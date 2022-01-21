Checks whether a hyperlink is alive (
200 OK) or dead.
npm install --save link-check
A link is said to be 'alive' if an HTTP HEAD or HTTP GET for the given URL
eventually ends in a
200 OK response. To minimize bandwidth, an HTTP HEAD
is performed. If that fails (e.g. with a
405 Method Not Allowed), an HTTP
GET is performed. Redirects are followed.
In the case of
mailto: links, this module validates the e-mail address
using isemail.
Given a
link and a
callback, attempt an HTTP HEAD and possibly an HTTP GET.
Parameters:
url string containing a URL.
opts optional options object containing any of the following optional fields:
baseUrl the base URL for relative links.
timeout timeout in zeit/ms format. (e.g.
"2000ms",
20s,
1m). Default
10s.
user_agent the user-agent string. Default
${name}/${version} (e.g.
link-check/4.5.5)
aliveStatusCodes an array of numeric HTTP Response codes which indicate that the link is alive. Entries in this array may also be regular expressions. Example:
[ 200, /^[45][0-9]{2}$/ ]. Default
[ 200 ].
headers a string based attribute value object to send custom HTTP headers. Example:
{ 'Authorization' : 'Basic Zm9vOmJhcg==' }.
retryOn429 a boolean indicating whether to retry on a 429 (Too Many Requests) response. When true, if the response has a 429 HTTP code and includes an optional
retry-after header, a retry will be attempted after the delay indicated in the
retry-after header. If no
retry-after header is present in the response or the
retry-after header value is not valid according to RFC7231 (value must be in seconds), a default retry delay of 60 seconds will apply. This default can be overriden by the
fallbackRetryDelay parameter.
retryCount the number of retries to be made on a 429 response. Default
2.
fallbackRetryDelay the delay in zeit/ms format. (e.g.
"2000ms",
20s,
1m) for retries on a 429 response when no
retry-after header is returned or when it has an invalid value. Default is
60s.
callback function which accepts
(err, result).
err an Error object when the operation cannot be completed, otherwise
null.
result an object with the following properties:
link the
link provided as input
status a string set to either
alive or
dead.
statusCode the HTTP status code. Set to
0 if no HTTP status code was returned (e.g. when the server is down).
err any connection error that occurred, otherwise
null.
'use strict';
const linkCheck = require('link-check');
linkCheck('http://example.com', function (err, result) {
if (err) {
console.error(err);
return;
}
console.log(`${result.link} is ${result.status}`);
});
With basic authentication:
'use strict';
const linkCheck = require('link-check');
linkCheck('http://example.com', { headers: { 'Authorization': 'Basic Zm9vOmJhcg==' } }, function (err, result) {
if (err) {
console.error(err);
return;
}
console.log(`${result.link} is ${result.status}`);
});
npm test
See LICENSE.md