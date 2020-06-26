The library is a continuous effort to implement LINQ using latest features of TypeScript and JavaScript languages (For ES5 compatible library look at linq-es5 branch). The library is implemented in TypeScript and transpiled into JavaScript. It is distributed as a native module. It utilizes latest ECMAScript 2015 language specification: Iterables ( [System.iterator] ), generators (function*), for of loops.

All relevant methods are implemented with deferred execution so no unnecessary iterations are performed. The code is backwards compatible with linq-es5 and C# implementations.

Using in Node

Install module with this command:

npm install linq-es2015 --save

Once installed it could be loaded and used like this:

import * as Enumerable from "linq-es2015" ; var count = Enumerable.asEnumerable( [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 , 9 , 10 ] ) .Where( a => a % 2 == 1 ) .Count() var iterable = Enumerable.asEnumerable(people) .GroupJoin(pets, person => person, pet => pet.Owner, (person, petCollection) => { return { Owner : person.Name, Pets : asEnumerable(petCollection) .Select( pet => pet.Name) .ToArray() }; });

Using in browser

Browserified "standalone" UMD module is located in /dist directory and could be accessed through NPM CDN service. Both linq.js and linq.min.js are available. Module is loaded with <script> element:

<script type= "text/javascript" src= "//unpkg.com/linq-es2015/dist/linq.min.js" > </ script >

Loading this script creates Enumerable global variable. You can use it to perform LINQ queries:

var count = Enumerable.asEnumerable( [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 , 9 , 10 ] ) .Where( a => a % 2 == 1 ) .Count()

Using in Angular 2

The same package could be used on a server as well as on the client. You have to install module as usual:

npm install linq-es2015 --save

Open app.components.html file and add element to hold calculated value:

<h1>{{title}}< /h1> <div>Count - {{count}}</ div>

and finally import linq-es2015 in app.component.ts and do some calculations:

import { Component } from '@angular/core' ; import { asEnumerable } from 'linq-es2015' ; @Component({ selector : 'app-root' , templateUrl : './app.component.html' , styleUrls : [ './app.component.css' ] }) export class AppComponent { title = 'app works!' ; count: number; constructor (){ this .count = asEnumerable([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 , 9 , 10 ]).Where( a => a % 2 == 1 ) .Count(); } }

