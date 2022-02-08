Redirects filesystem paths.
npm install --save linkfs
import {link} from 'linkfs';
import {fs} from 'memfs';
fs.writeFileSync('/foo', 'bar');
const lfs = link(fs, ['/foo2', '/foo']);
console.log(lfs.readFileSync('/foo2', 'utf8')); // bar
link(fs, rewrites)
Returns a new fs-like object with redirected file paths.
fs is the source fs-like object.
rewrites is a 2-tuple or an array of 2-tuples, where each 2-tuple
has a form of
[from, to].
from is the new, virtual path; and
to
is an existing path in the
fs filesystem.
const lfs = link(fs, ['/foo', '/bar']);
or
const lfs = link(fs, [
['/foo1', '/bar1'],
['/foo2', '/bar2'],
['/foo3', '/bar3'],
]);
Unlicense - public domain.