linq-es2015

by Eugene Sadovoi
2.5.1 (see all)

TypeScript Implementation of Language-Integrated Query (LINQ) (ECMAScript 2015)

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.2K

GitHub Stars

111

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

The library is a continuous effort to implement LINQ using latest features of TypeScript and JavaScript languages (For ES5 compatible library look at linq-es5 branch). The library is implemented in TypeScript and transpiled into JavaScript. It is distributed as a native module. It utilizes latest ECMAScript 2015 language specification: Iterables ( [System.iterator] ), generators (function*), for of loops.
All relevant methods are implemented with deferred execution so no unnecessary iterations are performed. The code is backwards compatible with linq-es5 and C# implementations.

Using in Node

Install module with this command:

npm install linq-es2015 --save

Once installed it could be loaded and used like this:

import * as Enumerable from "linq-es2015"; 

var count =  Enumerable.asEnumerable( [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10] )
                       .Where(a => a % 2 == 1)
                       .Count()

var iterable = Enumerable.asEnumerable(people)
                         .GroupJoin(pets,
                                    person => person, 
                                    pet => pet.Owner,
                                    (person, petCollection) => {
                                        return {
                                            Owner: person.Name,
                                            Pets: asEnumerable(petCollection)
                                                 .Select(pet=> pet.Name)
                                                 .ToArray()
                                        };
                                    });

[See Example]

Using in browser

Browserified "standalone" UMD module is located in /dist directory and could be accessed through NPM CDN service. Both linq.js and linq.min.js are available. Module is loaded with <script> element:

<script type="text/javascript" src="//unpkg.com/linq-es2015/dist/linq.min.js"></script>

Loading this script creates Enumerable global variable. You can use it to perform LINQ queries:

var count =  Enumerable.asEnumerable( [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10] )
                       .Where(a => a % 2 == 1)
                       .Count()

[See Example]

Using in Angular 2

The same package could be used on a server as well as on the client. You have to install module as usual:

npm install linq-es2015 --save

Open app.components.html file and add element to hold calculated value:

<h1>{{title}}</h1>
<div>Count - {{count}}</div>

and finally import linq-es2015 in app.component.ts and do some calculations:

import { Component } from '@angular/core';
import { asEnumerable } from 'linq-es2015';

@Component({
  selector: 'app-root',
  templateUrl: './app.component.html',
  styleUrls: ['./app.component.css']
})

export class AppComponent {
  title = 'app works!';
  count: number;

    constructor(){
      this.count = asEnumerable([1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10]).Where(a => a % 2 == 1)
                                                                .Count();        
    }
}

[See Example]

Documentation

Example Projects

