Create an Event handler function that sets a given state property. Works with preact and react.

Tiny: ~ 300 bytes of ES3 gzipped

~ of ES3 gzipped Familiar: it's just a function that does what you would have done manually

it's just a function that does what you would have done manually Standalone: one function, no dependencies, works everywhere

🤔 Why? linkState() is memoized: it only creates a handler once for each (key, eventPath) combination. This is important for performance, because it prevents handler thrashing and avoids allocations during render.

Installation

npm install --save linkstate

The UMD build is also available on unpkg:

< script src = "//unpkg.com/linkstate/dist/linkstate.umd.js" > </ script >

This exposes the linkState() function as a global.

How It Works

It's important to understand what linkState does in order to use it comfortably.

linkState(component, statePath, [valuePath])

component : the Component instance to call setState() on

: the Component instance to call on statePath : a key/path to update in state - can be dot-notated for deep keys

: a key/path to update in state - can be dot-notated for deep keys valuePath : optional key/path into the event object at which to retrieve the new state value

It's easiest to understand these arguments by looking at a simplified implementation of linkState itself:

function linkState ( component, statePath, valuePath ) { return event => { let update = {}; update[statePath] = event[valuePath]; component.setState(update); }; }

In reality, accounting for dot-notated paths makes this trickier, but the result is the same.

Here's two equivalent event handlers, one created manually and one created with linkState:

handleInput = e => { this .setState({ foo : e.target.value }) } handleInput = linkState( this , 'foo' )

Notice how we didn't specify the event path - if omitted, linkState() will use the checked or value property of the event target, based on its type.

Usage

Standard usage is a function that returns an event handler to update state:

import linkState from 'linkstate' ; class Foo extends Component { state = { text : '' }; render(props, state) { return ( < input value = {state.text} onInput = {linkState(this, ' text ')} /> ); } }

You can also use it as a polyfill. This emulates the behavior of Preact 7.x, which provided linkState() as a method on its Component class. Since you're then calling linkState() as a method of the component instance, you won't have to pass in component as an argument:

import 'linkstate/polyfill' ; class Foo extends Component { state = { text : '' }; render(props, state) { return ( < input value = {state.text} onInput = {this.linkState( ' text ')} /> ); } }

MIT License © Jason Miller