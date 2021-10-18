Linkify URLs in a string
npm install linkify-urls
import linkifyUrls from 'linkify-urls';
linkifyUrls('See https://sindresorhus.com', {
attributes: {
class: 'unicorn',
one: 1,
foo: true,
multiple: [
'a',
'b'
]
}
});
//=> 'See <a href="https://sindresorhus.com" class="unicorn" one="1" foo multiple="a b">https://sindresorhus.com</a>'
// In the browser
const fragment = linkifyUrls('See https://sindresorhus.com', {
type: 'dom',
attributes: {
class: 'unicorn',
}
});
document.body.appendChild(fragment);
Type:
string
A string with URLs to linkify.
Type:
object
Type:
object
HTML attributes to add to the link.
Type:
string\
Values:
'string' | 'dom'\
Default:
'string'
The format of the generated content.
'string' will return it as a flat string like
'Visit <a href="https://example.com">https://example.com</a>'.
'dom' will return it as a
DocumentFragment ready to be appended in a DOM safely, like
DocumentFragment(TextNode('Visit '), HTMLAnchorElement('https://example.com')). This type only works in the browser.
Type:
string | Function\
Default: The URL
Set a custom HTML value for the link.
If it's a function, it will receive the URL as a string:
linkifyUrls('See https://sindresorhus.com/foo', {
value: url => new URL(url).pathname
});
//=> 'See <a href="https://sindresorhus.com/foo">/foo</a>'
Version 3 of this package uses negative lookbehind regex syntax. Stay on version 2 if you need to support browsers that doesn't support this feature.