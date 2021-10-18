Linkify URLs in a string

Install

npm install linkify-urls

Usage

import linkifyUrls from 'linkify-urls' ; linkifyUrls( 'See https://sindresorhus.com' , { attributes : { class : 'unicorn' , one : 1 , foo : true , multiple : [ 'a' , 'b' ] } }); const fragment = linkifyUrls( 'See https://sindresorhus.com' , { type : 'dom' , attributes : { class : 'unicorn' , } }); document .body.appendChild(fragment);

API

string

Type: string

A string with URLs to linkify.

options

Type: object

attributes

Type: object

HTML attributes to add to the link.

type

Type: string \ Values: 'string' | 'dom' \ Default: 'string'

The format of the generated content.

'string' will return it as a flat string like 'Visit <a href="https://example.com">https://example.com</a>' .

'dom' will return it as a DocumentFragment ready to be appended in a DOM safely, like DocumentFragment(TextNode('Visit '), HTMLAnchorElement('https://example.com')) . This type only works in the browser.

value

Type: string | Function \ Default: The URL

Set a custom HTML value for the link.

If it's a function, it will receive the URL as a string:

linkifyUrls( 'See https://sindresorhus.com/foo' , { value : url => new URL(url).pathname });

Browser compatibility

Version 3 of this package uses negative lookbehind regex syntax. Stay on version 2 if you need to support browsers that doesn't support this feature.

Related