Linkify

Linkify is a JavaScript plugin. Use Linkify to find links in plain-text and convert them to HTML <a> tags. It automatically highlights URLs, #hashtags, @mentions and more.

Features

Detect URLs and email addresses

#hashtag, @mention and #-ticket plugins

React and jQuery support

Multi-language and emoji support

Custom link plugins

Fast, accurate and small footprint (~30kB minified, ~15kB gzipped)

99% test coverage

Compatible with all modern browsers (Internet Explorer 11 and up)

Installation and Usage

View full documentation.

Download the latest release for direct use in the browser, or install via NPM:

npm install linkifyjs linkify-html

Quick Start

When developing in an environment with JavaScript module loader such as Webpack, use an import statement:

import * as linkify from 'linkifyjs' ; import linkifyHtml from 'linkify-html' ;

Or in Node.js with CommonJS modules

const linkify = require ( 'linkifyjs' ); const linkifyHtml = require ( 'linkify-html' );

Note: When linkify-ing text that does not contain HTML, install and use the linkify-string package instead of linkify-html . Read more about Linkify's interfaces.

Usage

const options = { defaultProtocol : 'https' }; linkifyHtml( 'Any links to github.com here? If not, contact test@example.com' , options);

Returns the following string:

'Any links to <a href="https://github.com">github.com</a> here? If not, contact <a href="mailto:test@example.com">test@example.com</a>'

To modify the resulting links with a target attribute, class name and more, use the available options.

linkify.find( 'Any links to github.com here? If not, contact test@example.com' );

Returns the following array

[ { type : 'url' , value : 'github.com' , isLink : true , href : 'http://github.com' , start : 13 , end : 23 }, { type : 'email' , value : 'test@example.com' , isLink : true , href : 'mailto:test@example.com' , start : 46 , end : 62 } ]

Example 3: Check whether a string is a valid link:

Check if as string is a valid URL or email address:

linkify.test( 'github.com' );

Check if a string is a valid email address:

linkify.test( 'github.com' , 'email' ); linkify.test( 'noreply@github.com' , 'email' );

Usage with React, jQuery or the browser DOM

Read the interface documentation to learn how to use linkify when working with a specific JavaScript environment such as React.

By default Linkify will only detect and highlight web URLs and e-mail addresses. Plugins for @mentions, #hashtags and more may be installed separately. Read the plugin documentation.

Browser Support

Linkify natively supports all modern browsers. Linkify is tested on Internet Explorer 11 and above.

Node.js Support

Linkify is tested on Node.js 10 and up. Older versions are unofficially supported.

Downloads

Download the latest release

API Documentation

View full documentation at linkify.js.org/docs

Contributing

Check out CONTRIBUTING.md.

License

MIT

Authors

Linkify is made with ❤️ by Hypercontext and @nfrasser