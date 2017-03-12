openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ln

line-navigator

by Anton
2.1.6 (see all)

Read line-by-line, navigate by index and search inside local files right in browser via HTML5 and JS

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

240

GitHub Stars

83

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

LineNavigator

Build Status NPM:

A module to read text files (including extra large ones) in the browser and in Node.js line by line without loading whole file to the memory.

It accepts both HTML5 File for client side and file path for server side in Node.JS.

Installation:

npm install line-navigator --save

Check it out live in Tonic: tonicdev.com/npm/line-navigator.

Summary

Features:

  • Modular: can be used in vanilla JS, Node.JS, Browserify.JS and as AMD module.
  • No file size limit: LineNavigator doesn't try to read all file to the memory unlike ordinary FileReader.readAsText() which lags for big files and crashes for files larger than ~400 MB.
  • Random access by index: repetitive access is optimized.
  • Embedded search tools: allows searching by regular expessions, highlight matches, etc.
  • Position as per cent: allows showing nice representation in the UI.
  • All line endings supported: all types of line endings are supported even mixed together: \n, \r\n.

Contents:

API

All examples contain all methods invocation and comments, so you can use them as a reference.

Constructor

Creates an instance of LineNavigator.

var navigator = new LineNavigator(file[, options]);

Where:

  • file HTML5 File for client side or a string with file path for server side.
  • options dictionary which can contain the following keys:
    • options.encoding encoding name, default is 'utf8'
    • options.chunkSize size of chunk, default is 1024 * 4
    • options.throwOnLongLines return error when line is longer than chunkSize, otherwise it will be threated as several lines

Read some lines

Reads optimal amount of lines (which depends on chunkSize). 

navigator.readSomeLines(indexToStartWith, function (err, index, lines, isEof, progress) {
    ...
});

Where (including callback arguments):

  • indexToStartWith index of first line to read
  • err will be undefined if no error happenes
  • index callback's representation of indexToStartWith
  • lines an array of strings, where index of first one is indexToStartWith
  • isEof a boolean which is true if end of file is reached
  • progress a 0-100 per cent position of the last line in the chunk

Read lines

Reads exact amount of lines.

navigator.readLines(indexToStartWith, numberOfLines, function (err, index, lines, isEof, progress) {
    ...
});

Where (including callback arguments):

  • indexToStartWith an index of first line to read
  • numberOfLines a number of lines wanted
  • err will be undefined if no error happenes
  • index callback's representation of indexToStartWith
  • lines an array of strings, where index of first one is indexToStartWith
  • isEof a boolean which is true if end of file is reached
  • progress a 0-100 per cent position of the last line in chunk Method will not return an error if the file contains less lines than requested, just less lines.

Find

Finds first lines starting from given index which matches regex pattern.

navigator.find(regex, indexToStartWith, function(err, index, match) {
    ...
});

Where (including callback arguments):

  • regex regular expression to search for
  • indexToStartWith an index of first line to read
  • err will be undefined if no error happenes
  • index callback's representation of indexToStartWith
  • match a dictionary with the following structure:
    • match.line full line text
    • match.offset position of the match itself in this line
    • match.length length of the match itself in this line

Find all

Finds all matches in file.

navigator.findAll(regex, indexToStartWith, limit, function (err, index, limitHit, results) {
    ...
});

Where (including callback arguments):

  • regex regular expression to search for
  • indexToStartWith an index of first line to read
  • limit max number of matches
  • err will be undefined if no error happenes
  • index callback's representation of indexToStartWith
  • results array of matches, where each contains following:
    • results[0].index index of this line
    • results[0].line full line text
    • results[0].offset position of the match itself in this line
    • results[0].length length of the match itself in this line

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial