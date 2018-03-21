A super-fast algorithm for matching two sets of polylines and showing the difference. Primarily used for comparing road networks from different datasets.
Given arrays
a and
b, like
linematch(a, b, 0.001), linematch will return a new
array that contains all segments in
a that are not matched with segments in
b.
If the arrays match exactly, the returned value will be an empty array,
[].
// given two arrays of linestrings and a threshold value,
// outputs a difference as an array of linestrings
var result = linematch(lines1, lines2, 0.0001);