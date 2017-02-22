linear partitioning

Input: given an array of S non-negative numbers and an integer k (the number of partitions we want)

Output: Partition S into k ranges, so as to minimize the maximum sum over all the ranges.

var partition = require ( 'linear-partitioning' ); partition([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 , 9 ], 3 );

See http://www8.cs.umu.se/kurser/TDBAfl/VT06/algorithms/BOOK/BOOK2/NODE45.HTM

development

Run tests with npm run test or tape test | faucet

Run benchmarks with node benchmarks

benchmarks

This library was a re-implementation of a horrendous coffeescript function that people used to use. Here are benchmark results when compared to that older implementation: