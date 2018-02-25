A cli tool which automatically adds references to issues, pull requests, user mentions and forks to your project markdown file.
To use the cli-tool, install using the following command -
npm install linkify-markdown -g
To use this as a package on web -
npm install linkify-markdown
Easy to add references automatically to:
issues -
#1 or
GH-1
pull requests -
#4
commits -
dfaec38da4cd170dd1acce4e4c260f735fe2cfdc
commit comment -
dfaec38da4cd170dd1acce4e4c260f735fe2cfdc#commitcomment-16345693
issues across forks -
repo/#1
issues across projects -
project-org/project/#2
@mentions -
@nitin42
To use this tool, you will need to add a
repository relative to which references will be added. To add a
repository, you can add these fields to your
package.json file:
{
"repository": {
"url": "your_project_url"
}
}
or you can also provide the
repository url through command line options API.
linkify readme.md --repo <repository_url>
Note - This will overwrite the package.json
urlfield.
To add links or references to a single markdown file, use command
linkify sample.md
where
sample.md might look like this:
# Heading
@nitin42
@kentcdodds
Issue 1 - #1
Issue 2 - #2
Commit - 609fc19d2fc1d70e43dcaff3311ad4a79f651c9e
Running the above command will convert this to -
# Heading
[@nitin42](https://github.com/nitin42)
[@kentcdodds](https://github.com/kentcdodds)
Issue 1 - [#1](https://github.com/<username>/<repo-name>/issues/1)
Issue 2 - [#2](https://github.com/<username>/<repo-name>/issues/2)
Commit - [`dfaec38`](https://github.com/<username>/<repo-name>/commit/dfaec38da4cd170dd1acce4e4c260f735fe2cfdc)
Notice one thing that we haven't passed the option
--repo to provide the repository url so running this command assumes that you have added the
repository field in your
package.json file.
To use this tool for multiple files, use this command
linkify samples/A.md samples/B.md samples/C.md samples/D.md
Running the above command will convert only those files which are either in markdown format or if they are not empty. If they are empty or not in markdown format, the tool will skip processing those files.
The output will look like this:
The same is applicable to running the command for a single file i.e if it the file is empty, it will skip processing it.
You can also add links to all the files in a directory. Use this command -
linkify -d samples/
This will add links to all the files (except those which are empty or not in markdown format)
You will need to install the package locally in your project repo instead of globally installing it in order to use it on web.
npm install linkify-markdown
Here is an example to use this on web to process a markdown string of code.
const { linkify } = require('linkify-markdown')
const sample = `
# Sample
@nitin42
@kentcdodds
#1
#2
Commit - dfaec38da4cd170dd1acce4e4c260f735fe2cfdc
`
const options = {
strong: true,
repository: 'https://github.com/nitin42/cli-test-repo'
}
linkify(sample, options)
This will return the output as a string -
# Sample
[**@nitin42**](https://github.com/nitin42)
[**@kentcdodds**](https://github.com/kentcdodds)
[#1](https://github.com/nitin42/cli-test-repo/issues/1)
[#2](https://github.com/nitin42/cli-test-repo/issues/2)
Commit - [`dfaec38`](https://github.com/nitin42/cli-test-repo/commit/dfaec38da4cd170dd1acce4e4c260f735fe2cfdc)
This is a reference section.
For a single or multiple files
Command -
linkify <file 1> <file 2> ... <file n> options
For directory of files
Command -
linkify -d <directory_name> options
options
-s or
--strong - Uses strong nodes for
@mentions.
-h or
--help - Use this option for help
For usage on web
linkify(markdown_string, [options])
Returns the processed markdown code as a string.
options
An object with options
strong and
repository.
strong (
Boolean) - Uses strong nodes for
@mentions. Default value is
false.
repository (
String) - Repository url. If not given, uses
repository field from
package.json file.
MIT
If you liked this project, then ⭐ it or either share it on Twitter or I'd also love to see your contributions or ideas to improve the tool. Thanks!
Also, thanks remarkjs for providing such productive tools and ideas.