If you use @ in your linked module names, there is a risk this module will cause data loss

See this issue https://github.com/Rush/link-module-alias/issues/3

Setup private modules within your repo to get away from error-prone typing of long relative paths like these:

require ( '../../../../some/very/deep/module' )

Just create an alias and do it cleanly:

var module = require ( '@deep/module' ) import module from '@deep/module'

You can setup aliases both to individual files and to directories.

WARNING Use this module only in final applications. It will not work inside published npm packages.

Install

npm i --save-dev link- module -alias

Usage

Add your custom configuration to your package.json (in your application's root), and setup automatic initialization in your scripts section.

"scripts" : { "postinstall" : "link-module-alias" }, "_moduleAliases" : { "~root" : "." , "~deep" : "src/some/very/deep/directory/or/file" , "@my_module" : "lib/some-file.js" , "something" : "src/foo" , "module-with-typings" : { "main" : "src/path/to/module.js" , "typings" "src/path/to/module/typings.d.ts" } }

If you encounter issues with installing modules, you may want to set up the preinstall script as well:

"scripts" : { "postinstall" : "link-module-alias" , "preinstall" : "command -v link-module-alias && link-module-alias clean || true" }

How does it work?

For aliases to directories, we create symlinks with fs.symlink

For aliases to files, we create proxy modules with a package.json containing "main" that points to the target file

Background

This module it's almost a drop in replacement for another package https://www.npmjs.com/package/module-alias - use module module-alias if you like runtime require hooks and use link-module-alias if you want good compatibility with your IDE and no runtime hacks.

The key differentiator of link-module-alias is creating all the module links statically in form of symlinks and proxy packages inside node_modules , there is no hacky require hook and you don't need to load any supporting packages.

The key motivator to create link-module-alias was to fix the issue with module aliases not resolving in VS Code. https://github.com/ilearnio/module-alias/issues/19

License

MIT. Attribution to the module-alias for parts for the README and original idea.

Contributors

@kwburnett