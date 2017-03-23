LinkedList

LinkedList is a data structure which implements an array friendly interface

Class Methods

LinkedList.prototype.push(data) LinkedList.prototype.pop() LinkedList.prototype.unshift(data) LinkedList.prototype.shift() LinkedList.prototype.next() LinkedList.prototype.get(index) LinkedList.prototype.at(index) LinkedList.prototype.set(index, data) LinkedList.prototype.unshiftCurrent() LinkedList.prototype.removeCurrent() LinkedList.prototype.resetCursor()

Class Getters

LinkedList.prototype.length LinkedList.prototype.head LinkedList.prototype.tail LinkedList.prototype.current

Example

var LinkedList = require ( 'linkedlist' ) var list = new LinkedList() for ( var i = 0 ; i < 10 ; i++) { list.push(i.toString()) } console .log(list.head) console .log(list.tail) while (list.next()) { console .log(list.current) } while (list.length) { console .log(list.pop()) } for (i = 0 ; i < 10 ; i++) { list.unshift(i.toString()) } while (list.length) { console .log(list.shift()) } for (i = 0 ; i < 10 ; i++) { list.push(i.toString()) } while (list.next()) { if (list.current === '5' ) { console .log( 'move "%s" to the start of the list' , list.unshiftCurrent()) } if (list.current === '8' ) { console .log( 'remove "%s" current from the list' , list.removeCurrent()) list.resetCursor() } }

Look at the test suite for more example

How to contribute

This repository follows (more or less) the Felix's Node.js Style Guide, your contribution must be consistent with this style.

The test suite is written on top of visionmedia/mocha and it took hours of hard work. Please use the tests to check if your contribution is breaking some part of the library and add new tests for each new feature.

⚡ npm test

License

This software is released under the MIT license cited below.