openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
lin

linkfs

by Vadim Dalecky
2.1.0 (see all)

Rewrite file system `fs` paths

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.9K

GitHub Stars

41

Maintenance

Last Commit

13d ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

linkfs

Redirects filesystem paths.

npm install --save linkfs

import {link} from 'linkfs';
import {fs} from 'memfs';

fs.writeFileSync('/foo', 'bar');
const lfs = link(fs, ['/foo2', '/foo']);
console.log(lfs.readFileSync('/foo2', 'utf8')); // bar

Reference

link(fs, rewrites)

Returns a new fs-like object with redirected file paths.

fs is the source fs-like object.

rewrites is a 2-tuple or an array of 2-tuples, where each 2-tuple has a form of [from, to]. from is the new, virtual path; and to is an existing path in the fs filesystem.

const lfs = link(fs, ['/foo', '/bar']);

or

const lfs = link(fs, [
    ['/foo1', '/bar1'],
    ['/foo2', '/bar2'],
    ['/foo3', '/bar3'],
]);

License

Unlicense - public domain.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial