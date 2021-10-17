Linkify GitHub issue references

Install

npm install linkify-issues

Usage

import linkifyIssues from 'linkify-issues' ; linkifyIssues( 'Fixes #143 and avajs/ava#1023' , { user : 'sindresorhus' , repository : 'dofle' , attributes : { class : 'unicorn' , multiple : [ 'a' , 'b' ], number : 1 , exclude : false , include : true } }); const fragment = linkifyUrls( 'See #143' , { user : 'sindresorhus' , repository : 'dofle' , type : 'dom' , attributes : { class : 'unicorn' , } }); document .body.appendChild(fragment);

API

string

Type: string

A string with issue references to linkify.

options

Type: object

user

Required\ Type: string

GitHub user.

repository

Required\ Type: string

GitHub repository.

attributes

Type: object

HTML attributes to add to the link.

baseUrl

Type: string \ Default: 'https://github.com'

The base URL.

type

Type: string \ Values: 'string' | 'dom' \ Default: 'string'

The format of the generated content.

'string' will return it as a flat string like 'See <a href="https://github.com/sindresorhus/dofle/issue/143">#143</a>' .

'dom' will return it as a DocumentFragment ready to be appended in a DOM safely, like DocumentFragment(TextNode('See '), HTMLAnchorElement('#143')) . This type only works in the browser.

