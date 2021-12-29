LineUp is an interactive technique designed to create, visualize and explore rankings of items based on a set of heterogeneous attributes.
Installation
npm install lineupjs
<link href="https://unpkg.com/lineupjs/build/LineUpJS.css" rel="stylesheet" />
<script src="https://unpkg.com/lineupjs/build/LineUpJS.js"></script>
Minimal Usage Example
// generate some data
const arr = [];
const cats = ['c1', 'c2', 'c3'];
for (let i = 0; i < 100; ++i) {
arr.push({
a: Math.random() * 10,
d: 'Row ' + i,
cat: cats[Math.floor(Math.random() * 3)],
cat2: cats[Math.floor(Math.random() * 3)],
});
}
const lineup = LineUpJS.asLineUp(document.body, arr);
Advanced Usage Example
// arr from before
const builder = LineUpJS.builder(arr);
// manually define columns
builder
.column(LineUpJS.buildStringColumn('d').label('Label').width(100))
.column(LineUpJS.buildCategoricalColumn('cat', cats).color('green'))
.column(LineUpJS.buildCategoricalColumn('cat2', cats).color('blue'))
.column(LineUpJS.buildNumberColumn('a', [0, 10]).color('blue'));
// and two rankings
const ranking = LineUpJS.buildRanking()
.supportTypes()
.allColumns() // add all columns
.impose('a+cat', 'a', 'cat2'); // create composite column
.groupBy('cat')
.sortBy('a', 'desc')
builder
.defaultRanking()
.ranking(ranking);
const lineup = builder.build(document.body);
A demo application is located at lineup_app. It support CSV Import, CSV Export, JSON Export, CodePen Export, nad local data management.
The application is deployed at https://lineup.js.org/app
LineUp is implemented in clean TypeScript in an object oriented manner. A fully generated API documentation based on TypeDoc is available at https://lineup.js.org/master/docs
LineUp can be build manually or using via the builder design pattern (see Advanced Usage Example). The builder design pattern in the more common way.
The simplest methods to create a new instance are:
asLineUp(node: HTMLElement, data: any[], ...columns: string[]): LineUp
asTaggle(node: HTMLElement, data: any[], ...columns: string[]): Taggle
builder(arr: any[]): DataBuilder`
The
DataBuilder allows on the one hand to specify the individual columns more specificly and the creation of custom rankings.
Builder factory functions for creating column descriptions include:
buildStringColumn(column: string): StringColumnBuilder
buildNumberColumn(column: string, domain?: [number, number]): NumberColumnBuilder
buildCategoricalColumn(column: string, categories?: (string | Partial<ICategory>)[]): CategoricalColumnBuilder
buildHierarchicalColumn(column: string, hierarchy?: IPartialCategoryNode): HierarchyColumnBuilder
buildDateColumn(column: string): DateColumnBuilder
buildActionsColumn(): ActionsColumnBuilder
In order to build custom rankings within the
DataBuilder the buildRanking returning a new RankingBuilder is used.
buildRanking(): RankingBuilder
The relevant classes for creating a LineUp instance manually are LineUp, Taggle, and LocalDataProvider. A
LocalDataProvider is an sub class of
ADataProvider implementing the data model management based on a local JavaScript array.
LineUp and
Taggle are the visual interfaces to the
LocalDataProvider.
The classes can be instantiated either using the factory pattern or via their regular class constructors:
createLineUp(container: HTMLElement, data: ADataProvider, config?: Partial<ILineUpOptions>): LineUp
createTaggle(container: HTMLElement, data: ADataProvider, config?: Partial<ITaggleOptions>): Taggle
createLocalDataProvider(data: any[], columns: IColumnDesc[], options?: Partial<ILocalDataProviderOptions>): LocalDataProvider
new LineUp(node: HTMLElement, data: DataProvider, options?: Partial<ILineUpOptions>): LineUp
new Taggle(node: HTMLElement, data: DataProvider, options?: Partial<ITaggleOptions>): Taggle
new LocalDataProvider(data: any[], columns?: IColumnDesc[], options?: Partial<ILocalDataProviderOptions & IDataProviderOptions>): LocalDataProvider
Both
LineUp and
Taggle are sub classes of ALineUp. The most important functions of this class include:
getHighlight(): number /
setHighlight(dataIndex: number): void
to get and set the highlighted row identified by its index in the data. If none is highlighted
-1 is returned.
getSelection(): number[] /
setSelection(dataIndices: number[]): void
to get and set the selected rows identified by their indices in the data
on(type: string, listener: IEventListener | null): this to listen to highlight and selection events. LineUp.js event mechanism is based on d3 dispatch, thus instead of and
off method
null is passed to disable listening to the event. The following events are sent out:
A React wrapper is located at lineupjsx.
Installation
npm install --save lineupjsx
<link href="https://unpkg.com/lineupjsx/build/LineUpJSx.css" rel="stylesheet" />
<script src="https://unpkg.com/lineupjsx/build/LineUpJSx.js"></script>
Minimal Usage Example
// generate some data
const arr = [];
const cats = ['c1', 'c2', 'c3'];
for (let i = 0; i < 100; ++i) {
arr.push({
a: Math.random() * 10,
d: 'Row ' + i,
cat: cats[Math.floor(Math.random() * 3)],
cat2: cats[Math.floor(Math.random() * 3)],
});
}
<LineUp data={arr} />
Result is same as the builder minimal example
Advanced Usage Example
// arr from before
<LineUp data={arr} defaultRanking>
<LineUpStringColumnDesc column="d" label="Label" width={100} />
<LineUpCategoricalColumnDesc column="cat" categories={cats} color="green" />
<LineUpCategoricalColumnDesc column="cat2" categories={cats} color="blue" />
<LineUpNumberColumnDesc column="a" domain={[0, 10]} color="blue" />
<LineUpRanking groupBy="cat" sortBy="a:desc">
<LineUpSupportColumn type="*" />
<LineUpColumn column="*" />
<LineUpImposeColumn label="a+cat" column="a" categeoricalColumn="cat2" />
</LineUpRanking>
</LineUp>
Result is same as the builder advanced example
An Angular wrapper is located at nglineup.
Installation
npm install --save nglineup
Minimal Usage Example
app.module.ts:
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { LineUpModule } from '../lib/lineup.module';
import { AppComponent } from './app.component.1';
@NgModule({
declarations: [AppComponent],
imports: [BrowserModule, LineUpModule],
providers: [],
bootstrap: [AppComponent],
})
export class AppModule {}
app.component.ts:
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
@Component({
selector: 'app-root',
templateUrl: './app.component.html',
})
export class AppComponent {
readonly data = <any[]>[];
readonly cats = ['c1', 'c2', 'c3'];
constructor() {
const cats = this.cats;
for (let i = 0; i < 100; ++i) {
this.data.push({
a: Math.random() * 10,
d: 'Row ' + i,
cat: cats[Math.floor(Math.random() * 3)],
cat2: cats[Math.floor(Math.random() * 3)],
});
}
}
}
app.component.html:
<lineup-lineup [data]="data"></lineup-lineup>
Result is same as the builder minimal example
Advanced Usage Example
app.component.html:
<lineup-lineup [data]="data" [defaultRanking]="true" style="height: 800px;">
<lineup-string-column-desc column="d" label="Label" [width]="100"></lineup-string-column-desc>
<lineup-categorical-column-desc column="cat" [categories]="cats" color="green"></lineup-categorical-column-desc>
<lineup-categorical-column-desc column="cat2" [categories]="cats" color="blue"></lineup-categorical-column-desc>
<lineup-number-column-desc column="a" [domain]="[0, 10]" color="blue"></lineup-number-column-desc>
<lineup-ranking groupBy="cat" sortBy="a:desc">
<lineup-support-column type="*"></lineup-support-column>
<lineup-column column="*"></lineup-column>
<lineup-impose-column label="a+cat" column="a" categoricalColumn="cat2"></lineup-impose-column>
</lineup-ranking>
</lineup-lineup>
Result is same as the builder advanced example
A Vue.js wrapper is located at vue-lineup.
Installation
npm install --save vue-lineup
Minimal Usage Example
const cats = ['c1', 'c2', 'c3'];
const data = [];
for (let i = 0; i < 100; ++i) {
data.push({
a: Math.random() * 10,
d: 'Row ' + i,
cat: cats[Math.floor(Math.random() * 3)],
cat2: cats[Math.floor(Math.random() * 3)],
});
}
// enable plugin to register components
Vue.use(VueLineUp);
const app = new Vue({
el: '#app',
template: `<LineUp v-bind:data="data" />`,
data: {
cats,
data,
},
});
Result is same as the builder minimal example
Advanced Usage Example
const app = new Vue({
el: '#app',
template: `<LineUp v-bind:data="data" defaultRanking="true" style="height: 800px">
<LineUpStringColumnDesc column="d" label="Label" v-bind:width="100" />
<LineUpCategoricalColumnDesc column="cat" v-bind:categories="cats" color="green" />
<LineUpCategoricalColumnDesc column="cat2" v-bind:categories="cats" color="blue" />
<LineUpNumberColumnDesc column="a" v-bind:domain="[0, 10]" color="blue" />
<LineUpRanking groupBy="cat" sortBy="a:desc">
<LineUpSupportColumn type="*" />
<LineUpColumn column="*" />
</LineUpRanking>
</LineUp>`,
data: {
cats,
data,
},
});
Result is same as the builder advanced example
A Polymer 2.0 web component wrapper is located at lineup-element.
Installation
bower install https://github.com/lineupjs/lineup-element
<link rel="import" href="bower_components/lineup-element/lineup-element.html" />
Minimal Usage Example
// generate some data
const arr = [];
const cats = ['c1', 'c2', 'c3'];
for (let i = 0; i < 100; ++i) {
arr.push({
a: Math.random() * 10,
d: 'Row ' + i,
cat: cats[Math.floor(Math.random() * 3)],
cat2: cats[Math.floor(Math.random() * 3)]
})
}
conat data = { arr, cats };
<lineup-element data="[[data.arr]]"></lineup-element>
TODO CodePen
Result is same as the builder minimal example
Advanced Usage Example
// arr from before
<lineup-element data="[[data.arr]]" side-panel side-panel-collapsed default-ranking="true">
<lineup-string-desc column="d" label="Label" width="100"></lineup-string-desc>
<lineup-categorical-desc column="cat" categories="[[cats]]" color="green"></lineup-categorical-desc>
<lineup-categorical-desc column="cat2" categories="[[cats]]" color="blue"></lineup-categorical-desc>
<lineup-number-desc column="a" domain="[0, 10]" color="blue"></lineup-number-desc>
<lineup-ranking group-by="cat" sort-by="a:desc">
<lineup-support-column type="*"></lineup-support-column>
<lineup-column column="*"></lineup-column>
</lineup-ranking>
</lineup-element>
TODO CodePen
Result is same as the builder advanced example
A HTMLWidget wrapper for R is located at lineup_htmlwidget. It can be used within standalone R Shiny apps or R Markdown files. Integrated plotting does not work due to an outdated integrated Webkit version in RStudio. Crosstalk is supported for synching selections and filtering among widgets.
Installation
devtools::install_github("rstudio/crosstalk")
devtools::install_github("lineupjs/lineup_htmlwidget")
library(lineupjs)
Examples
lineup(iris)
A Jupyter Widget wrapper for Python is located at lineup_widget.
Installation
pip install -e git+https://github.com/lineupjs/lineup_widget.git#egg=lineup_widget
jupyter nbextension enable --py [--sys-prefix|--user|--system] lineup_widget
Or, if you use jupyterlab:
pip install -e git+https://github.com/lineupjs/lineup_widget.git#egg=lineup_widget
jupyter labextension install @jupyter-widgets/jupyterlab-manager
Examples
import lineup_widget
import pandas as pd
import numpy as np
df = pd.DataFrame(np.random.randint(0,100,size=(100, 4)), columns=list('ABCD'))
w = lineup_widget.LineUpWidget(df)
w.on_selection_changed(lambda selection: print(selection))
w
from __future__ import print_function
from ipywidgets import interact, interactive, interact_manual
def selection_changed(selection):
return df.iloc[selection]
interact(selection_changed, selection=lineup_widget.LineUpWidget(df));
A ObservableHQ wrapper is located at lineup-js-observable.
data = {
const arr = [];
const cats = ['c1', 'c2', 'c3'];
for (let i = 0; i < 100; ++i) {
arr.push({
a: Math.random() * 10,
d: 'Row ' + i,
cat: cats[Math.floor(Math.random() * 3)],
cat2: cats[Math.floor(Math.random() * 3)]
})
}
return arr;
}
import { asLineUp } from '@sgratzl/lineup-js-observable-library';
viewof selection = asLineUp(arr)
// arr from before
viewof selection = {
const b = builder(data);
b.column(
LineUpJS.buildStringColumn('d')
.label('Label')
.width(100)
)
.column(LineUpJS.buildCategoricalColumn('cat', cats).color('green'))
.column(LineUpJS.buildCategoricalColumn('cat2', cats).color('blue'))
.column(LineUpJS.buildNumberColumn('a', [0, 10]).color('blue'));
// and two rankings
const ranking = LineUpJS.buildRanking()
.supportTypes()
.allColumns() // add all columns
.impose('a+cat', 'a', 'cat2') // create composite column
.groupBy('cat')
.sortBy('a', 'desc');
b.defaultRanking().ranking(ranking);
return b.build();
}
A PowerBI Visual wrapper is located at lineup_powerbi.
Installation
TODO
Examples
TODO
See API documentation and Develop API documentation
See Demos, Develop Demos, and R Demos
LineUp: Visual Analysis of Multi-Attribute Rankings Paper Paper Website
Samuel Gratzl, Alexander Lex, Nils Gehlenborg, Hanspeter Pfister, and Marc Streit
IEEE Transactions on Visualization and Computer Graphics (InfoVis '13), 19(12), pp. 2277–2286, doi:10.1109/TVCG.2013.173, 2013.
🏆 IEEE VIS InfoVis 2013 Best Paper Award
Taggle: Scalable Visualization of Tabular Data through Aggregation Paper Preprint Paper Website
Katarina Furmanova, Samuel Gratzl, Holger Stitz, Thomas Zichner, Miroslava Jaresova, Martin Ennemoser, Alexander Lex, and Marc Streit
Information Visualization, 19(2): 114-136, doi:10.1177/1473871619878085, 2019.
LineUp.js depends on
Development Dependencies
Webpack is used as build tool. LineUp itself is written in TypeScript and SASS.
Try the Gitpod online IDE and start coding instantly in your browser.
Otherwise follow the steps to setup a local development environment.
Installation
git clone https://github.com/lineupjs/lineupjs.git -b develop
cd lineupjs
npm i -g yarn
yarn install
yarn sdks vscode
yarn start
yarn run clean
yarn run compile
yarn test
yarn run lint
yarn run fix
yarn run build
yarn run docs
Run E2E Tests
via cypress.io
Variant 1: with prebuilt LineUp
yarn run compile
yarn run build
yarn run cy:compile
yarn run cy:open
Variant 2: with webpack-dev-server
first shell:
yarn start
second shell:
yarn run cy:compile
yarn run cy:start
This repository was created as part of the The Caleydo Project.