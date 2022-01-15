Link the bins of parent (dev) dependencies to the child packages in a multi-package lerna-like project. Stuff just works as expected.
Let's say your repo looks like this:
root/
package.json
packages/
package-1/
package.json
package-2/
package.json
Well... you're probably managing your
devDependencies at root level only. For example: you have one
mocha installed at root with
npm i -D mocha.
Now if you add an npm script in
package-1/package.json:
"scripts": {
"test": "mocha"
}
And run:
$ npm run test
> package-1@0.0.1 test /package-1
> mocha
'mocha' is not recognized as an internal or external command
npm ERR!
...thats not so nice. You're basically forced to run all npm scripts from the root level. But after running
link-parent-bin:
$ npm run test
> package-1@0.0.1 test /package-1
> mocha
linked from parent...
√ and it worked!
Install the package in the root of your multiple packages repository.
npm i -D link-parent-bin
Add the following npm script in your root
package.json:
"scripts": {
"link-parent-bin": "link-parent-bin"
}
Run it with
npm run link-parent-bin.
npm run link-parent-bin
[INFO] ParentBinLinker - Linking dependencies ["mocha"] under children ["package-1", "package-2"]
And your done.
Since you're probably not releasing your parent module anyway, it might be better to add the linking to the post-install step:
"scripts": {
"postinstall": "link-parent-bin"
}
-or if you're using lerna
"scripts": {
"postinstall": "lerna bootstrap && link-parent-bin"
}
This way, other developers don't have to run this script manually.
$ node_modules/.bin/link-parent-bin --help
Usage: link-parent-bin [options]
Options:
-V, --version output the version number
-c, --child-directory-root <child-directory> The directory that hosts the child packages relative to the parent root. (default: "packages")
-d, --link-dev-dependencies <true|false> Enables linking of parents `devDependencies`. Defaults to: true (default: true)
-s, --link-dependencies <true|false> Enables linking of parents `dependencies`. Defaults to: false (default: false)
-o, --link-local-dependencies <true|false> Enables linking of parents `localDependencies`. Defaults to: false (default: false)
-l, --log-level <debug|info|error|off> Set the log level (default: "info")
--filter <pattern> Specify a [minimatch](https://www.npmjs.com/package/minimatch) glob pattern to specify which child packages under the child packages directory should receive symlinks. (default: "*")
-h, --help display help for command
const { ParentBinLinker } = require('link-parent-bin');
const linker = new ParentBinLinker({ childDirectoryRoot: 'packages', linkDevDependencies: true, linkDependencies: false, linkLocalDependencies: false });
linker.linkBinsToChildren()
.then(() => console.log('done'))
.catch(err => console.error('Error Linking packages', err));
Type declaration files are included for the TypeScript developers out there.