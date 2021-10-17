openbase logo
linkify-issues

by Sindre Sorhus
3.0.0 (see all)

Linkify GitHub issue references

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

41

GitHub Stars

41

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Install

npm install linkify-issues

Usage

import linkifyIssues from 'linkify-issues';

linkifyIssues('Fixes #143 and avajs/ava#1023', {
    user: 'sindresorhus',
    repository: 'dofle',
    attributes: {
        class: 'unicorn',
        multiple: ['a', 'b'],
        number: 1,
        exclude: false,
        include: true
    }
});
//=> 'Fixes <a href="https://github.com/sindresorhus/dofle/issues/143" class="unicorn" multiple="a b" number="1" include>#143</a> and <a href="https://github.com/avajs/ava/issues/1023" class="unicorn" multiple="a b" number="1" include>avajs/ava#1023</a>'

const fragment = linkifyUrls('See #143', {
    user: 'sindresorhus',
    repository: 'dofle',
    type: 'dom',
    attributes: {
        class: 'unicorn',
    }
});
document.body.appendChild(fragment);

API

linkifyIssues(string, options)

string

Type: string

A string with issue references to linkify.

options

Type: object

user

Required\ Type: string

GitHub user.

repository

Required\ Type: string

GitHub repository.

attributes

Type: object

HTML attributes to add to the link.

baseUrl

Type: string\ Default: 'https://github.com'

The base URL.

type

Type: string\ Values: 'string' | 'dom'\ Default: 'string'

The format of the generated content.

'string' will return it as a flat string like 'See <a href="https://github.com/sindresorhus/dofle/issue/143">#143</a>'.

'dom' will return it as a DocumentFragment ready to be appended in a DOM safely, like DocumentFragment(TextNode('See '), HTMLAnchorElement('#143')). This type only works in the browser.

