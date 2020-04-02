Line Reader

Asynchronous, buffered, line-by-line file/stream reader with support for user-defined line separators.

Install

npm install line-reader

Usage

The eachLine function reads each line of the given file. Upon each new line, the given callback function is called with two parameters: the line read and a boolean value specifying whether the line read was the last line of the file. If the callback returns false , reading will stop and the file will be closed.

var lineReader = require ( 'line-reader' ); lineReader.eachLine( 'file.txt' , function ( line, last ) { console .log(line); if ( ) { return false ; } });

eachLine can also be used in an asynchronous manner by providing a third callback parameter like so:

var lineReader = require ( 'line-reader' ); lineReader.eachLine( 'file.txt' , function ( line, last, cb ) { console .log(line); if ( ) { cb( false ); } else { cb(); } });

You can provide an optional second node-style callback that will be called with (err) on failure or () when finished (even if you manually terminate iteration by returning false from the iteratee):

var lineReader = require ( 'line-reader' ); lineReader.eachLine( 'file.txt' , function ( line ) { console .log(line); }, function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; console .log( "I'm done!!" ); });

For more granular control, open , hasNextLine , and nextLine maybe be used to iterate a file (but you must close it yourself):

lineReader.open( 'file.txt' , function ( err, reader ) { if (err) throw err; if (reader.hasNextLine()) { reader.nextLine( function ( err, line ) { try { if (err) throw err; console .log(line); } finally { reader.close( function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; }); } }); } else { reader.close( function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; }); } });

You may provide additional options in a hash before the callbacks to eachLine or open :

separator - a string or RegExp separator (defaults to /\r

?|

/ )

- a or separator (defaults to ) encoding - file encoding (defaults to 'utf8' )

- file encoding (defaults to ) bufferSize - amount of bytes to buffer (defaults to 1024)

For example:

lineReader.eachLine( 'file.txt' , { separator : ';' , encoding : 'utf8' }, function ( line, last, cb ) { console .log(line); }); lineReader.open( 'file.txt' , { bufferSize : 1024 }, function ( err, reader ) { ... });

Streams

Both eachLine and open support passing either a file name or a read stream:

lineReader.eachLine(process.stdin, function ( line ) {}); var readStream = fs.createReadStream( 'test.log' , { start : 0 , end : 10000 }); lineReader.eachLine(readStream, function ( line ) {});

Note however that if you're reading user input from stdin then the readline module is probably a better choice.

Promises

eachLine and open are compatible with promisify from bluebird:

var lineReader = require ( 'line-reader' ), Promise = require ( 'bluebird' ); var eachLine = Promise .promisify(lineReader.eachLine); eachLine( 'file.txt' , function ( line ) { console .log(line); }).then( function ( ) { console .log( 'done' ); }).catch( function ( err ) { console .error(err); });

If you're using a promise library that doesn't have a promisify function, here's how you can do it:

var lineReader = require ( 'line-reader' ), Promise = require (...); var eachLine = function ( filename, options, iteratee ) { return new Promise ( function ( resolve, reject ) { lineReader.eachLine(filename, options, iteratee, function ( err ) { if (err) { reject(err); } else { resolve(); } }); }); } eachLine( 'file.txt' , function ( line ) { console .log(line); }).then( function ( ) { console .log( 'done' ); }).catch( function ( err ) { console .error(err); });

Contributors

Nick Ewing

Andy Edwards (jedwards1211)

Jameson Little (beatgammit)

Masum (masumsoft)

Matthew Caruana Galizia (mattcg)

Ricardo Bin (ricardohbin)

Paul Em has also written a reverse-version of this gem to read files from bottom to top: reverse-line-reader.

Copyright 2011 Nick Ewing.