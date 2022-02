Lineman

Documentation

Lineman is a tool to help you build fat-client webapp projects. It requires node.js & npm and wouldn't be possible without grunt.

Lineman is documented thoroughly here

Install

To install Lineman, first install Node.js and then run:

$ npm install -g lineman

To create a new project:

$ lineman new banana-stand

Which will print out some basic instructions.

License

Lineman is copyright of Test Double and is licensed under the MIT License.