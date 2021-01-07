openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
lin

linkstate

by Jason Miller
2.0.1 (see all)

Bind events to state. Works with Preact and React.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7K

GitHub Stars

295

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

linkState

Create an Event handler function that sets a given state property. Works with preact and react.

  • Tiny: ~300 bytes of ES3 gzipped
  • Familiar: it's just a function that does what you would have done manually
  • Standalone: one function, no dependencies, works everywhere

🤔 Why?

linkState() is memoized: it only creates a handler once for each (key, eventPath) combination.

This is important for performance, because it prevents handler thrashing and avoids allocations during render.

Table of Contents

Installation

npm install --save linkstate

The UMD build is also available on unpkg:

<script src="//unpkg.com/linkstate/dist/linkstate.umd.js"></script>

This exposes the linkState() function as a global.

How It Works

It's important to understand what linkState does in order to use it comfortably.

linkState(component, statePath, [valuePath])

  • component: the Component instance to call setState() on
  • statePath: a key/path to update in state - can be dot-notated for deep keys
  • valuePath: optional key/path into the event object at which to retrieve the new state value

It's easiest to understand these arguments by looking at a simplified implementation of linkState itself:

function linkState(component, statePath, valuePath) {
  return event => {
    let update = {};
    update[statePath] = event[valuePath];
    component.setState(update);
  };
}

In reality, accounting for dot-notated paths makes this trickier, but the result is the same.

Here's two equivalent event handlers, one created manually and one created with linkState:

handleInput = e => {
  this.setState({ foo: e.target.value })
}

handleInput = linkState(this, 'foo')

Notice how we didn't specify the event path - if omitted, linkState() will use the checked or value property of the event target, based on its type.

Usage

Standard usage is a function that returns an event handler to update state:

import linkState from 'linkstate';

class Foo extends Component {
  state = {
    text: ''
  };
  render(props, state) {
    return (
      <input
        value={state.text}
        onInput={linkState(this, 'text')}
      />
    );
  }
}

You can also use it as a polyfill. This emulates the behavior of Preact 7.x, which provided linkState() as a method on its Component class. Since you're then calling linkState() as a method of the component instance, you won't have to pass in component as an argument:

import 'linkstate/polyfill';

// Component.prototype.linkState is now installed!

class Foo extends Component {
  state = {
    text: ''
  };
  render(props, state) {
    return (
      <input
        value={state.text}
        onInput={this.linkState('text')}
      />
    );
  }
}

Contribute

First off, thanks for taking the time to contribute! Now, take a moment to be sure your contributions make sense to everyone else.

Reporting Issues

Found a problem? Want a new feature? First of all see if your issue or idea has already been reported. If it hasn't, just open a new clear and descriptive issue.

Submitting pull requests

Pull requests are the greatest contributions, so be sure they are focused in scope, and do avoid unrelated commits.

💁 Remember: size is the #1 priority.

Every byte counts! PR's can't be merged if they increase the output size much.

  • Fork it!
  • Clone your fork: git clone https://github.com/<your-username>/linkstate
  • Navigate to the newly cloned directory: cd linkstate
  • Create a new branch for the new feature: git checkout -b my-new-feature
  • Install the tools necessary for development: npm install
  • Make your changes.
  • npm run build to verify your change doesn't increase output size.
  • npm test to make sure your change doesn't break anything.
  • Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature'
  • Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature
  • Submit a pull request with full remarks documenting your changes.

License

MIT License © Jason Miller

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial