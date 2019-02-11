Supports special operators: IN, NOT IN, OR, !=, startsWith (^=), array-contains (has) and many more
import linq from "linq2fire";
const db = firebase.firestore();
const printDocs = heading => docs => {
console.log("**********", heading.toUpperCase(), "**********");
docs.forEach(doc => console.log(doc.id, doc.data()));
console.log();
};
const test = async () => {
const $todos = linq(db).from("todos");
await $todos
.orderBy({ text: "desc" })
.orderBy({ text: "desc" })
.where({ category: "A" })
.get()
.then(printDocs("Duplicate order by"));
await $todos.remove();
// add single doc
await $todos.set(1, {
text: "Task 1"
});
// add multiple docs
await $todos.set({
1: {
text: "Task 1",
category: "A"
},
2: {
text: "Task 2",
category: "B",
categories: ["A", "B"]
},
3: {
text: "Task 3",
categories: ["A"]
},
4: {
text: "Task 4",
category: "B",
categories: ["B"]
},
5: {
text: "Task 5",
category: "A"
},
6: {
text: "Other task",
category: "C"
}
});
await $todos
.where({
// not in operator
"text<>": ["Task 1", "Task 2"]
})
.get()
.then(printDocs("Find tasks which is not in [1, 2]"));
await $todos
.where({
"text ^=": "Task"
})
.get()
.then(printDocs("Find all tasks which starts with Task"));
await $todos
.orderBy({ text: "desc" })
.first()
.then(first => {
console.log("Get first task ", first && first.data());
});
await $todos
.where({
// in operator
text: ["Task 1", "Task 2"]
})
.get()
.then(printDocs("Find tasks: 1, 2, 3"));
await $todos
.where({
"text <": "Task 2"
})
.get()
.then(printDocs("Find all tasks which has text less than Task 2"));
await $todos
.where({
// not equal
"text <>": "Task 1"
})
.get()
.then(printDocs("Find all tasks which has text not equal Task 1"));
await $todos
.where({
// find by id
"@id": 1
})
.get()
.then(printDocs("Find task by id"));
await $todos
.where({
// multiple IN operators
text: ["Task 1", "Task 2", "Task 3"],
category: ["A", "B"]
})
.get()
.then(printDocs("Find task with multiple IN operators"));
await $todos
.where({
text: ["Task 1", "Task 2", "Task 3"],
or: [{ category: "A" }, { category: "B" }]
})
.get()
.then(printDocs("Find task with OR operator "));
// await $todos
// .where({
// 'category array_contains': 'A'
// })
// .get()
// .then(printDocs('Finding task using array_contains operator'));
// get task names
await $todos
.select({ text: "name" })
.get()
.then(console.log);
// join all items using pipe
await $todos
.select(true, "text")
.pipe(String)
.get()
.then(console.log);
// convert task names to uppercase
await $todos
.select(true, "text")
.map("toUpperCase")
.get()
.then(console.log);
await $todos
.select(true, "text")
.map(x => x.toUpperCase())
.get()
.then(console.log);
await $todos
.select(true, "text")
.get()
.then(console.log);
await $todos
.where({
or: {
category: "A",
text: "Task 3"
}
})
.get()
.then(printDocs("Find task with OR operator "));
await $todos
.where({
"categories has": "A"
})
.get()
.then(printDocs("Find task using has operator"));
await $todos
.where({
"categories array-contains": "A"
})
.get()
.then(printDocs("Find task using array-contains operator"));
// support pagination
const pagination = $todos
.limit(1)
.orderBy({
text: "asc"
})
.where({
"text <>": "Task 1"
});
await pagination
.get()
.then(printDocs("Find all tasks which has text not equal Task 1. Page 1"));
await pagination
.next()
.then(printDocs("Find all tasks which has text not equal Task 1. Page 2"));
await pagination
.next()
.then(printDocs("Find all tasks which has text not equal Task 1. Page 3"));
};
test();
Create a linq object to wrap db
Create a linq object to wrap collection
Create a linq object to wrap collection, then pass it to callback. This method is useful for chaining calls
Create a linq object to wrap collection
Projects each item of a result set into a new object with specific fields.
Projects each item of a result set into a new object with specific fields.
Transform result set into a array of field value
Projects each item of a result set by using custom selector.
Limit result set
Filter result set by multiple conditions { text: 'abc', 'age >': 100, fieldValueMustBeIn: [1, 2, 3, 4, 5], 'field <>': 0 } Support operators: >, <, >=, <=, =, ==, ===, <>, !=, !==, has, array-contains. 'has' is shorthand of 'array-contains'
Sort result set by specified fields { field1: 'asc', field2: 'desc' }
Get all documents which is satisfied query condition
Get next result set which starts after last result set
Remove all documents which is satisfied query condition