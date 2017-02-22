openbase logo
lp

linear-partitioning

by Jay R Bolton
0.3.2 (see all)

Linear partitioning in straight up javascript.

Documentation
430

GitHub Stars

44

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

linear partitioning

Input: given an array of S non-negative numbers and an integer k (the number of partitions we want)

Output: Partition S into k ranges, so as to minimize the maximum sum over all the ranges. 

var partition = require('linear-partitioning');

partition([1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9], 3);
// returns  [[1,2,3,4,5], [6,7], [8,9]]

See http://www8.cs.umu.se/kurser/TDBAfl/VT06/algorithms/BOOK/BOOK2/NODE45.HTM

development

Run tests with npm run test or tape test | faucet

Run benchmarks with node benchmarks

benchmarks

This library was a re-implementation of a horrendous coffeescript function that people used to use. Here are benchmark results when compared to that older implementation:

Winner: ours
Compared with next highest (coffeescript), it's:
91.73% faster
12.09 times as fast
1.08 order(s) of magnitude faster
A LOT FASTER

