LineUp.js: Visual Analysis of Multi-Attribute Rankings

LineUp is an interactive technique designed to create, visualize and explore rankings of items based on a set of heterogeneous attributes.

Key Features

scalable (~1M rows)

heterogenous attribute types (string, numerical, categorical, boolean, date)

composite column types (weighted sum, min, max, mean, median, impose, nested, ...)

array (multi value) and map column types (strings, stringMap, numbers, numberMap, ...)

filtering capabilities

hierarchical sorting (sort by more than one sorting criteria)

hierarchical grouping (split rows in multiple separate groups)

group aggregations (show a whole group as a single group row)

numerous visualizations for summaries, cells, and group aggregations

side panel for easy filtering and column management

React, Angular, Vue.js, Polymer, RShiny, Juypter, ObservableHQ, and Power BI wrapper

Demo Application with CSV import and export capabilities

API Documentation based on generated TypeDoc documenation

Usage

Installation

npm install lineupjs

< link href = "https://unpkg.com/lineupjs/build/LineUpJS.css" rel = "stylesheet" /> < script src = "https://unpkg.com/lineupjs/build/LineUpJS.js" > </ script >

Minimal Usage Example

const arr = []; const cats = [ 'c1' , 'c2' , 'c3' ]; for ( let i = 0 ; i < 100 ; ++i) { arr.push({ a : Math .random() * 10 , d : 'Row ' + i, cat : cats[ Math .floor( Math .random() * 3 )], cat2 : cats[ Math .floor( Math .random() * 3 )], }); }

const lineup = LineUpJS.asLineUp( document .body, arr);

CodePen

Advanced Usage Example

const builder = LineUpJS.builder(arr); builder .column(LineUpJS.buildStringColumn( 'd' ).label( 'Label' ).width( 100 )) .column(LineUpJS.buildCategoricalColumn( 'cat' , cats).color( 'green' )) .column(LineUpJS.buildCategoricalColumn( 'cat2' , cats).color( 'blue' )) .column(LineUpJS.buildNumberColumn( 'a' , [ 0 , 10 ]).color( 'blue' )); const ranking = LineUpJS.buildRanking() .supportTypes() .allColumns() .impose( 'a+cat' , 'a' , 'cat2' ); .groupBy( 'cat' ) .sortBy( 'a' , 'desc' ) builder .defaultRanking() .ranking(ranking); const lineup = builder.build( document .body);

CodePen

Supported Browsers

Chrome 64+ (best performance)

Firefox 57+

Edge 16+

Demo Application

A demo application is located at lineup_app. It support CSV Import, CSV Export, JSON Export, CodePen Export, nad local data management.

The application is deployed at https://lineup.js.org/app

API Documentation

LineUp is implemented in clean TypeScript in an object oriented manner. A fully generated API documentation based on TypeDoc is available at https://lineup.js.org/master/docs

LineUp can be build manually or using via the builder design pattern (see Advanced Usage Example). The builder design pattern in the more common way.

LineUp Builder

The simplest methods to create a new instance are:

asLineUp returning a ready to use LineUp instance asLineUp(node: HTMLElement, data: any [], ...columns: string []): LineUp

asTaggle returning a ready to use Taggle instance asTaggle(node: HTMLElement, data: any [], ...columns: string []): Taggle

builder returning a new DataBuilder builder(arr: any []): DataBuilder `

The DataBuilder allows on the one hand to specify the individual columns more specificly and the creation of custom rankings.

Builder factory functions for creating column descriptions include:

buildStringColumn returning a new StringColumnBuilder buildStringColumn(column: string ): StringColumnBuilder

buildNumberColumn returning a new NumberColumnBuilder buildNumberColumn(column: string , domain?: [ number , number ]): NumberColumnBuilder

buildCategoricalColumn returning a new CategoricalColumnBuilder buildCategoricalColumn(column: string , categories?: ( string | Partial<ICategory>)[]): CategoricalColumnBuilder

buildHierarchicalColumn returning a new HierarchyColumnBuilder buildHierarchicalColumn(column: string , hierarchy?: IPartialCategoryNode): HierarchyColumnBuilder

buildDateColumn returning a new DateColumnBuilder buildDateColumn(column: string ): DateColumnBuilder

buildActionsColumn returning a new ActionsColumnBuilder buildActionsColumn(): ActionsColumnBuilder

In order to build custom rankings within the DataBuilder the buildRanking returning a new RankingBuilder is used.

buildRanking(): RankingBuilder

LineUp classes and manual creation

The relevant classes for creating a LineUp instance manually are LineUp, Taggle, and LocalDataProvider. A LocalDataProvider is an sub class of ADataProvider implementing the data model management based on a local JavaScript array. LineUp and Taggle are the visual interfaces to the LocalDataProvider .

The classes can be instantiated either using the factory pattern or via their regular class constructors:

createLineUp(container: HTMLElement, data: ADataProvider, config?: Partial<ILineUpOptions>): LineUp createTaggle(container: HTMLElement, data: ADataProvider, config?: Partial<ITaggleOptions>): Taggle createLocalDataProvider(data: any [], columns: IColumnDesc[], options?: Partial<ILocalDataProviderOptions>): LocalDataProvider

new LineUp(node: HTMLElement, data: DataProvider, options?: Partial<ILineUpOptions>): LineUp new Taggle(node: HTMLElement, data: DataProvider, options?: Partial<ITaggleOptions>): Taggle new LocalDataProvider(data: any [], columns?: IColumnDesc[], options?: Partial<ILocalDataProviderOptions & IDataProviderOptions>): LocalDataProvider

Both LineUp and Taggle are sub classes of ALineUp. The most important functions of this class include:

React Support (LineUp.jsx)

A React wrapper is located at lineupjsx.

Installation

npm install --save lineupjsx

< link href = "https://unpkg.com/lineupjsx/build/LineUpJSx.css" rel = "stylesheet" /> < script src = "https://unpkg.com/lineupjsx/build/LineUpJSx.js" > </ script >

Minimal Usage Example

const arr = []; const cats = [ 'c1' , 'c2' , 'c3' ]; for ( let i = 0 ; i < 100 ; ++i) { arr.push({ a : Math .random() * 10 , d : 'Row ' + i, cat : cats[ Math .floor( Math .random() * 3 )], cat2 : cats[ Math .floor( Math .random() * 3 )], }); }

<LineUp data={arr} />

CodePen

Result is same as the builder minimal example

Advanced Usage Example

<LineUp data={arr} defaultRanking> <LineUpStringColumnDesc column="d" label="Label" width={100} /> <LineUpCategoricalColumnDesc column="cat" categories={cats} color="green" /> <LineUpCategoricalColumnDesc column="cat2" categories={cats} color="blue" /> <LineUpNumberColumnDesc column="a" domain={[0, 10]} color="blue" /> <LineUpRanking groupBy="cat" sortBy="a:desc"> <LineUpSupportColumn type="*" /> <LineUpColumn column="*" /> <LineUpImposeColumn label="a+cat" column="a" categeoricalColumn="cat2" /> </LineUpRanking> </LineUp>

CodePen

Result is same as the builder advanced example

Angular 6 Support (nglineup)

An Angular wrapper is located at nglineup.

Installation

npm install --save nglineup

Minimal Usage Example

app.module.ts :

import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser' ; import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { LineUpModule } from '../lib/lineup.module' ; import { AppComponent } from './app.component.1' ; ({ declarations: [AppComponent], imports: [BrowserModule, LineUpModule], providers: [], bootstrap: [AppComponent], }) export class AppModule {}

app.component.ts :

import { Component } from '@angular/core' ; ({ selector: 'app-root' , templateUrl: './app.component.html' , }) export class AppComponent { readonly data = < any []>[]; readonly cats = [ 'c1' , 'c2' , 'c3' ]; constructor ( ) { const cats = this .cats; for ( let i = 0 ; i < 100 ; ++i) { this .data.push({ a: Math .random() * 10 , d: 'Row ' + i, cat: cats[ Math .floor( Math .random() * 3 )], cat2: cats[ Math .floor( Math .random() * 3 )], }); } } }

app.component.html :

< lineup-lineup [ data ]= "data" > </ lineup-lineup >

CodePen

Result is same as the builder minimal example

Advanced Usage Example

app.component.html :

< lineup-lineup [ data ]= "data" [ defaultRanking ]= "true" style = "height: 800px;" > < lineup-string-column-desc column = "d" label = "Label" [ width ]= "100" > </ lineup-string-column-desc > < lineup-categorical-column-desc column = "cat" [ categories ]= "cats" color = "green" > </ lineup-categorical-column-desc > < lineup-categorical-column-desc column = "cat2" [ categories ]= "cats" color = "blue" > </ lineup-categorical-column-desc > < lineup-number-column-desc column = "a" [ domain ]= "[0, 10]" color = "blue" > </ lineup-number-column-desc > < lineup-ranking groupBy = "cat" sortBy = "a:desc" > < lineup-support-column type = "*" > </ lineup-support-column > < lineup-column column = "*" > </ lineup-column > < lineup-impose-column label = "a+cat" column = "a" categoricalColumn = "cat2" > </ lineup-impose-column > </ lineup-ranking > </ lineup-lineup >

CodePen

Result is same as the builder advanced example

Vue.js Support (vue-lineup)

A Vue.js wrapper is located at vue-lineup.

Installation

npm install --save vue-lineup

Minimal Usage Example

const cats = [ 'c1' , 'c2' , 'c3' ]; const data = []; for ( let i = 0 ; i < 100 ; ++i) { data.push({ a: Math .random() * 10 , d: 'Row ' + i, cat: cats[ Math .floor( Math .random() * 3 )], cat2: cats[ Math .floor( Math .random() * 3 )], }); } Vue.use(VueLineUp); const app = new Vue({ el: '#app' , template: `<LineUp v-bind:data="data" />` , data: { cats, data, }, });

CodePen

Result is same as the builder minimal example

Advanced Usage Example

const app = new Vue({ el: '#app' , template: `<LineUp v-bind:data="data" defaultRanking="true" style="height: 800px"> <LineUpStringColumnDesc column="d" label="Label" v-bind:width="100" /> <LineUpCategoricalColumnDesc column="cat" v-bind:categories="cats" color="green" /> <LineUpCategoricalColumnDesc column="cat2" v-bind:categories="cats" color="blue" /> <LineUpNumberColumnDesc column="a" v-bind:domain="[0, 10]" color="blue" /> <LineUpRanking groupBy="cat" sortBy="a:desc"> <LineUpSupportColumn type="*" /> <LineUpColumn column="*" /> </LineUpRanking> </LineUp>` , data: { cats, data, }, });

CodePen

Result is same as the builder advanced example

Polymer Support (LineUp-Element)

A Polymer 2.0 web component wrapper is located at lineup-element.

Installation

bower install https://github.com/lineupjs/lineup-element

< link rel = "import" href = "bower_components/lineup-element/lineup-element.html" />

Minimal Usage Example

const arr = []; const cats = [ 'c1' , 'c2' , 'c3' ]; for ( let i = 0 ; i < 100 ; ++i) { arr.push({ a : Math .random() * 10 , d : 'Row ' + i, cat : cats[ Math .floor( Math .random() * 3 )], cat2 : cats[ Math .floor( Math .random() * 3 )] }) } conat data = { arr, cats };

<lineup-element data= "[[data.arr]]" > </ lineup-element >

TODO CodePen

Result is same as the builder minimal example

Advanced Usage Example

<lineup-element data= "[[data.arr]]" side-panel side-panel-collapsed default -ranking= "true" > < lineup-string-desc column = "d" label = "Label" width = "100" > </ lineup-string-desc > < lineup-categorical-desc column = "cat" categories = "[[cats]]" color = "green" > </ lineup-categorical-desc > < lineup-categorical-desc column = "cat2" categories = "[[cats]]" color = "blue" > </ lineup-categorical-desc > < lineup-number-desc column = "a" domain = "[0, 10]" color = "blue" > </ lineup-number-desc > < lineup-ranking group-by = "cat" sort-by = "a:desc" > < lineup-support-column type = "*" > </ lineup-support-column > < lineup-column column = "*" > </ lineup-column > </ lineup-ranking > </ lineup-element >

TODO CodePen

Result is same as the builder advanced example

R, RShiny, and R Markdown Support

A HTMLWidget wrapper for R is located at lineup_htmlwidget. It can be used within standalone R Shiny apps or R Markdown files. Integrated plotting does not work due to an outdated integrated Webkit version in RStudio. Crosstalk is supported for synching selections and filtering among widgets.

Installation

devtools::install_github( "rstudio/crosstalk" ) devtools::install_github( "lineupjs/lineup_htmlwidget" ) library (lineupjs)

Examples

lineup(iris)

Jupyter Widget (to be released)

A Jupyter Widget wrapper for Python is located at lineup_widget.

Installation

pip install -e git+https://github.com/lineupjs/lineup_widget.git jupyter nbextension enable --py [--sys-prefix|--user|--system] lineup_widget

Or, if you use jupyterlab:

pip install -e git+https://github.com/lineupjs/lineup_widget.git jupyter labextension install @jupyter-widgets/jupyterlab-manager

Examples

import lineup_widget import pandas as pd import numpy as np df = pd.DataFrame(np.random.randint( 0 , 100 ,size=( 100 , 4 )), columns=list( 'ABCD' )) w = lineup_widget.LineUpWidget(df) w.on_selection_changed( lambda selection: print(selection)) w

from __future__ import print_function from ipywidgets import interact, interactive, interact_manual def selection_changed (selection) : return df.iloc[selection] interact(selection_changed, selection=lineup_widget.LineUpWidget(df));

Observable HQ

A ObservableHQ wrapper is located at lineup-js-observable.

data = { const arr = []; const cats = [ 'c1' , 'c2' , 'c3' ]; for ( let i = 0 ; i < 100 ; ++i) { arr.push({ a : Math .random() * 10 , d : 'Row ' + i, cat : cats[ Math .floor( Math .random() * 3 )], cat2 : cats[ Math .floor( Math .random() * 3 )] }) } return arr; }

import { asLineUp } from '@sgratzl/lineup-js-observable-library' ;

viewof selection = asLineUp(arr)

ObservableHQ

Advanced Usage Example

viewof selection = { const b = builder(data); b.column( LineUpJS.buildStringColumn( 'd' ) .label( 'Label' ) .width( 100 ) ) .column(LineUpJS.buildCategoricalColumn( 'cat' , cats).color( 'green' )) .column(LineUpJS.buildCategoricalColumn( 'cat2' , cats).color( 'blue' )) .column(LineUpJS.buildNumberColumn( 'a' , [ 0 , 10 ]).color( 'blue' )); const ranking = LineUpJS.buildRanking() .supportTypes() .allColumns() .impose( 'a+cat' , 'a' , 'cat2' ) .groupBy( 'cat' ) .sortBy( 'a' , 'desc' ); b.defaultRanking().ranking(ranking); return b.build(); }

ObservableHQ

PowerBI Custom Visual (under development)

A PowerBI Visual wrapper is located at lineup_powerbi.

Installation

TODO

Examples

TODO

API Documentation

See API documentation and Develop API documentation

Demos

See Demos, Develop Demos, and R Demos

Related Publications

LineUp: Visual Analysis of Multi-Attribute Rankings Paper Paper Website

Samuel Gratzl, Alexander Lex, Nils Gehlenborg, Hanspeter Pfister, and Marc Streit

IEEE Transactions on Visualization and Computer Graphics (InfoVis '13), 19(12), pp. 2277–2286, doi:10.1109/TVCG.2013.173, 2013.

🏆 IEEE VIS InfoVis 2013 Best Paper Award

Taggle: Scalable Visualization of Tabular Data through Aggregation Paper Preprint Paper Website

Katarina Furmanova, Samuel Gratzl, Holger Stitz, Thomas Zichner, Miroslava Jaresova, Martin Ennemoser, Alexander Lex, and Marc Streit

Information Visualization, 19(2): 114-136, doi:10.1177/1473871619878085, 2019.

Dependencies

LineUp.js depends on

LineUpEngine table rendering engine

D3 utilities: scales, format, dragging

Popper.js dialogs

Development Dependencies

Webpack is used as build tool. LineUp itself is written in TypeScript and SASS.

Development Environment

Try the Gitpod online IDE and start coding instantly in your browser.

Otherwise follow the steps to setup a local development environment.

Installation

git clone https://github.com/lineupjs/lineupjs.git -b develop cd lineupjs npm i -g yarn yarn install yarn sdks vscode

Common commands

yarn start yarn run clean yarn run compile yarn test yarn run lint yarn run fix yarn run build yarn run docs

Run E2E Tests

via cypress.io

Variant 1: with prebuilt LineUp

yarn run compile yarn run build yarn run cy:compile yarn run cy:open

Variant 2: with webpack-dev-server

first shell:

yarn start

second shell:

yarn run cy:compile yarn run cy:start

Authors

Samuel Gratzl (@sgratzl)

Holger Stitz (@thinkh)

The Caleydo Team (@caleydo)

datavisyn GmbH (@datavisyn)

This repository was created as part of the The Caleydo Project.