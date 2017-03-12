LineNavigator

A module to read text files (including extra large ones) in the browser and in Node.js line by line without loading whole file to the memory.

It accepts both HTML5 File for client side and file path for server side in Node.JS.

Installation:

npm install line -navigator

Check it out live in Tonic: tonicdev.com/npm/line-navigator.

Summary

Features:

Modular : can be used in vanilla JS, Node.JS, Browserify.JS and as AMD module.

: can be used in vanilla JS, Node.JS, Browserify.JS and as AMD module. No file size limit : LineNavigator doesn't try to read all file to the memory unlike ordinary FileReader.readAsText() which lags for big files and crashes for files larger than ~400 MB.

: LineNavigator doesn't try to read all file to the memory unlike ordinary FileReader.readAsText() which lags for big files and crashes for files larger than ~400 MB. Random access by index : repetitive access is optimized.

: repetitive access is optimized. Embedded search tools : allows searching by regular expessions, highlight matches, etc.

: allows searching by regular expessions, highlight matches, etc. Position as per cent : allows showing nice representation in the UI.

: allows showing nice representation in the UI. All line endings supported: all types of line endings are supported even mixed together:

, \r

.

Contents:

API

All examples contain all methods invocation and comments, so you can use them as a reference.

Constructor

Creates an instance of LineNavigator.

var navigator = new LineNavigator(file[, options]);

Where:

file HTML5 File for client side or a string with file path for server side.

HTML5 File for client side or a string with file path for server side. options dictionary which can contain the following keys: options.encoding encoding name, default is 'utf8' options.chunkSize size of chunk, default is 1024 * 4 options.throwOnLongLines return error when line is longer than chunkSize, otherwise it will be threated as several lines

dictionary which can contain the following keys:

Read some lines

Reads optimal amount of lines (which depends on chunkSize ).

navigator.readSomeLines(indexToStartWith, function ( err, index, lines, isEof, progress ) { ... });

Where (including callback arguments):

indexToStartWith index of first line to read

index of first line to read err will be undefined if no error happenes

will be undefined if no error happenes index callback's representation of indexToStartWith

callback's representation of lines an array of strings, where index of first one is indexToStartWith

an array of strings, where index of first one is isEof a boolean which is true if end of file is reached

a boolean which is true if end of file is reached progress a 0-100 per cent position of the last line in the chunk

Read lines

Reads exact amount of lines.

navigator.readLines(indexToStartWith, numberOfLines, function ( err, index, lines, isEof, progress ) { ... });

Where (including callback arguments):

indexToStartWith an index of first line to read

an index of first line to read numberOfLines a number of lines wanted

a number of lines wanted err will be undefined if no error happenes

will be undefined if no error happenes index callback's representation of indexToStartWith

callback's representation of lines an array of strings, where index of first one is indexToStartWith

an array of strings, where index of first one is isEof a boolean which is true if end of file is reached

a boolean which is true if end of file is reached progress a 0-100 per cent position of the last line in chunk Method will not return an error if the file contains less lines than requested, just less lines.

Find

Finds first lines starting from given index which matches regex pattern.

navigator.find(regex, indexToStartWith, function ( err, index, match ) { ... });

Where (including callback arguments):

regex regular expression to search for

regular expression to search for indexToStartWith an index of first line to read

an index of first line to read err will be undefined if no error happenes

will be undefined if no error happenes index callback's representation of indexToStartWith

callback's representation of match a dictionary with the following structure: match.line full line text match.offset position of the match itself in this line match.length length of the match itself in this line

a dictionary with the following structure:

Find all

Finds all matches in file.

navigator.findAll(regex, indexToStartWith, limit, function ( err, index, limitHit, results ) { ... });

Where (including callback arguments):