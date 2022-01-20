openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

linkify-it

by markdown-it
3.0.3 (see all)

Links recognition library with full unicode support

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.2M

GitHub Stars

516

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

linkify-it

CI NPM version Coverage Status Gitter

Links recognition library with FULL unicode support. Focused on high quality link patterns detection in plain text.

Demo

Why it's awesome:

  • Full unicode support, with astral characters!
  • International domains support.
  • Allows rules extension & custom normalizers.

Install

npm install linkify-it --save

Browserification is also supported.

Usage examples

Example 1
var linkify = require('linkify-it')();

// Reload full tlds list & add unofficial `.onion` domain.
linkify
  .tlds(require('tlds'))          // Reload with full tlds list
  .tlds('onion', true)            // Add unofficial `.onion` domain
  .add('git:', 'http:')           // Add `git:` protocol as "alias"
  .add('ftp:', null)              // Disable `ftp:` protocol
  .set({ fuzzyIP: true });        // Enable IPs in fuzzy links (without schema)

console.log(linkify.test('Site github.com!'));  // true

console.log(linkify.match('Site github.com!')); // [ {
                                                //   schema: "",
                                                //   index: 5,
                                                //   lastIndex: 15,
                                                //   raw: "github.com",
                                                //   text: "github.com",
                                                //   url: "http://github.com",
                                                // } ]
Example 2. Add twitter mentions handler
linkify.add('@', {
  validate: function (text, pos, self) {
    var tail = text.slice(pos);

    if (!self.re.twitter) {
      self.re.twitter =  new RegExp(
        '^([a-zA-Z0-9_]){1,15}(?!_)(?=$|' + self.re.src_ZPCc + ')'
      );
    }
    if (self.re.twitter.test(tail)) {
      // Linkifier allows punctuation chars before prefix,
      // but we additionally disable `@` ("@@mention" is invalid)
      if (pos >= 2 && tail[pos - 2] === '@') {
        return false;
      }
      return tail.match(self.re.twitter)[0].length;
    }
    return 0;
  },
  normalize: function (match) {
    match.url = 'https://twitter.com/' + match.url.replace(/^@/, '');
  }
});

API

API documentation

new LinkifyIt(schemas, options)

Creates new linkifier instance with optional additional schemas. Can be called without new keyword for convenience.

By default understands:

  • http(s)://... , ftp://..., mailto:... & //... links
  • "fuzzy" links and emails (google.com, foo@bar.com).

schemas is an object, where each key/value describes protocol/rule:

  • key - link prefix (usually, protocol name with : at the end, skype: for example). linkify-it makes sure that prefix is not preceded with alphanumeric char.
  • value - rule to check tail after link prefix
    • String - just alias to existing rule
    • Object
      • validate - either a RegExp (start with ^, and don't include the link prefix itself), or a validator function which, given arguments text, pos, and self, returns the length of a match in text starting at index pos. pos is the index right after the link prefix. self can be used to access the linkify object to cache data.
      • normalize - optional function to normalize text & url of matched result (for example, for twitter mentions).

options:

  • fuzzyLink - recognize URL-s without http(s):// head. Default true.
  • fuzzyIP - allow IPs in fuzzy links above. Can conflict with some texts like version numbers. Default false.
  • fuzzyEmail - recognize emails without mailto: prefix. Default true.
  • --- - set true to terminate link with --- (if it's considered as long dash).

.test(text)

Searches linkifiable pattern and returns true on success or false on fail.

.pretest(text)

Quick check if link MAY BE can exist. Can be used to optimize more expensive .test() calls. Return false if link can not be found, true - if .test() call needed to know exactly.

.testSchemaAt(text, name, offset)

Similar to .test() but checks only specific protocol tail exactly at given position. Returns length of found pattern (0 on fail).

.match(text)

Returns Array of found link matches or null if nothing found.

Each match has:

  • schema - link schema, can be empty for fuzzy links, or // for protocol-neutral links.
  • index - offset of matched text
  • lastIndex - index of next char after mathch end
  • raw - matched text
  • text - normalized text
  • url - link, generated from matched text

.tlds(list[, keepOld])

Load (or merge) new tlds list. Those are needed for fuzzy links (without schema) to avoid false positives. By default:

  • 2-letter root zones are ok.
  • biz|com|edu|gov|net|org|pro|web|xxx|aero|asia|coop|info|museum|name|shop|рф are ok.
  • encoded (xn--...) root zones are ok.

If that's not enough, you can reload defaults with more detailed zones list.

.add(key, value)

Add a new schema to the schemas object. As described in the constructor definition, key is a link prefix (skype:, for example), and value is a String to alias to another schema, or an Object with validate and optionally normalize definitions. To disable an existing rule, use .add(key, null).

.set(options)

Override default options. Missed properties will not be changed.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial