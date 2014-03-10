Lingua is a middleware for the Express.js framework that helps you to internationalise your webapp easily. It determines the language of the user agent and pushes the i18n resources to your views.
$ npm install lingua
Using lingua comes down with four simple steps:
Grab lingua
var express = require('express'),
lingua = require('lingua');
...
// Express init code goes here
...
// Express app configuration code and lingua init.
app.configure(function() {
...
app.set('views', __dirname + '/views');
app.set('view engine', 'ejs');
// Lingua configuration
app.use(lingua(app, {
defaultLocale: 'en',
path: __dirname + '/i18n'
}));
app.use(express.bodyParser());
app.use(express.methodOverride());
app.use(express.static(__dirname + '/public'));
app.use(app.router);
...
});
Note: Please ensure that the call: "app.use(app.router);" is the last entry in your configuration section.
Create i18n resource files - Note that you have to create a resource file for your default language. (In this example: './i18n/en.json' and './i18n/de-de.json').
// en.json
{
"title": "Hello World",
"content": {
"description": "A little description."
}
}
// de-de.json
{
"title": "Hallo Welt",
"content": {
"description": "Eine kleine Beschreibung."
}
}
a. Use lingua in your views - Static output - Note that the syntax depends on your template engine. In this example it is: ejs and the request comes from a browser which sends 'en' with the HTTP request header.
<h1><%= lingua.title %></h1> <!-- out: <h1>Hello World</h1> -->
<p><%= lingua.content.description %></h1> <!-- out: <p>A little description.</p> -->
b. Use lingua in your views - Dynamic output - Sometimes it is necessary to handle dynamic data within your express route and pass it to the template. What if your i18n resource includes placeholders ("{key}") within a string where you can put in your dynamic data? Well, it is possible. First of all, look at this i18n resource file:
// de.json
{
"greeting": "Hallo {name}. Dieser Schlüssel {code} wurde für Dich generiert."
}
Now it is possible to transfer an object from your route into your template:
app.get('/', function(req, res) {
var names = ['Sarah', 'Thomas', 'Claudia'];
res.render('index', {
person: {
name: names[Math.floor(Math.random()*names.length)],
code: Math.round(Math.random()*100)
}
});
});
And finally you can execute the i18n resource (yes, you can execute it (: ) and pass your data model to this function:
<p><%= lingua.greeting(person) %></p>
Note: Every i18n resource which contains placeholders like in the example above is a function after you've started the application.
Let the user select a language - Note that the user's selection is persisted within a cookie. This is an optional step. If you want to let lingua determine the user language from the browser configuration then leave this step out. Anyway, this is a very handy feature for switching the language by a user decision.
<a href="?language=de-DE">de-DE</a>
<a href="?language=en-US">en-US</a>
You can configure lingua in order to change the name of this parameter.
// Express app configuration code and lingua init.
app.configure(function() {
...
// Lingua configuration
app.use(lingua(app, {
defaultLocale: 'en',
path: __dirname + '/i18n',
storageKey: 'lang' // http://domain.tld/?lang=de
}));
...
});
The cookie lingua uses expires in one year, and includes the httpOnly flag to prevent clientside access from Javascript. You can override these settings by providing a cookieOptions key during configuration.
// Express app configuration code and lingua init.
app.configure(function() {
...
// Lingua configuration
app.use(lingua(app, {
defaultLocale: 'en',
path: __dirname + '/i18n',
storageKey: 'lang', // http://domain.tld/?lang=de
cookieOptions: {
domain: '.domain.tld', // to allow subdomains access to the same cookie, for instance
path: '/blog', // to restrict the language cookie to a path
httpOnly: false, // if you need access to this cookie from javascript on the client
expires: new Date(Date.now() + 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000), // expire in 1 day instead of 1 year
secure: true // for serving over https
}
}));
...
});
There is an example application at ./example
To run it:
$ cd example
$ npm i
$ node app.js
Copyright (c) 2013, André König