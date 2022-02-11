Social Media Photo by JJ Ying on Unsplash
A triple-linked lists based DOM-like namespace, for DOM-less environments, with the following goals:
import {DOMParser, parseHTML} from 'linkedom';
// Standard way: text/html, text/xml, image/svg+xml, etc...
// const document = (new DOMParser).parseFromString(html, 'text/html');
// Simplified way for HTML
const {
// note, these are *not* globals
window, document, customElements,
HTMLElement,
Event, CustomEvent
// other exports ..
} = parseHTML(`
<!doctype html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<title>Hello SSR</title>
</head>
<body>
<form>
<input name="user">
<button>
Submit
</button>
</form>
</body>
</html>
`);
// builtin extends compatible too 👍
customElements.define('custom-element', class extends HTMLElement {
connectedCallback() {
console.log('it works 🥳');
}
});
document.body.appendChild(
document.createElement('custom-element')
);
document.toString();
// the SSR ready document
document.querySelectorAll('form, input[name], button');
// the NodeList of elements
// CSS Selector via CSSselect
v0.11 a new
linkedom/worker export has been added. This works with deno, Web, and Service Workers, and it's not strictly coupled with NodeJS. Please note, this export does not include
canvas module, and the
performance is retrieved from the
globalThis context.
LinkeDOM uses a blazing fast JSDON serializer, and nodes, as well as whole documents, can be retrieved back via
parseJSON(value).
// any node can be serialized
const array = document.toJSON();
// somewhere else ...
import {parseJSON} from 'linkedom';
const document = parseJSON(array);
Please note that Custom Elements won't be upgraded, unless the resulting nodes are imported via
document.importNode(nodeOrFragment, true).
Alternatively,
JSDON.fromJSON(array, document) is able to initialize right away Custom Elements associated with the passed
document.
This module is based on DOMParser API, hence it creates a new
document each time
new DOMParser().parseFromString(...) is invoked.
As there's no global pollution whatsoever, to retrieve classes and features associated to the
document returned by
parseFromString, you need to access its
defaultView property, which is a special proxy that lets you get pseudo-global-but-not-global properties and classes.
Alternatively, you can use the
parseHTML utility which returns a pseudo window object with all the public references you need.
// facade to a generic JSDOM bootstrap
import {parseHTML} from 'linkedom';
function JSDOM(html) { return parseHTML(html); }
// now you can do the same as you would with JSDOM
const {document, window} = new JSDOM('<h1>Hello LinkeDOM 👋</h1>');
LinkeDOM has zero intention to:
That's it, the rule of thumb is: do I want to be able to render anything, and as fast as possible, in a DOM-less env? LinkeDOM is great!
Do I need a 100% spec compliant env that simulate a browser? I rather use cypress or JSDOM then, as LinkeDOM is not meant to be a replacement for neither projects.
The TL;DR answer is no. Live collections are considered legacy, are slower, have side effects, and it's not intention of LinkeDOM to support these, including:
getElementsByTagName does not update when nodes are added or removed
getElementsByClassName does not update when nodes are added or removed
childNodes, if trapped once, does not update when nodes are added or removed
children, if trapped once, does not update when nodes are added or removed
attributes, if trapped once, does not update when attributes are added or removed
document.all, if trapped once, does not update when attributes are added or removed
If any code you are dealing with does something like this:
const {children} = element;
while (children.length)
target.appendChild(children[0]);
it will cause an infinite loop, as the
children reference won't side-effect when nodes are moved.
You can solve this in various ways though:
// the modern approach (suggested)
target.append(...element.children);
// the check for firstElement/Child approach (good enough)
while (element.firstChild)
target.appendChild(element.firstChild);
// the convert to array approach (slow but OK)
const list = [].slice.call(element.children);
while (list.length)
target.appendChild(list.shift());
// the zero trap approach (inefficient)
while (element.childNodes.length)
target.appendChild(element.childNodes[0]);
Nope, these are discovered each time, so when heavy usage of these lists is needed, but no mutation is meant, just trap these once and use these like a frozen array.
function eachChildNode({childNodes}, callback) {
for (const child of childNodes) {
callback(child);
if (child.nodeType === child.ELEMENT_NODE)
eachChildNode(child, callback);
}
}
eachChildNode(document, console.log);
All nodes are linked on both sides, and all elements consist of 2 nodes, also linked in between.
Attributes are always at the beginning of an element, while zero or more extra nodes can be found before the end.
A fragment is a special element without boundaries, or parent node.
Node: ← node →
Attr<Node>: ← attr → ↑ ownerElement?
Text<Node>: ← text → ↑ parentNode?
Comment<Node>: ← comment → ↑ parentNode?
Element<Node>: ← start ↔ end → ↑ parentNode?
Fragment<Element>: start ↔ end
Element example:
parentNode? (as shortcut for a linked list of previous nodes)
↑
├────────────────────────────────────────────┐
│ ↓
node? ← start → attr* → text* → comment* → element* → end → node?
↑ │
└────────────────────────────────────────────┘
Fragment example:
┌────────────────────────────────────────────┐
│ ↓
start → attr* → text* → comment* → element* → end
↑ │
└────────────────────────────────────────────┘
If this is not clear, feel free to read more in the deep dive page.
Moving N nodes from a container, being it either an Element or a Fragment, requires the following steps:
As result, there are no array operations, and no memory operations, and everything is kept in sync by updating a few properties, so that removing
3714 sparse
<div> elements in a 12M document, as example, takes as little as 3ms, while appending a whole fragment takes close to 0ms.
Try
npm run benchmark:html to see it yourself.
This structure also allows programs to avoid issues such as "Maximum call stack size exceeded" (basicHTML), or "JavaScript heap out of memory" crashes (JSDOM), thanks to its reduced usage of memory and zero stacks involved, hence scaling better from small to very big documents.
As everything is a
while(...) loop away, by default this module does not cache anything, specially because caching requires state invalidation for each container, returned queries, and so on. However, you can import
linkedom/cached instead, as long as you understand its constraints.
This module parses, and works, only with the following
nodeType:
ELEMENT_NODE
ATTRIBUTE_NODE
TEXT_NODE
COMMENT_NODE
DOCUMENT_NODE
DOCUMENT_FRAGMENT_NODE
DOCUMENT_TYPE_NODE
Everything else, at least for the time being, is considered YAGNI, and it won't likely ever land in this project, as there's no goal to replicate deprecated features of this aged Web.
This module exports both
linkedom and
linkedom/cached, which are basically the exact same thing, except the cached version outperforms
linkedom in these scenarios:
On the other hand, the basic, non-cached, module, grants the following:
importNode or
cloneNode (i.e. template literals based libraries)
To run the benchmark locally, please follow these commands:
git clone https://github.com/WebReflection/linkedom.git
cd linkedom/test
npm i
cd ..
npm i
npm run benchmark