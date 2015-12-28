readline

Read a file line by line.

Install

Npm linebyline

npm install linebyline

Test

npm install . npm test

Simple streaming readline module for NodeJS. Reads a file and buffers new lines emitting a line event for each line.

Usage

Simple

var readline = require ( 'linebyline' ), rl = readline( './somefile.txt' ); rl.on( 'line' , function ( line, lineCount, byteCount ) { }) .on( 'error' , function ( e ) { });

ASCII file decoding

As the underlying fs.createReadStream doesn't care about the specific ASCII encoding of the file, an alternative way to decode the file is by telling the readline library to retain buffer and then decoding it using a converter (e.g. iconv-lite ).

var readline = require ( 'linebyline' ), rl = readline( './file-in-win1251.txt' , { retainBuffer : true }); rl.on( "line" , function ( data,linecount ) { var line = iconv.decode(data, 'win1251' ); });

##API

readingObject - file path or stream object

- file path or stream object options can include: maxLineLength - override the default 4K buffer size (lines longer than this will not be read) retainBuffer - avoid converting to String prior to emitting 'line' event; will pass raw buffer with encoded data to the callback

can include:

EventEmitter

License

BSD © Craig Brookes