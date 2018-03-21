openbase logo
linematch

by mapbox
1.1.1 (see all)

A super-fast algorithm for comparing road networks.

Readme

linematch

A super-fast algorithm for matching two sets of polylines and showing the difference. Primarily used for comparing road networks from different datasets.

Given arrays a and b, like linematch(a, b, 0.001), linematch will return a new array that contains all segments in a that are not matched with segments in b. If the arrays match exactly, the returned value will be an empty array, [].

// given two arrays of linestrings and a threshold value,
// outputs a difference as an array of linestrings
var result = linematch(lines1, lines2, 0.0001);

