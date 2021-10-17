Linkify GitHub issue references
npm install linkify-issues
import linkifyIssues from 'linkify-issues';
linkifyIssues('Fixes #143 and avajs/ava#1023', {
user: 'sindresorhus',
repository: 'dofle',
attributes: {
class: 'unicorn',
multiple: ['a', 'b'],
number: 1,
exclude: false,
include: true
}
});
//=> 'Fixes <a href="https://github.com/sindresorhus/dofle/issues/143" class="unicorn" multiple="a b" number="1" include>#143</a> and <a href="https://github.com/avajs/ava/issues/1023" class="unicorn" multiple="a b" number="1" include>avajs/ava#1023</a>'
const fragment = linkifyUrls('See #143', {
user: 'sindresorhus',
repository: 'dofle',
type: 'dom',
attributes: {
class: 'unicorn',
}
});
document.body.appendChild(fragment);
Type:
string
A string with issue references to linkify.
Type:
object
Required\
Type:
string
GitHub user.
Required\
Type:
string
GitHub repository.
Type:
object
HTML attributes to add to the link.
Type:
string\
Default:
'https://github.com'
The base URL.
Type:
string\
Values:
'string' | 'dom'\
Default:
'string'
The format of the generated content.
'string' will return it as a flat string like
'See <a href="https://github.com/sindresorhus/dofle/issue/143">#143</a>'.
'dom' will return it as a
DocumentFragment ready to be appended in a DOM safely, like
DocumentFragment(TextNode('See '), HTMLAnchorElement('#143')). This type only works in the browser.