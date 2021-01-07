Create an Event handler function that sets a given state property. Works with preact and react.
🤔 Why?
linkState() is memoized: it only creates a handler once for each
(key, eventPath)combination.
This is important for performance, because it prevents handler thrashing and avoids allocations during render.
npm install --save linkstate
The UMD build is also available on unpkg:
<script src="//unpkg.com/linkstate/dist/linkstate.umd.js"></script>
This exposes the
linkState() function as a global.
It's important to understand what linkState does in order to use it comfortably.
linkState(component, statePath, [valuePath])
component: the Component instance to call
setState() on
statePath: a key/path to update in state - can be dot-notated for deep keys
valuePath: optional key/path into the event object at which to retrieve the new state value
It's easiest to understand these arguments by looking at a simplified implementation of linkState itself:
function linkState(component, statePath, valuePath) {
return event => {
let update = {};
update[statePath] = event[valuePath];
component.setState(update);
};
}
In reality, accounting for dot-notated paths makes this trickier, but the result is the same.
Here's two equivalent event handlers, one created manually and one created with linkState:
handleInput = e => {
this.setState({ foo: e.target.value })
}
handleInput = linkState(this, 'foo')
Notice how we didn't specify the event path - if omitted,
linkState() will use the
checked or
value property of the event target, based on its type.
Standard usage is a function that returns an event handler to update state:
import linkState from 'linkstate';
class Foo extends Component {
state = {
text: ''
};
render(props, state) {
return (
<input
value={state.text}
onInput={linkState(this, 'text')}
/>
);
}
}
You can also use it as a polyfill. This emulates the behavior of Preact 7.x, which provided
linkState() as a method on its
Component class. Since you're then calling
linkState() as a method of the component instance, you won't have to pass in
component as an argument:
import 'linkstate/polyfill';
// Component.prototype.linkState is now installed!
class Foo extends Component {
state = {
text: ''
};
render(props, state) {
return (
<input
value={state.text}
onInput={this.linkState('text')}
/>
);
}
}
First off, thanks for taking the time to contribute! Now, take a moment to be sure your contributions make sense to everyone else.
Found a problem? Want a new feature? First of all see if your issue or idea has already been reported. If it hasn't, just open a new clear and descriptive issue.
Pull requests are the greatest contributions, so be sure they are focused in scope, and do avoid unrelated commits.
💁 Remember: size is the #1 priority.
Every byte counts! PR's can't be merged if they increase the output size much.
git clone https://github.com/<your-username>/linkstate
cd linkstate
git checkout -b my-new-feature
npm install
npm run build to verify your change doesn't increase output size.
npm test to make sure your change doesn't break anything.
git commit -am 'Add some feature'
git push origin my-new-feature