}, {Code:"B"}, {Name:"C", Code:"C"}];
var res1 = arr1.innerJoin(arr2,
function (t) { return t.Name }, // arr1 selector
function (u) { return u.Code }, // arr2 selector
function (t, u) { return { Name: t.Name, Val: t.Val, Code: u.Code } }); // result selector
// using custom comparer
var res2 = arr1.innerJoin(arr2,
function (t) { return t.Name }, // arr1 selector
function (u) { return u.Code }, // arr2 selector
function (t, u) { return { Name: t.Name, Val: t.Val, Code: u.Code } }, // result selector
function (a, b) { return a.toUpperCase() == b.toUpperCase() }); // comparer
Correlates the elements of two sequences based on equality of keys and groups the results. The default equality comparer is used to compare keys.
var arr1 = [{Name:"A", Val:1}, {Name:"B", Val:2}, {Name:"C", Val:3}];
var arr2 = [{Code:"A"}, {Code:"A"}, {Code:"B"}, {Code:"B"}, {Code:"C"}];
var res1 = arr1.groupJoin(arr2,
function(t){ return t.Name }, // arr1 selector
function(u){ return u.Code }, // arr2 selector
function(t, u){ return {Item:t, Group:u} }) ; // result selector
// using custom comparer
var res2 = arr1.groupJoin(arr2,
function(t){ return t.Name }, // arr1 selector
function(u){ return u.Code }, // arr2 selector
function(t, u){ return {Item:t, Group:u} }, // result selector
function(a, b){ return a.toUpperCase() == b.toUpperCase() }); // comparer
Groups the elements of a sequence according to a specified key Selector function.
var arr = [{Name:"A", Val:1}, {Name:"B", Val:1}, {Name:"C", Val:2}, {Name:"D", Val:2}];
var res = arr.groupBy(function(t){ return t.Val });
// [[{Name:"A", Val:1}, {Name:"B", Val:1}], [{Name:"C", Val:2}, {Name:"D", Val:2}]]
res.forEach(function(t){
console.log("Key: " + t.key, "Length: " + t.length);
});
// Key: 1 Length: 2
// Key: 2 Length: 2
Creates an object from an array according to a specified key Selector function.
var arr = [1, 2, 3, 4, 5];
var dic = arr.toDictionary(function(t){ return "Num" + t }, function(u){ return u });
// dic = {Num5: 5, Num4: 4, Num3: 3, Num2: 2, Num1: 1}
Applies an accumulator function over a sequence.
var arr = [1, 2, 3, 4, 5];
var sum = arr.aggregate(function(a, b){ return a + b }, 0); // 15
Returns the minimum value in a sequence of values.
var arr1 = [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8];
var min1 = arr.min(); // 1
var arr2 = [{Name:"A", Val:1}, {Name:"B", Val:2}];
var min2 = arr2.min(function(t){ return t.Val }); // 1
Returns the maximum value in a sequence of values.
var arr1 = [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8];
var max1 = arr.max(); // 8
var arr2 = [{Name:"A", Val:1}, {Name:"B", Val:2}];
var max2 = arr2.max(function(t){ return t.Val }); // 2
Computes the sum of a sequence of numeric values.
var arr1 = [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8];
var sum1 = arr.sum(); // 36
var arr2 = [{Name:"A", Val:1}, {Name:"B", Val:2}];
var sum2 = arr2.sum(function(t){ return t.Val }); // 3
Filters a sequence of values based on a Predicate.
var arr = [1, 2, 3, 4, 5];
var res = arr.where(function(t){ return t > 2 }) ; // [3, 4, 5]
Determines whether any element of a sequence exists or satisfies a condition.
var arr = [1, 2, 3, 4, 5];
var res1 = arr.any(); // true
var res2 = arr.any(function(t){ return t > 5 }); // false
Determines whether all elements of a sequence satisfy a condition.
var arr = [1, 2, 3, 4, 5];
var res = arr.all(function(t){ return t < 6 }); // true
Returns elements from a sequence as long as a specified condition is true, and then skips the remaining elements.
var arr = [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8];
var res = arr.takeWhile(function(t){ return t % 4 != 0 }); // [1, 2, 3]
Bypasses elements in a sequence as long as a specified condition is true and then returns the remaining elements.
var arr = [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8];
var res = arr.skipWhile(function(t){ return t % 4 != 0 }) ; // [ 4, 5, 6, 7, 8]
Determines whether a sequence contains a specified element.
var arr1 = [1, 2, 3, 4, 5];
var res1 = arr.contains(2); // true
var arr2 = [{Name:"A", Val:1}, {Name:"B", Val:1}];
var res2 = arr2.contains({Name:"C", Val:1}, function(a, b){ return a.Val == b.Val }) ; // true
Returns a numerical sequence based on the start and end parameters
var range = Array.range(1, 5); // [1,2,3,4,5];
Performs the specified action on each element of the array.
var arr = [1, 2, 3, 4, 5];
arr.forEach(function(t){ if(t % 2 ==0) console.log(t); });
Returns the elements of the specified sequence or the specified value in a singleton collection if the sequence is empty.
var arr = [1, 2, 3, 4, 5];
var res = arr.where(function(t){ return t > 5 }).defaultIfEmpty(5); // [5]
MIT © João M.