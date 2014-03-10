Note: Please ensure that the call: "app.use(app.router);" is the last entry in your configuration section.

Create i18n resource files - Note that you have to create a resource file for your default language. (In this example: './i18n/en.json' and './i18n/de-de.json').

a. Use lingua in your views - Static output - Note that the syntax depends on your template engine. In this example it is: ejs and the request comes from a browser which sends 'en' with the HTTP request header.

< h1 > < %= lingua.title %> </ h1 > < p > < %= lingua.content.description %> </ h1 >

b. Use lingua in your views - Dynamic output - Sometimes it is necessary to handle dynamic data within your express route and pass it to the template. What if your i18n resource includes placeholders ("{key}") within a string where you can put in your dynamic data? Well, it is possible. First of all, look at this i18n resource file:

{ "greeting" : "Hallo {name}. Dieser Schlüssel {code} wurde für Dich generiert." }

Now it is possible to transfer an object from your route into your template:

app.get( '/' , function ( req, res ) { var names = [ 'Sarah' , 'Thomas' , 'Claudia' ]; res.render( 'index' , { person : { name : names[ Math .floor( Math .random()*names.length)], code : Math .round( Math .random()* 100 ) } }); });

And finally you can execute the i18n resource (yes, you can execute it (: ) and pass your data model to this function:

< p > < %= lingua.greeting ( person ) %> </ p >

Note: Every i18n resource which contains placeholders like in the example above is a function after you've started the application.