A module to read text files (including extra large ones) in the browser and in Node.js line by line without loading whole file to the memory.
It accepts both HTML5 File for client side and file path for server side in Node.JS.
Installation:
npm install line-navigator --save
Check it out live in Tonic: tonicdev.com/npm/line-navigator.
Features:
\n,
\r\n.
Contents:
All examples contain all methods invocation and comments, so you can use them as a reference.
Creates an instance of LineNavigator.
var navigator = new LineNavigator(file[, options]);
Where:
file HTML5 File for client side or a string with file path for server side.
options dictionary which can contain the following keys:
options.encoding encoding name, default is 'utf8'
options.chunkSize size of chunk, default is 1024 * 4
options.throwOnLongLines return error when line is longer than chunkSize, otherwise it will be threated as several lines
Reads optimal amount of lines (which depends on
chunkSize).
navigator.readSomeLines(indexToStartWith, function (err, index, lines, isEof, progress) {
...
});
Where (including callback arguments):
indexToStartWith index of first line to read
err will be undefined if no error happenes
index callback's representation of
indexToStartWith
lines an array of strings, where index of first one is
indexToStartWith
isEof a boolean which is true if end of file is reached
progress a 0-100 per cent position of the last line in the chunk
Reads exact amount of lines.
navigator.readLines(indexToStartWith, numberOfLines, function (err, index, lines, isEof, progress) {
...
});
Where (including callback arguments):
indexToStartWith an index of first line to read
numberOfLines a number of lines wanted
err will be undefined if no error happenes
index callback's representation of
indexToStartWith
lines an array of strings, where index of first one is
indexToStartWith
isEof a boolean which is true if end of file is reached
progress a 0-100 per cent position of the last line in chunk
Method will not return an error if the file contains less lines than requested, just less lines.
Finds first lines starting from given index which matches regex pattern.
navigator.find(regex, indexToStartWith, function(err, index, match) {
...
});
Where (including callback arguments):
regex regular expression to search for
indexToStartWith an index of first line to read
err will be undefined if no error happenes
index callback's representation of
indexToStartWith
match a dictionary with the following structure:
match.line full line text
match.offset position of the match itself in this line
match.length length of the match itself in this line
Finds all matches in file.
navigator.findAll(regex, indexToStartWith, limit, function (err, index, limitHit, results) {
...
});
Where (including callback arguments):
regex regular expression to search for
indexToStartWith an index of first line to read
limit max number of matches
err will be undefined if no error happenes
index callback's representation of
indexToStartWith
results array of matches, where each contains following:
results[0].index index of this line
results[0].line full line text
results[0].offset position of the match itself in this line
results[0].length length of the match itself in this line