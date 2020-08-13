@ in your linked module names, there is a risk this module will cause data loss
See this issue https://github.com/Rush/link-module-alias/issues/3
Setup private modules within your repo to get away from error-prone typing of long relative paths like these:
require('../../../../some/very/deep/module')
Just create an alias and do it cleanly:
var module = require('@deep/module')
// Or ES6
import module from '@deep/module'
You can setup aliases both to individual files and to directories.
WARNING Use this module only in final applications. It will not work inside published npm packages.
npm i --save-dev link-module-alias
Add your custom configuration to your
package.json (in your application's root), and setup automatic initialization in your scripts section.
Note: you can use
@ in front of your module but before of the possible data loss https://github.com/Rush/link-module-alias/issues/3
"scripts": {
"postinstall": "link-module-alias"
},
// Aliases
"_moduleAliases": {
"~root" : ".", // Application's root
"~deep" : "src/some/very/deep/directory/or/file",
"@my_module" : "lib/some-file.js", // can be @ - but see above comment and understand the associated risk
"something" : "src/foo", // Or without ~. Actually, it could be any string
"module-with-typings": {
"main": "src/path/to/module.js",
"typings" "src/path/to/module/typings.d.ts" // you can specify typings for files (it works with aliases to files only)
}
}
If you encounter issues with installing modules, you may want to set up the preinstall script as well:
"scripts": {
"postinstall": "link-module-alias",
"preinstall": "command -v link-module-alias && link-module-alias clean || true"
}
fs.symlink
"main" that points to the target file
This module it's almost a drop in replacement for another package https://www.npmjs.com/package/module-alias - use module
module-alias if you like runtime require hooks and use
link-module-alias if you want good compatibility with your IDE and no runtime hacks.
The key differentiator of
link-module-alias is creating all the module links statically in form of symlinks and proxy packages inside
node_modules, there is no hacky require hook and you don't need to load any supporting packages.
The key motivator to create
link-module-alias was to fix the issue with module aliases not resolving in VS Code. https://github.com/ilearnio/module-alias/issues/19
MIT. Attribution to the
module-alias for parts for the README and original idea.