Links recognition library with FULL unicode support. Focused on high quality link patterns detection in plain text.

Demo

Why it's awesome:

Full unicode support, with astral characters!

International domains support.

Allows rules extension & custom normalizers.

Install

npm install linkify-it --save

Browserification is also supported.

Usage examples

Example 1

var linkify = require ( 'linkify-it' )(); linkify .tlds( require ( 'tlds' )) .tlds( 'onion' , true ) .add( 'git:' , 'http:' ) .add( 'ftp:' , null ) .set({ fuzzyIP : true }); console .log(linkify.test( 'Site github.com!' )); console .log(linkify.match( 'Site github.com!' ));

Example 2. Add twitter mentions handler

linkify.add( '@' , { validate : function ( text, pos, self ) { var tail = text.slice(pos); if (!self.re.twitter) { self.re.twitter = new RegExp ( '^([a-zA-Z0-9_]){1,15}(?!_)(?=$|' + self.re.src_ZPCc + ')' ); } if (self.re.twitter.test(tail)) { if (pos >= 2 && tail[pos - 2 ] === '@' ) { return false ; } return tail.match(self.re.twitter)[ 0 ].length; } return 0 ; }, normalize : function ( match ) { match.url = 'https://twitter.com/' + match.url.replace( /^@/ , '' ); } });

API

API documentation

new LinkifyIt(schemas, options)

Creates new linkifier instance with optional additional schemas. Can be called without new keyword for convenience.

By default understands:

http(s)://... , ftp://... , mailto:... & //... links

, , & links "fuzzy" links and emails (google.com, foo@bar.com).

schemas is an object, where each key/value describes protocol/rule:

key - link prefix (usually, protocol name with : at the end, skype: for example). linkify-it makes sure that prefix is not preceded with alphanumeric char.

- link prefix (usually, protocol name with at the end, for example). makes sure that prefix is not preceded with alphanumeric char. value - rule to check tail after link prefix String - just alias to existing rule Object validate - either a RegExp (start with ^ , and don't include the link prefix itself), or a validator function which, given arguments text, pos, and self, returns the length of a match in text starting at index pos. pos is the index right after the link prefix. self can be used to access the linkify object to cache data. normalize - optional function to normalize text & url of matched result (for example, for twitter mentions).

- rule to check tail after link prefix

options :

fuzzyLink - recognize URL-s without http(s):// head. Default true .

- recognize URL-s without head. Default . fuzzyIP - allow IPs in fuzzy links above. Can conflict with some texts like version numbers. Default false .

- allow IPs in fuzzy links above. Can conflict with some texts like version numbers. Default . fuzzyEmail - recognize emails without mailto: prefix. Default true .

- recognize emails without prefix. Default . --- - set true to terminate link with --- (if it's considered as long dash).

Searches linkifiable pattern and returns true on success or false on fail.

Quick check if link MAY BE can exist. Can be used to optimize more expensive .test() calls. Return false if link can not be found, true - if .test() call needed to know exactly.

Similar to .test() but checks only specific protocol tail exactly at given position. Returns length of found pattern (0 on fail).

Returns Array of found link matches or null if nothing found.

Each match has:

schema - link schema, can be empty for fuzzy links, or // for protocol-neutral links.

- link schema, can be empty for fuzzy links, or for protocol-neutral links. index - offset of matched text

- offset of matched text lastIndex - index of next char after mathch end

- index of next char after mathch end raw - matched text

- matched text text - normalized text

- normalized text url - link, generated from matched text

Load (or merge) new tlds list. Those are needed for fuzzy links (without schema) to avoid false positives. By default:

2-letter root zones are ok.

biz|com|edu|gov|net|org|pro|web|xxx|aero|asia|coop|info|museum|name|shop|рф are ok.

encoded ( xn--... ) root zones are ok.

If that's not enough, you can reload defaults with more detailed zones list.

Add a new schema to the schemas object. As described in the constructor definition, key is a link prefix ( skype: , for example), and value is a String to alias to another schema, or an Object with validate and optionally normalize definitions. To disable an existing rule, use .add(key, null) .

Override default options. Missed properties will not be changed.

License

MIT