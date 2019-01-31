linkref

Like Preact's Linked State, but for refs.

This gives you the ease of String Refs (unavailable in Preact core, deprecated in React), using Function Refs.

Calling linkRef('name') creates an optimized ref handler function that populates this.refs.name on your component for you. The trick is that linkRef() is memoized - this means you can call it as many times as you want (inline, in render!) and it won't create any new closures. 🌈

Note: You can accomplish this with function refs just fine! It's important to understand how function refs work, since linkRef() is just generating a function ref on your behalf. Here is an unoptimized implementation of linkRef() - be sure to understand how it works: function linkRef ( component, name ) { if (!component.refs) component.refs = {}; return ( ref ) => component.refs[name] = ref; }

Installation

Available as linkref on npm:

npm install --save linkref

Simple Example

import linkRef from 'linkref' ; class Foo extends Component { componentDidMount() { console .log( this .refs.foo); } render() { return ( < div ref = {linkRef(this, ' foo ')}> some text </ div > ); } }

Preact Polyfill

Preact's Component class is extensible, so linkref provides a polyfill to integrate more tightly:

import 'linkref/polyfill' ; class Foo extends Component { componentDidMount() { console .log( this .refs.foo); } render() { return ( < div ref = {this.linkRef( ' foo ')}> some text </ div > ); } }

Babel Plugin

There's also a Babel plugin available as linkref/babel :

{ "plugins" : [ "linkref/babel" , [ "linkref/babel" , { "module" : "linkref" , "importName" : "_createStringRef" }] ] }

It's also useful as a one-off codemod for upgrading from string refs to linkref:

npm i --save linkref npx babel --no-babelrc --plugins=linkref/babel src -d src

Don't have npx ? Update to the latest npm version to get it, or do this instead: npm i @babel/core @babel/cli npm i --save linkref ./node_modules/.bin/babel --no-babelrc --plugins=linkref/babel src -d src

License

MIT