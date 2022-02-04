Small double linked list.
This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be
imported
instead of
required.
npm:
npm install linked-list
import {List, Item} from 'linked-list'
var item1 = new Item()
var item2 = new Item()
var item3 = new Item()
var list = new List(item1, item2, item3)
list.head // => item1
list.head.next // => item2
list.head.next.next // => item3
list.head.next.prev // => item1
list.tail // => item3
list.tail.next // => `null`
Subclassing:
import {List, Item} from 'linked-list'
class Tokens extends List {
join(delimiter) {
return this.toArray().join(delimiter)
}
}
class Token extends Item {
constructor(value) {
super()
this.value = value
}
toString() {
return this.value
}
}
var dogs = new Token('dogs')
var and = new Token('&')
var cats = new Token('cats')
var tokens = new Tokens(dogs, and, cats)
console.log(tokens.join(' ')) // => 'dogs & cats'
and.prepend(cats)
and.append(dogs)
console.log(tokens.join(' ') + '!') // => 'cats & dogs!'
This package exports the following identifiers:
List,
Item.
There is no default export.
List([items…])
new List()
new List(new Item(), new Item())
Create a new linked list.
List.from([items])
List.from()
List.from([])
List.from([new Item(), new Item()])
Create a new
this and adds the given array of items.
Ignores
null or
undefined values.
Throws an error when a given item has no
detach,
append, or
prepend
methods.
List.of([items…])
List.of()
List.of(new Item(), new Item())
Creates a new linked list from the given arguments.
Defers to
List.from.
List#append(item)
var list = new List()
var item = new Item()
list.head === null // => true
item.list === null // => true
list.append(item)
list.head === item // => true
item.list === list // => true
Appends an item to a list.
Throws an error when the given item has no
detach,
append, or
prepend
methods.
Returns the given item.
List#prepend(item)
var list = new List()
var item = new Item()
list.prepend(item)
Prepends an item to a list.
Throws an error when the given item has no
detach,
append, or
prepend
methods.
Returns the given item.
List#toArray()
var item1 = new Item()
var item2 = new Item()
var list = new List(item1, item2)
var array = list.toArray()
array[0] === item1 // => true
array[1] === item2 // => true
array[0].next === item2 // => true
array[1].prev === item1 // => true
Returns the items in the list in an array.
List#head
var item = new Item()
var list = new List(item)
list.head === item // => true
The first item in a list, and
null otherwise.
List#tail
var list = new List()
var item1 = new Item()
var item2 = new Item()
list.tail === null // => true
list.append(item1)
list.tail === null // => true, see note.
list.append(item2)
list.tail === item2 // => true
The last item in a list, and
null otherwise.
Note that a list with only one item has no tail, only a head.
List#size
var list = new List()
var item1 = new Item()
var item2 = new Item()
list.size === 0 // => true
list.append(item1)
list.size === 1 // => true
list.append(item2)
list.size === 2 // => true
The number of items in the list.
Item()
var item = new Item()
Creates a new linked list Item.
Item#append(item)
var item1 = new Item()
var item2 = new Item()
new List().append(item1)
item1.next === null // => true
item1.append(item2)
item1.next === item2 // => true
Adds the given item after the operated on item in a list.
Throws an error when the given item has no
detach,
append, or
prepend
methods.
Returns false when the operated on item is not attached to a list, otherwise the
given item.
Item#prepend(item)
var item1 = new Item()
var item2 = new Item()
new List().append(item1)
item1.prev === null // => true
item1.prepend(item2)
item1.prev === item2 // => true
Adds the given item before the operated on item in a list.
Throws an error when the given item has no
detach,
append, or
prepend
methods.
Returns false when the operated on item is not attached to a list, otherwise
the given item.
Item#detach()
var item = new Item()
var list = new List(item)
item.list === list // => true
item.detach()
item.list === null // => true
Removes the operated on item from its parent list.
Removes references to it on its parent
list, and
prev and
next items;
relinking them when possible.
Returns the operated on item.
Even when it was already detached.
Item#next
var item1 = new Item()
var item2 = new Item()
new List(item1)
item1.next === null // => true
item2.next === null // => true
item1.append(item2)
item1.next === item2 // => true
item1.detach()
item1.next === null // => true
The items succeeding item, and
null otherwise.
Item#prev
var item1 = new Item()
var item2 = new Item()
new List(item)
item1.prev === null // => true
item2.prev === null // => true
item1.append(item2)
item1.prev === item1 // => true
item2.detach()
item2.prev === null // => true
The items preceding item, and
null otherwise.
Item#list
var item = new Item()
var list = new List()
item.list === null // => true
list.append(item)
item.list === list // => true
item.detach()
item.list === null // => true
The items parent list, and
null otherwise.