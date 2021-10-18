openbase logo
lu

linkify-urls

by Sindre Sorhus
4.0.0 (see all)

Linkify URLs in a string

Readme

linkify-urls

Linkify URLs in a string

Install

npm install linkify-urls

Usage

import linkifyUrls from 'linkify-urls';

linkifyUrls('See https://sindresorhus.com', {
    attributes: {
        class: 'unicorn',
        one: 1,
        foo: true,
        multiple: [
            'a',
            'b'
        ]
    }
});
//=> 'See <a href="https://sindresorhus.com" class="unicorn" one="1" foo multiple="a b">https://sindresorhus.com</a>'


// In the browser
const fragment = linkifyUrls('See https://sindresorhus.com', {
    type: 'dom',
    attributes: {
        class: 'unicorn',
    }
});
document.body.appendChild(fragment);

API

linkifyUrls(string, options?)

string

Type: string

A string with URLs to linkify.

options

Type: object

attributes

Type: object

HTML attributes to add to the link.

type

Type: string\ Values: 'string' | 'dom'\ Default: 'string'

The format of the generated content.

'string' will return it as a flat string like 'Visit <a href="https://example.com">https://example.com</a>'.

'dom' will return it as a DocumentFragment ready to be appended in a DOM safely, like DocumentFragment(TextNode('Visit '), HTMLAnchorElement('https://example.com')). This type only works in the browser.

value

Type: string | Function\ Default: The URL

Set a custom HTML value for the link.

If it's a function, it will receive the URL as a string:

linkifyUrls('See https://sindresorhus.com/foo', {
    value: url => new URL(url).pathname
});
//=> 'See <a href="https://sindresorhus.com/foo">/foo</a>'

Browser compatibility

Version 3 of this package uses negative lookbehind regex syntax. Stay on version 2 if you need to support browsers that doesn't support this feature.

