Strongly typed Linq implementation for Javascript and TypeScript (ES5, ES6, +)

Includes collections (+ readonly versions): List, Dictionary, Stack, ...

Current Stable Version

https://github.com/isc30/linq-collections

This project was developed by Ivan Sanz (isc30)



The project is already finished, yet some features are missing. If you want to contribute with any of these, please check the Development status and missing features list

I will be happy to accept pull requests :D

Intellisense friendly

Every single method has complete type definitions available.

If you use TypeScript, its purely is based in generics.



Browser compatibility: 100%

Using ES5, it has 100% compatibility with nodejs and all main browsers (+mobile)

Check your browser now if you don't believe it ->

Performance

Linq-Collections uses custom iterators and deferred execution mechanisms that ensure BLAZING FAST operations, outperforming any other popular library. Its also optimized to work with minimal CPU and RAM usage.

Why use it?

If previous reasons aren't enought, here are few more:

Javascript && TypeScript compatible - You can use it with JS or TypeScript (contains .d.ts definitions)

No dependencies - Pure and lightweight

100% browser/nodejs support - Stop caring about compatibility, it works everywhere!

Strongly typed - Developed in TypeScript, it uses no 'any' or dirty code. Everything is based in generics and strongly typed

Best performance - Deferred execution with custom iterators make the difference. Currently the fastest library.

Works out of the box - 'npm install linq-collections' is the hardest thing you'll need to do

Collections - Provides many type of collections (list, dictionary, ... + readonly) with linq integrated inside. As in C#

Strict standard - Strictly implementing microsoft's official linq definition (you can check it for exceptions, behavior, etc)

Deeply tested - Each new version is passing tons of quality tests before being released

Using the package

Interfaces for this library are already designed. New versions won't break any old code. We strongly recommend using * for version selector

dependencies { "linq-collections" : "1.*" }

Features

Complete Linq to Objects implementation (deferred execution)

toArray, toList, toDictionary, toLookup, aggregate, all, any, average, concat, contains, count, defaultIfEmpty, distinct, elementAt, elementAtOrDefault, except, first, firstOrDefault, forEach, groupBy, groupJoin, intersect, join, last, lastOrDefault, longCount, max, min, orderBy, orderByDescending, reverse, select, selectMany, sequenceEquals, single, single, singleOrDefault, skip, skipWhile, sum, take, takeWhile, union, where, zip, ...

Collections (+ readonly versions)

List, Dictionary, Stack, Queue, ...

All Collections are Queryable

const list = new List< string >([ "Hello" , "Bye" , "Thanks" , ]); const notHello = list.where( e => e !== "Hello" );

How to run tests

This library uses mocha with custom assertion helper for testing.

Use nyc mocha to run the tests and coverage.

Hall of fame