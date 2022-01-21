Checks whether a hyperlink is alive ( 200 OK ) or dead.

Installation

npm install --save link-check

Specification

A link is said to be 'alive' if an HTTP HEAD or HTTP GET for the given URL eventually ends in a 200 OK response. To minimize bandwidth, an HTTP HEAD is performed. If that fails (e.g. with a 405 Method Not Allowed ), an HTTP GET is performed. Redirects are followed.

In the case of mailto: links, this module validates the e-mail address using isemail.

API

Given a link and a callback , attempt an HTTP HEAD and possibly an HTTP GET.

Parameters:

url string containing a URL.

string containing a URL. opts optional options object containing any of the following optional fields: baseUrl the base URL for relative links. timeout timeout in zeit/ms format. (e.g. "2000ms" , 20s , 1m ). Default 10s . user_agent the user-agent string. Default ${name}/${version} (e.g. link-check/4.5.5 ) aliveStatusCodes an array of numeric HTTP Response codes which indicate that the link is alive. Entries in this array may also be regular expressions. Example: [ 200, /^[45][0-9]{2}$/ ] . Default [ 200 ] . headers a string based attribute value object to send custom HTTP headers. Example: { 'Authorization' : 'Basic Zm9vOmJhcg==' } . retryOn429 a boolean indicating whether to retry on a 429 (Too Many Requests) response. When true, if the response has a 429 HTTP code and includes an optional retry-after header, a retry will be attempted after the delay indicated in the retry-after header. If no retry-after header is present in the response or the retry-after header value is not valid according to RFC7231 (value must be in seconds), a default retry delay of 60 seconds will apply. This default can be overriden by the fallbackRetryDelay parameter. retryCount the number of retries to be made on a 429 response. Default 2 . fallbackRetryDelay the delay in zeit/ms format. (e.g. "2000ms" , 20s , 1m ) for retries on a 429 response when no retry-after header is returned or when it has an invalid value. Default is 60s .

optional options object containing any of the following optional fields: callback function which accepts (err, result) . err an Error object when the operation cannot be completed, otherwise null . result an object with the following properties: link the link provided as input status a string set to either alive or dead . statusCode the HTTP status code. Set to 0 if no HTTP status code was returned (e.g. when the server is down). err any connection error that occurred, otherwise null .

function which accepts .

Examples

; const linkCheck = require ( 'link-check' ); linkCheck( 'http://example.com' , function ( err, result ) { if (err) { console .error(err); return ; } console .log( ` ${result.link} is ${result.status} ` ); });

With basic authentication:

; const linkCheck = require ( 'link-check' ); linkCheck( 'http://example.com' , { headers : { 'Authorization' : 'Basic Zm9vOmJhcg==' } }, function ( err, result ) { if (err) { console .error(err); return ; } console .log( ` ${result.link} is ${result.status} ` ); });

Testing

npm test

License

See LICENSE.md