linkfs

Redirects filesystem paths.

npm install --save linkfs

import {link} from 'linkfs' ; import {fs} from 'memfs' ; fs.writeFileSync( '/foo' , 'bar' ); const lfs = link(fs, [ '/foo2' , '/foo' ]); console .log(lfs.readFileSync( '/foo2' , 'utf8' ));

Reference

Returns a new fs-like object with redirected file paths.

fs is the source fs-like object.

rewrites is a 2-tuple or an array of 2-tuples, where each 2-tuple has a form of [from, to] . from is the new, virtual path; and to is an existing path in the fs filesystem.

const lfs = link(fs, [ '/foo' , '/bar' ]);

or

const lfs = link(fs, [ [ '/foo1' , '/bar1' ], [ '/foo2' , '/bar2' ], [ '/foo3' , '/bar3' ], ]);

License

Unlicense - public domain.