openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
lp

link-prevue

by Nivaldo Martinez Urueta
1.2.0 (see all)

Vue component for generate a link preview

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

667

GitHub Stars

213

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Link Prevue

A flexible component for generating a link preview

Link Prevue

Live Demo.

Demo repository.

Intallation

npm install link-prevue

Basic usage

Javascript

import LinkPrevue from 'link-prevue'

new Vue({
  el: '#app',
  components: {
    LinkPrevue
  }
})

HTML

<div id="app">
  <link-prevue url="https://vuejs.org/"></link-prevue>
</div>

👍

Custom card

To use a custom card, set your own html code between the aperture tag and the close tag of component. Using the scoped slot.

<div id="app">
  <link-prevue url="https://vuejs.org/">
    <template slot-scope="props">
      <div class="card" style="width: 20rem;">
        <img class="card-img-top" :src="props.img" :alt="props.title" />
        <div class="card-block">
          <h4 class="card-title">{{props.title}}</h4>
          <p class="card-text">{{props.description}}</p>
          <a v-bind:href="props.url" class="btn btn-primary">More</a>
        </div>
      </div>
    </template>
  </link-prevue>
</div>

Custom loading indicator

To use a custom loading indicator, use the loading slot.

<div id="app">
  <link-prevue url="https://vuejs.org/">
    <template slot="loading">
      <!-- set your custom loading -->
      <h1>Loading...</h1>
    </template>
  </link-prevue>
</div>

Custom button handler

For custom button handler use the onButtonClick property, like.

HTML

<div id="app">
  <link-prevue url="https://vuejs.org/" :onButtonClick="onClick"></link-prevue>
</div>

Javascript

import LinkPrevue from 'link-prevue'

export default {
  components:{
    LinkPrevue
  },
  methods: {
    onClick(prevue) {
      console.log('click', prevue.images, prevue.title, prevue.url, prevue.description)
    }
  }
}

Props API

link-prevue have the following props for customize the component

PropTypeRequiredDefault ValueDescription
urlStringyesundefinedSite url for generate link preview
onButtonClickFunctionnoundefinedFunction for a custom button handler, params => prevue
cardWidthStringno'400px'Card width, accept px and %
showButtonBooleannotrueRender card button
apiUrlStringnohttps://link-prevue-api-v2.herokuapp.com/preview/Custom API url check this

API REST

link-prevue use an API REST for retrieve link data if you want to use your own API REST check this.

License

This code is distributed under the terms and conditions of the MIT license.

Link Prevue

Address: 0xd0177a8D356A757Cb65E64222bD41132fC6ee571

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial