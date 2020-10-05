linebot

🤖 SDK for the LINE Messaging API for Node.js

Come with built-in server for quick setup

Provide convenient addon functions to event object

About LINE Messaging API

Please refer to the official API documents for details.

Developer Documents - https://developers.line.biz/en/docs/

API Reference - https://developers.line.biz/en/reference/messaging-api/

Installation

$ npm install linebot --save

Usage

var linebot = require ( 'linebot' ); var bot = linebot({ channelId : CHANNEL_ID, channelSecret : CHANNEL_SECRET, channelAccessToken : CHANNEL_ACCESS_TOKEN }); bot.on( 'message' , function ( event ) { event.reply(event.message.text).then( function ( data ) { }).catch( function ( error ) { }); }); bot.listen( '/linewebhook' , 3000 );

Using with your own Express.js server

const app = express(); const linebotParser = bot.parser(); app.post( '/linewebhook' , linebotParser); app.listen( 3000 );

See examples folder for more examples.

API

LineBot object

Create LineBot instance with specified configuration.

var bot = linebot({ channelId : CHANNEL_ID, channelSecret : CHANNEL_SECRET, channelAccessToken : CHANNEL_ACCESS_TOKEN, verify : true });

Start built-in http server on the specified port , and accept POST request callback on the specified webHookPath .

This method is provided for convenience. You can write you own server and use verify and parse methods to process webhook events. See examples/echo-express-long.js for example.

Create Express.js middleware to parse the request.

The parser assumes that the request body has never been parsed by any body parser before, so it must be placed BEFORE any generic body parser e.g. app.use(bodyParser.json());

Verify X-Line-Signature header.

Process incoming webhook request, and raise an event.

Raised when a Webhook event is received.

bot.on( 'message' , function ( event ) { }); bot.on( 'follow' , function ( event ) { }); bot.on( 'unfollow' , function ( event ) { }); bot.on( 'join' , function ( event ) { }); bot.on( 'leave' , function ( event ) { }); bot.on( 'memberJoined' , function ( event ) { }); bot.on( 'memberLeft' , function ( event ) { }); bot.on( 'postback' , function ( event ) { }); bot.on( 'beacon' , function ( event ) { });

Reply a message.

See: Event.reply(message)

Send push message.

to is a userId, or an array of userId. A userId can be saved from event.source.userId when added as a friend (follow event), or during the chat (message event).

message can be a string, an array of string, a Send message object, or an array of Send message objects.

Send push message to multiple users (Max: 150 users). This is more efficient than push as it will make api call only once.

to is an array of userId.

message can be a string, an array of string, a Send message object, or an array of Send message objects.

Send push message to all users. This is more efficient than push as it will make api call only once.

message can be a string, an array of string, a Send message object, or an array of Send message objects.

Get image, video, and audio data sent by users as a Buffer object.

See: Event.message.content()

Get user profile information of the user.

See: Event.source.profile()

Get user profile of a member in a group.

Get userId of all members in a group.

See: Event.source.member()

Leave a group.

Get user profile of a member in a chat room.

Get userId of all members in a chat room.

See: Event.source.member()

Leave a room.

Get the number of users who have added this linebot on or before a specified date.

Default date is yesterday (UTC+9).

See: Get number of followers

Get the number of messages quota in the current month.

See: Get the target limit for additional messages

Get the number of messages that this linebot reply, push, broadcast, or multicast.

Default date is yesterday (UTC+9).

See: Get number of sent reply messages

Event object

Provide convenient shorthands to call LineBot's functions which require parameter from a source event object.

Respond to the event.

message can be a string, an array of string, a Send message object, or an array of Send message objects.

Return a Promise object from node-fetch module.

This is a shorthand for: LineBot.reply(event.replyToken, message)

event.reply( 'Hello, world' ).then( function ( data ) { }).catch( function ( error ) { }); event.reply([ 'Hello, world 1' , 'Hello, world 2' ]); event.reply({ type : 'text' , text : 'Hello, world' }); event.reply([ { type : 'text' , text : 'Hello, world 1' }, { type : 'text' , text : 'Hello, world 2' } ]); event.reply({ type : 'image' , originalContentUrl : 'https://example.com/original.jpg' , previewImageUrl : 'https://example.com/preview.jpg' }); event.reply({ type : 'video' , originalContentUrl : 'https://example.com/original.mp4' , previewImageUrl : 'https://example.com/preview.jpg' }); event.reply({ type : 'audio' , originalContentUrl : 'https://example.com/original.m4a' , duration : 240000 }); event.reply({ type : 'location' , title : 'my location' , address : '〒150-0002 東京都渋谷区渋谷２丁目２１−１' , latitude : 35.65910807942215 , longitude : 139.70372892916203 }); event.reply({ type : 'sticker' , packageId : '1' , stickerId : '1' }); event.reply({ type : 'imagemap' , baseUrl : 'https://example.com/bot/images/rm001' , altText : 'this is an imagemap' , baseSize : { height : 1040 , width : 1040 }, actions : [{ type : 'uri' , linkUri : 'https://example.com/' , area : { x : 0 , y : 0 , width : 520 , height : 1040 } }, { type : 'message' , text : 'hello' , area : { x : 520 , y : 0 , width : 520 , height : 1040 } }] }); event.reply({ type : 'template' , altText : 'this is a buttons template' , template : { type : 'buttons' , thumbnailImageUrl : 'https://example.com/bot/images/image.jpg' , title : 'Menu' , text : 'Please select' , actions : [{ type : 'postback' , label : 'Buy' , data : 'action=buy&itemid=123' }, { type : 'postback' , label : 'Add to cart' , data : 'action=add&itemid=123' }, { type : 'uri' , label : 'View detail' , uri : 'http://example.com/page/123' }] } }); event.reply({ type : 'template' , altText : 'this is a confirm template' , template : { type : 'confirm' , text : 'Are you sure?' , actions : [{ type : 'message' , label : 'Yes' , text : 'yes' }, { type : 'message' , label : 'No' , text : 'no' }] } }); event.reply({ type : 'template' , altText : 'this is a carousel template' , template : { type : 'carousel' , columns : [{ thumbnailImageUrl : 'https://example.com/bot/images/item1.jpg' , title : 'this is menu' , text : 'description' , actions : [{ type : 'postback' , label : 'Buy' , data : 'action=buy&itemid=111' }, { type : 'postback' , label : 'Add to cart' , data : 'action=add&itemid=111' }, { type : 'uri' , label : 'View detail' , uri : 'http://example.com/page/111' }] }, { thumbnailImageUrl : 'https://example.com/bot/images/item2.jpg' , title : 'this is menu' , text : 'description' , actions : [{ type : 'postback' , label : 'Buy' , data : 'action=buy&itemid=222' }, { type : 'postback' , label : 'Add to cart' , data : 'action=add&itemid=222' }, { type : 'uri' , label : 'View detail' , uri : 'http://example.com/page/222' }] }] } });

Get user profile information of the sender.

This is a shorthand for:

LineBot.getUserProfile(event.source.userId) if it is 1:1 chat

if it is 1:1 chat LineBot.getGroupMemberProfile(event.source.groupId, event.source.userId) if bot is in a group

if bot is in a group LineBot.getRoomMemberProfile(event.source.roomId, event.source.userId) if bot is in a chat room

event.source.profile().then( function ( profile ) { event.reply( 'Hello ' + profile.displayName); });

Get userId of all members in a group or a chat room.

This is a shorthand for:

LineBot.getGroupMember(event.source.groupId) if bot is in a group

if bot is in a group LineBot.getRoomMember(event.source.roomId) if bot is in a chat room

event.source.member().then( function ( member ) { console .log(member.memberIds); });

Get image, video, and audio data sent by users as a Buffer object.

This is a shorthand for: LineBot.getMessageContent(event.message.messageId)

event.message.content().then( function ( content ) { console .log(content.toString( 'base64' )); });

License

MIT