Links recognition library with FULL unicode support. Focused on high quality link patterns detection in plain text.
Why it's awesome:
npm install linkify-it --save
Browserification is also supported.
var linkify = require('linkify-it')();
// Reload full tlds list & add unofficial `.onion` domain.
linkify
.tlds(require('tlds')) // Reload with full tlds list
.tlds('onion', true) // Add unofficial `.onion` domain
.add('git:', 'http:') // Add `git:` protocol as "alias"
.add('ftp:', null) // Disable `ftp:` protocol
.set({ fuzzyIP: true }); // Enable IPs in fuzzy links (without schema)
console.log(linkify.test('Site github.com!')); // true
console.log(linkify.match('Site github.com!')); // [ {
// schema: "",
// index: 5,
// lastIndex: 15,
// raw: "github.com",
// text: "github.com",
// url: "http://github.com",
// } ]
linkify.add('@', {
validate: function (text, pos, self) {
var tail = text.slice(pos);
if (!self.re.twitter) {
self.re.twitter = new RegExp(
'^([a-zA-Z0-9_]){1,15}(?!_)(?=$|' + self.re.src_ZPCc + ')'
);
}
if (self.re.twitter.test(tail)) {
// Linkifier allows punctuation chars before prefix,
// but we additionally disable `@` ("@@mention" is invalid)
if (pos >= 2 && tail[pos - 2] === '@') {
return false;
}
return tail.match(self.re.twitter)[0].length;
}
return 0;
},
normalize: function (match) {
match.url = 'https://twitter.com/' + match.url.replace(/^@/, '');
}
});
Creates new linkifier instance with optional additional schemas.
Can be called without
new keyword for convenience.
By default understands:
http(s)://... ,
ftp://...,
mailto:... &
//... links
schemas is an object, where each key/value describes protocol/rule:
: at the end,
skype:
for example).
linkify-it makes sure that prefix is not preceded with
alphanumeric char.
RegExp (start with
^, and don't include the
link prefix itself), or a validator function which, given arguments
text, pos, and self, returns the length of a match in text
starting at index pos. pos is the index right after the link prefix.
self can be used to access the linkify object to cache data.
options:
http(s):// head. Default
true.
false.
mailto: prefix. Default
true.
true to terminate link with
--- (if it's considered as long dash).
Searches linkifiable pattern and returns
true on success or
false on fail.
Quick check if link MAY BE can exist. Can be used to optimize more expensive
.test() calls. Return
false if link can not be found,
true - if
.test()
call needed to know exactly.
Similar to
.test() but checks only specific protocol tail exactly at given
position. Returns length of found pattern (0 on fail).
Returns
Array of found link matches or null if nothing found.
Each match has:
// for
protocol-neutral links.
Load (or merge) new tlds list. Those are needed for fuzzy links (without schema) to avoid false positives. By default:
xn--...) root zones are ok.
If that's not enough, you can reload defaults with more detailed zones list.
Add a new schema to the schemas object. As described in the constructor
definition,
key is a link prefix (
skype:, for example), and
value
is a String to alias to another schema, or an Object with
validate and
optionally
normalize definitions. To disable an existing rule, use
.add(key, null).
Override default options. Missed properties will not be changed.