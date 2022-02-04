Small double linked list.

Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be import ed instead of require d.

npm:

npm install linked-list

Use

import {List, Item} from 'linked-list' var item1 = new Item() var item2 = new Item() var item3 = new Item() var list = new List(item1, item2, item3) list.head list.head.next list.head.next.next list.head.next.prev list.tail list.tail.next

Subclassing:

import {List, Item} from 'linked-list' class Tokens extends List { join(delimiter) { return this .toArray().join(delimiter) } } class Token extends Item { constructor (value) { super () this .value = value } toString() { return this .value } } var dogs = new Token( 'dogs' ) var and = new Token( '&' ) var cats = new Token( 'cats' ) var tokens = new Tokens(dogs, and, cats) console .log(tokens.join( ' ' )) and.prepend(cats) and.append(dogs) console .log(tokens.join( ' ' ) + '!' )

API

This package exports the following identifiers: List , Item . There is no default export.

new List() new List( new Item(), new Item())

Create a new linked list.

List.from() List.from([]) List.from([ new Item(), new Item()])

Create a new this and adds the given array of items. Ignores null or undefined values. Throws an error when a given item has no detach , append , or prepend methods.

List.of() List.of( new Item(), new Item())

Creates a new linked list from the given arguments. Defers to List.from .

var list = new List() var item = new Item() list.head === null item.list === null list.append(item) list.head === item item.list === list

Appends an item to a list. Throws an error when the given item has no detach , append , or prepend methods. Returns the given item.

var list = new List() var item = new Item() list.prepend(item)

Prepends an item to a list. Throws an error when the given item has no detach , append , or prepend methods. Returns the given item.

var item1 = new Item() var item2 = new Item() var list = new List(item1, item2) var array = list.toArray() array[ 0 ] === item1 array[ 1 ] === item2 array[ 0 ].next === item2 array[ 1 ].prev === item1

Returns the items in the list in an array.

var item = new Item() var list = new List(item) list.head === item

The first item in a list, and null otherwise.

var list = new List() var item1 = new Item() var item2 = new Item() list.tail === null list.append(item1) list.tail === null list.append(item2) list.tail === item2

The last item in a list, and null otherwise. Note that a list with only one item has no tail, only a head.

var list = new List() var item1 = new Item() var item2 = new Item() list.size === 0 list.append(item1) list.size === 1 list.append(item2) list.size === 2

The number of items in the list.

var item = new Item()

Creates a new linked list Item.

var item1 = new Item() var item2 = new Item() new List().append(item1) item1.next === null item1.append(item2) item1.next === item2

Adds the given item after the operated on item in a list. Throws an error when the given item has no detach , append , or prepend methods. Returns false when the operated on item is not attached to a list, otherwise the given item.

var item1 = new Item() var item2 = new Item() new List().append(item1) item1.prev === null item1.prepend(item2) item1.prev === item2

Adds the given item before the operated on item in a list. Throws an error when the given item has no detach , append , or prepend methods. Returns false when the operated on item is not attached to a list, otherwise the given item.

var item = new Item() var list = new List(item) item.list === list item.detach() item.list === null

Removes the operated on item from its parent list. Removes references to it on its parent list , and prev and next items; relinking them when possible. Returns the operated on item. Even when it was already detached.

var item1 = new Item() var item2 = new Item() new List(item1) item1.next === null item2.next === null item1.append(item2) item1.next === item2 item1.detach() item1.next === null

The items succeeding item, and null otherwise.

var item1 = new Item() var item2 = new Item() new List(item) item1.prev === null item2.prev === null item1.append(item2) item1.prev === item1 item2.detach() item2.prev === null

The items preceding item, and null otherwise.

var item = new Item() var list = new List() item.list === null list.append(item) item.list === list item.detach() item.list === null

The items parent list, and null otherwise.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer