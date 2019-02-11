openbase logo
lin

linq2fire

by linq2js
1.0.22 (see all)

Supports special operators: IN, NOT IN, OR, !=, startsWith (^=), array-contains (has) and many more

Documentation
20

GitHub Stars

26

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Linq2Fire

Supports special operators: IN, NOT IN, OR, !=, startsWith (^=), array-contains (has) and many more

import linq from "linq2fire";
const db = firebase.firestore();

const printDocs = heading => docs => {
  console.log("**********", heading.toUpperCase(), "**********");
  docs.forEach(doc => console.log(doc.id, doc.data()));
  console.log();
};

const test = async () => {
  const $todos = linq(db).from("todos");

  await $todos
    .orderBy({ text: "desc" })
    .orderBy({ text: "desc" })
    .where({ category: "A" })
    .get()
    .then(printDocs("Duplicate order by"));

  await $todos.remove();

  // add single doc
  await $todos.set(1, {
    text: "Task 1"
  });
  // add multiple docs
  await $todos.set({
    1: {
      text: "Task 1",
      category: "A"
    },
    2: {
      text: "Task 2",
      category: "B",
      categories: ["A", "B"]
    },
    3: {
      text: "Task 3",
      categories: ["A"]
    },
    4: {
      text: "Task 4",
      category: "B",
      categories: ["B"]
    },
    5: {
      text: "Task 5",
      category: "A"
    },
    6: {
      text: "Other task",
      category: "C"
    }
  });

  await $todos
    .where({
      // not in operator
      "text<>": ["Task 1", "Task 2"]
    })
    .get()
    .then(printDocs("Find tasks which is not in [1, 2]"));
  
  await $todos
    .where({
      "text ^=": "Task"
    })
    .get()
    .then(printDocs("Find all tasks which starts with Task"));

  await $todos
    .orderBy({ text: "desc" })
    .first()
    .then(first => {
      console.log("Get first task ", first && first.data());
    });

  await $todos
    .where({
      // in operator
      text: ["Task 1", "Task 2"]
    })
    .get()
    .then(printDocs("Find tasks: 1, 2, 3"));

  await $todos
    .where({
      "text <": "Task 2"
    })
    .get()
    .then(printDocs("Find all tasks which has text less than Task 2"));

  await $todos
    .where({
      // not equal
      "text <>": "Task 1"
    })
    .get()
    .then(printDocs("Find all tasks which has text not equal Task 1"));

  await $todos
    .where({
      // find by id
      "@id": 1
    })
    .get()
    .then(printDocs("Find task by id"));

  await $todos
    .where({
      // multiple IN operators
      text: ["Task 1", "Task 2", "Task 3"],
      category: ["A", "B"]
    })
    .get()
    .then(printDocs("Find task with multiple IN operators"));

  await $todos
    .where({
      text: ["Task 1", "Task 2", "Task 3"],
      or: [{ category: "A" }, { category: "B" }]
    })
    .get()
    .then(printDocs("Find task with OR operator "));

  // await $todos
  //   .where({
  //     'category array_contains': 'A'
  //   })
  //   .get()
  //   .then(printDocs('Finding task using array_contains operator'));

  // get task names
  await $todos
    .select({ text: "name" })
    .get()
    .then(console.log);

  // join all items using pipe
  await $todos
    .select(true, "text")
    .pipe(String)
    .get()
    .then(console.log);

  // convert task names to uppercase
  await $todos
    .select(true, "text")
    .map("toUpperCase")
    .get()
    .then(console.log);

  await $todos
    .select(true, "text")
    .map(x => x.toUpperCase())
    .get()
    .then(console.log);

  await $todos
    .select(true, "text")
    .get()
    .then(console.log);

  await $todos
    .where({
      or: {
        category: "A",
        text: "Task 3"
      }
    })
    .get()
    .then(printDocs("Find task with OR operator "));

  await $todos
    .where({
      "categories has": "A"
    })
    .get()
    .then(printDocs("Find task using has operator"));

  await $todos
    .where({
      "categories array-contains": "A"
    })
    .get()
    .then(printDocs("Find task using array-contains operator"));

  // support pagination
  const pagination = $todos
    .limit(1)
    .orderBy({
      text: "asc"
    })
    .where({
      "text <>": "Task 1"
    });

  await pagination
    .get()
    .then(printDocs("Find all tasks which has text not equal Task 1. Page 1"));

  await pagination
    .next()
    .then(printDocs("Find all tasks which has text not equal Task 1. Page 2"));
  await pagination
    .next()
    .then(printDocs("Find all tasks which has text not equal Task 1. Page 3"));
};

test();

References:

linq2fire(db):LinqDb

Create a linq object to wrap db

LinqDb.from(collectionName): LinqCollection

Create a linq object to wrap collection

LinqDb.from(collection, callback): LinqDb

Create a linq object to wrap collection, then pass it to callback. This method is useful for chaining calls

linq2fire(collection): LinqCollection

Create a linq object to wrap collection

LinqCollection.select(fieldName1: String, fieldName2: String, ...): LinqCollection

Projects each item of a result set into a new object with specific fields.

LinqCollection.select(fieldMap: Object): LinqCollection

Projects each item of a result set into a new object with specific fields.

LinqCollection.select(valueOnly: Boolean, field: String): LinqCollection

Transform result set into a array of field value

LinqCollection.select(customSelector: Function(data: Object, doc: DocumentSnapshot)): LinqCollection

Projects each item of a result set by using custom selector.

LinqCollection.limit(count): LinqCollection

Limit result set

LinqCollection.where(conditions): LinqCollection

Filter result set by multiple conditions { text: 'abc', 'age >': 100, fieldValueMustBeIn: [1, 2, 3, 4, 5], 'field <>': 0 } Support operators: >, <, >=, <=, =, ==, ===, <>, !=, !==, has, array-contains. 'has' is shorthand of 'array-contains'

LinqCollection.orderBy(fields): LinqCollection

Sort result set by specified fields { field1: 'asc', field2: 'desc' }

LinqCollection.get(options): Promise

Get all documents which is satisfied query condition

LinqCollection.next(options): Promise

Get next result set which starts after last result set

LinqCollection.set(docsOrData, applyToResultSet): Promise

LinqCollection.update(docsOrData, applyToResultSet): Promise

LinqCollection.remove(): Promise

Remove all documents which is satisfied query condition

