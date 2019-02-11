Linq2Fire

Supports special operators: IN, NOT IN, OR, !=, startsWith (^=), array-contains (has) and many more

import linq from "linq2fire" ; const db = firebase.firestore(); const printDocs = heading => docs => { console .log( "**********" , heading.toUpperCase(), "**********" ); docs.forEach( doc => console .log(doc.id, doc.data())); console .log(); }; const test = async () => { const $todos = linq(db).from( "todos" ); await $todos .orderBy({ text : "desc" }) .orderBy({ text : "desc" }) .where({ category : "A" }) .get() .then(printDocs( "Duplicate order by" )); await $todos.remove(); await $todos.set( 1 , { text : "Task 1" }); await $todos.set({ 1 : { text : "Task 1" , category : "A" }, 2 : { text : "Task 2" , category : "B" , categories : [ "A" , "B" ] }, 3 : { text : "Task 3" , categories : [ "A" ] }, 4 : { text : "Task 4" , category : "B" , categories : [ "B" ] }, 5 : { text : "Task 5" , category : "A" }, 6 : { text : "Other task" , category : "C" } }); await $todos .where({ "text<>" : [ "Task 1" , "Task 2" ] }) .get() .then(printDocs( "Find tasks which is not in [1, 2]" )); await $todos .where({ "text ^=" : "Task" }) .get() .then(printDocs( "Find all tasks which starts with Task" )); await $todos .orderBy({ text : "desc" }) .first() .then( first => { console .log( "Get first task " , first && first.data()); }); await $todos .where({ text : [ "Task 1" , "Task 2" ] }) .get() .then(printDocs( "Find tasks: 1, 2, 3" )); await $todos .where({ "text <" : "Task 2" }) .get() .then(printDocs( "Find all tasks which has text less than Task 2" )); await $todos .where({ "text <>" : "Task 1" }) .get() .then(printDocs( "Find all tasks which has text not equal Task 1" )); await $todos .where({ "@id" : 1 }) .get() .then(printDocs( "Find task by id" )); await $todos .where({ text : [ "Task 1" , "Task 2" , "Task 3" ], category : [ "A" , "B" ] }) .get() .then(printDocs( "Find task with multiple IN operators" )); await $todos .where({ text : [ "Task 1" , "Task 2" , "Task 3" ], or : [{ category : "A" }, { category : "B" }] }) .get() .then(printDocs( "Find task with OR operator " )); await $todos .select({ text : "name" }) .get() .then( console .log); await $todos .select( true , "text" ) .pipe( String ) .get() .then( console .log); await $todos .select( true , "text" ) .map( "toUpperCase" ) .get() .then( console .log); await $todos .select( true , "text" ) .map( x => x.toUpperCase()) .get() .then( console .log); await $todos .select( true , "text" ) .get() .then( console .log); await $todos .where({ or : { category : "A" , text : "Task 3" } }) .get() .then(printDocs( "Find task with OR operator " )); await $todos .where({ "categories has" : "A" }) .get() .then(printDocs( "Find task using has operator" )); await $todos .where({ "categories array-contains" : "A" }) .get() .then(printDocs( "Find task using array-contains operator" )); const pagination = $todos .limit( 1 ) .orderBy({ text : "asc" }) .where({ "text <>" : "Task 1" }); await pagination .get() .then(printDocs( "Find all tasks which has text not equal Task 1. Page 1" )); await pagination .next() .then(printDocs( "Find all tasks which has text not equal Task 1. Page 2" )); await pagination .next() .then(printDocs( "Find all tasks which has text not equal Task 1. Page 3" )); }; test();

Create a linq object to wrap db

LinqDb.from(collectionName): LinqCollection

Create a linq object to wrap collection

LinqDb.from(collection, callback): LinqDb

Create a linq object to wrap collection, then pass it to callback. This method is useful for chaining calls

linq2fire(collection): LinqCollection

Create a linq object to wrap collection

LinqCollection.select(fieldName1: String, fieldName2: String, ...): LinqCollection

Projects each item of a result set into a new object with specific fields.

LinqCollection.select(fieldMap: Object): LinqCollection

Projects each item of a result set into a new object with specific fields.

LinqCollection.select(valueOnly: Boolean, field: String): LinqCollection

Transform result set into a array of field value

LinqCollection.select(customSelector: Function(data: Object, doc: DocumentSnapshot)): LinqCollection

Projects each item of a result set by using custom selector.

LinqCollection.limit(count): LinqCollection

Limit result set

LinqCollection.where(conditions): LinqCollection

Filter result set by multiple conditions { text: 'abc', 'age >': 100, fieldValueMustBeIn: [1, 2, 3, 4, 5], 'field <>': 0 } Support operators: >, <, >=, <=, =, ==, ===, <>, !=, !==, has, array-contains. 'has' is shorthand of 'array-contains'

LinqCollection.orderBy(fields): LinqCollection

Sort result set by specified fields { field1: 'asc', field2: 'desc' }

LinqCollection.get(options): Promise

Get all documents which is satisfied query condition

LinqCollection.next(options): Promise

Get next result set which starts after last result set

LinqCollection.set(docsOrData, applyToResultSet): Promise

LinqCollection.remove(): Promise

Remove all documents which is satisfied query condition